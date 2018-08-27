With Target's fundamental business intact, technical analysis also making further gains possible and a reasonable valuation for the stock, there is no reason to sell Target now.

The different strategies like store remodeling, new small-format stores, and new services (delivery from store and drive-up service) are helping Target to increase its top line.

About one year after I recommended to buy Target (TGT) on two different occasions in June 2017 and again in November, it seems to be time to check up on Target again. Over the last 13 months, Target couldn't outperform Amazon (AMZN), but it outperformed competitor Walmart (WMT) for example and it vastly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY).

In the following article, we take a quick look at the current state of Target's fundamental business and discuss what investors should do right now.

1. What Happened?

That question is quite simple to answer. Target reported its second quarter earnings and these were the best numbers the company could report for a very long time. Target did not just beat revenue and earnings expectations; Target's top and bottom line were also both growing impressively. But especially the comparable sales and traffic growth was remarkable, and to top it off, the company also raised the full-year guidance. Before, Target had expected full-year GAAP EPS to be in the range between $5.15 and $5.45 and now raised its guidance to the range from $5.30 to $5.50.

Especially impressive are the comparable sales that grew 6.5% overall with the store sales growing 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital sales grew 41% and are now making up for 5.6% of overall sales (last year, digital sales contributed 4.2% to overall revenue). Comparable sales grew 6.5% - the best number for 13 years - and traffic growth was the highest since Target started reporting the number in 2008.

2. How Did We Get Here?

Of course, Target is benefitting from a very strong consumer environment, a fact that Target's management is well aware of. The similar strong results of Walmart from last week - beating on revenue as well as EPS, a 40% growth for e-commerce sales and similar traffic growth - show that it is not just Target, which is outperforming.

But it would be too simple - and not true at all - to just assume that a favorable environment is responsible for the good results. In February 2017, Target announced a new strategy which is showing the first hints of success. The new strategy consists of several elements, and during the last earnings call, management provided a good quick overview:

As you know, our strategic plan includes significant investments in the physical infrastructure of our stores. This is because our stores will continue to be the key fulfillment note for our guests whether that's a traditional store trip, a drive-up order, an in-store pickup order, a trip by a ship shopper or a traditional e-commerce purchase ship from a local Target store." (Earnings Call Transcript)

In the following sections, we are looking at the different elements of the strategy in more detail (information is taken mostly from the second quarter earnings call):

Store remodel : So far, the company has completed remodels of 113 stores in the second quarter on top of the 56 Target already completed in the first quarter. In July, 248 locations were undergoing a remodel at least during a portion of the month. Target is also reporting that traffic has driven incremental sales increase between 2% and 4% in the remodeled stores following completion. And it is not surprising that Target has to report a significant disruption in sales of those stores being currently in the remodeling process. As there have been 250 stores under construction in July, this might have had a negative influence on the last quarter's sales, and when the store remodeling is finished, the total revenue could even be higher. Up until now, Target is at least seeing sale numbers return very quickly after the remodel process is finished.

: So far, the company has completed remodels of 113 stores in the second quarter on top of the 56 Target already completed in the first quarter. In July, 248 locations were undergoing a remodel at least during a portion of the month. Target is also reporting that traffic has driven incremental sales increase between 2% and 4% in the remodeled stores following completion. And it is not surprising that Target has to report a significant disruption in sales of those stores being currently in the remodeling process. As there have been 250 stores under construction in July, this might have had a negative influence on the last quarter's sales, and when the store remodeling is finished, the total revenue could even be higher. Up until now, Target is at least seeing sale numbers return very quickly after the remodel process is finished. Small format stores : At the end of the quarter, Target was operating 26 small format stores and that group saw high single-digit comparable sales growth during the quarter. Overall, the small format stores are impressing management beyond expectations and are performing very well up until now.

: At the end of the quarter, Target was operating 26 small format stores and that group saw high single-digit comparable sales growth during the quarter. Overall, the small format stores are impressing management beyond expectations and are performing very well up until now. Delivery from store : In case of the delivery from store service, which is mostly available in dense urban market stores, guests pay a small fee at checkout and choose a time window later at the same day when their shopping basket will be delivered to their front door by Target. The service is available in 58 stores across five markets and the average basket size for the service is more than $200 (the highest of any service).

: In case of the delivery from store service, which is mostly available in dense urban market stores, guests pay a small fee at checkout and choose a time window later at the same day when their shopping basket will be delivered to their front door by Target. The service is available in 58 stores across five markets and the average basket size for the service is more than $200 (the highest of any service). Drive-up service : Another similar service is the Drive-up service, that was available in more than 800 locations around the country at the end of the second quarter. With the continued rapid expansion of the service, Target is expecting that the drive-up service will be available in nearly 1,000 stores by the holiday season.

: Another similar service is the Drive-up service, that was available in more than 800 locations around the country at the end of the second quarter. With the continued rapid expansion of the service, Target is expecting that the drive-up service will be available in nearly 1,000 stores by the holiday season. Launch of own brands : In 2017, Target also started launching its own brands, which continue to perform really well. In the second quarter, Target launched four new own brands; three of these new brands were designed to invite young millennials into Target in ways that are authentic to them. Wild Fable is the newest apparel and accessories brand for young women; Original Use is focused on young men. According to the PwC Total Retail Study "[p]rivate label is healthier than ever, and offering customers high-quality private label goods is one of the best ways to lock them in" (PwC, Total Retail 2017, p. 31). Own brands that are only available at Target are not only a great lock-in of customers (because they can't switch to other retailers for these brands) but might in some cases even provide higher margins and increase profitability.

: In 2017, Target also started launching its own brands, which continue to perform really well. In the second quarter, Target launched four new own brands; three of these new brands were designed to invite young millennials into Target in ways that are authentic to them. Wild Fable is the newest apparel and accessories brand for young women; Original Use is focused on young men. According to the PwC Total Retail Study "[p]rivate label is healthier than ever, and offering customers high-quality private label goods is one of the best ways to lock them in" (PwC, Total Retail 2017, p. 31). Own brands that are only available at Target are not only a great lock-in of customers (because they can't switch to other retailers for these brands) but might in some cases even provide higher margins and increase profitability. Shipt: Shipt is one of the recent acquisitions of Target, which the company acquired for approximately $550 million. Shipt is an online same-day delivery company. Right now, Shipt is operating in more than 160 markets and serving more than 1,100 Target stores. Year-to-date, the Shipt team has added to their marketplace a total of 19 new retail partners, who operate under 24 unique banners across the country. This is more than double the number of new partners that Shipt added to its marketplace in all of 2017. The membership base more than tripled while order, revenue, and GMB are two or three times higher.

In the second quarter, Target made capital investments of just over $1 billion, and for the entire business year, the company probably will have capital expenditures of $3.5 billion. Compared to the last few years, where Target spent about $1.5-2.0 billion annually, it shows what high amounts of money Target is using to expand its business and to improve the customer experience. But it also demonstrates that the free cash flow could be higher once the capital expenditures come down to usual levels. The current investments are concentrated primarily on in-store projects, including remodels, other presentation enhancements and new urban and college locations around the country.

Target is not just increasing the number of its stores (of course at a very low growth rate) and growing its e-commerce business in the mid-double digits but is also finding clever ways to combine the online and offline retail experience with services like the drive-up or delivery from store. I am very confident that Target will be able to increase its revenue in the years to come after it has been stagnant in the recent past.

3. What To Do Now?

Considering the good run Target had recently, the voices who are thinking loudly about selling Target increase. Usually, there are a few different motives to sell a stock: the company's fundamental business could be problematic and a reason to no longer own the company, technical analysis could be an argument to sell the stock, and finally, extreme valuation metrics could also be a reason to sell a certain stock.

I think after the last section and the results Target presented in the first and second quarter this year, it is hard to argue that Target's fundamental business is in danger and that Target is heading for trouble. In 2016 and 2017, the dominating narrative was Amazon's destruction of the brick and mortar business. In my opinion for 2018 and 2019, the narrative should rather be that Target will not be destroyed by Amazon, but that many retailers can co-exist (like companies already have in the past) and Target will keep on increasing its e-commerce segment. It has about 1,850 stores all over the United States, that can be used as an extremely powerful distribution system and enable a good combination of traditional brick-and-mortar business and e-commerce and Target, therefore, has an advantage over Amazon. We can discuss if over the long-term Target is a better business than Amazon or Walmart, but we should not have to discuss if Target's business model is in danger.

==> From a fundamental point of view, there is no reason to sell Target!

Technical analysis could be a reason to sell the stock as Target reached the highs of 2015 and 2016, and from a technical point, it could happen that the stock bounces back and enters a correction. But these are rather arguments from a short-term, trading perspective and not so much the arguments any long-term investor should be concerned about.

However, these facts allow also a different interpretation. On a weekly basis, Target closed above the highs from 2015 and 2016, and if Target can keep this level and the breakout is sustainable, Target could continue its upward trend and move higher. As a short-term trader, it is reasonable to take your 75% gains because Target (probably) won't be able to increase its value in similar high double-digit growth rates again next year.

==> For a long-term investor, technical analysis is also providing no reason to sell the stock!

A third and last reason might be an extremely high valuation of a stock and the fear of investors that the stock will decline despite a great business simply because valuation of the stock doesn't match the fundamentals anymore. It is correct that Target had a phenomenal run in the last 13 months and outperformed the market, but that by itself is no reason to call a stock overvalued. When taking the full-year guidance for 2018 and its current stock price, Target is trading with a P/E of 14. Such a P/E is not extremely cheap, but talking about overvaluation - especially compared to the current US stock market - sounds a bit ridiculous. A P/E of 14 is also below Target's five-year average. But, as usual, we rather rely on an intrinsic value calculation to decide if a stock is under- or overvalued. As basis for our calculation, we will take the free cash flow of the last four quarters, which is similar to the average free cash flow of the last decade and is, therefore, a reasonable number to use in our calculation.

Target is also a no growth company and a low-to-mid single digits growth rate will be the maximum Target can achieve in the years to come. As a mature company, Target can expect to grow about 3% annually (although due to its new strategy, we can assume that higher growth rates are possible for the next few years). Using a 10% discount rate (as usual), we get an intrinsic value of $79.07 making the stock a bit overvalued right now. The times to invest in Target have passed, but shareholders of Target should hold on to the stock - especially because of the 5% dividend yield (with a very reasonable payout ratio around 50%) they are getting if they bought at the 2017 lows.

==> Target's current valuation is also no reason to sell the stock!

Conclusion

After the death of brick and mortar has been one of the dominating narratives in the investing world in the last few years and reasons for investors to sell stocks like Target, one is advised again to sell Target but because of the great run Target had recently. In our search for high-quality, undervalued stocks, Target is not on our watchlist anymore and the time to invest in Target has passed. But with the new strategy starting to bear fruits and the stock still being reasonably valued, there is absolutely no reason to sell the stock and to deny oneself the high dividend yield Target is proving to those who invested last year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.