This May Be A Good Time To Pick Up Endo International In 2018

The year 2018 seems to be panning out better than 2017 for Endo International (ENDP). The company managed to surpass both its revenue and earnings expectations in Q2 2018, driven mainly by double-digit growth of its Xiaflex and Sterile Injectables segment. Then again, improving product mix as well as the company’s continued focus to push up margins bodes well for this company. Finally, Endo International has also raised its FY 2018 revenue guidance from $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion to $2.75 billion to $2.85 billion. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS guidance stand at $1.27 billion to $1.33 billion and $2.50 to $2.60, respectively. (Refer Q2 2018 earnings conference call)

The above image gives a snapshot of the key short-term and long-term growth drivers of Endo International.

In this backdrop, I consider Endo International to be a promising investment opportunity in 2018. In this article, I will be explaining my hypothesis in greater detail.

Xiaflex continues to be the major growth driver for Endo International in 2018.

Endo International has updated its FY 2018 year-over-year or YoY revenue growth rate guidance for Xiaflex (collagenase clostridium histolyticum) from the previous low- to mid-teens to high-teens percentage range. Xiaflex witnessed a 27% YoY rise and 11% sequential rise in revenues in Q2 2018, driven by demand in both Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease indications (Refer Q2 2018 earnings conference call).

And in February 2018, the company initiated two Phase 3 trials, to evaluate the potential of collagenase clostridium histolyticum or CCH as a cellulite treatment option. (Refer press release) With faster-than-anticipated recruitment in these trials, Endo International anticipates top-line data in Q4 2018. (Refer Q2 2018 earnings conference call)

Endo International estimates the U.S. aesthetic market to be worth $15 billion and it is constantly growing. Further, the injectables aesthetics market in the U.S. is estimated to be close to $3.5 billion and is growing YoY at rate of 7%. Cellulite will be classified in the body contouring segment, which has grown by almost 300% since 2013. With 85% to 90% post-pubertal women getting affected by cellulite, this can definitely prove to be a huge market opportunity for Endo International in the coming years. (Refer Q2 2018 earnings conference call)

Sterile Injectables segment witnessed double-digit revenue growth in Q2 2018.

Endo International expects its U.S. Branded Sterile Injectables segment to grow YoY in the high-teens percentage in 2018. (Refer Q2 2018 earnings conference call) This projection is based on the robust performance of the segment in 2018 YTD as well as the launch of authorized generic of Merck’s (MRK) INVANZ, ertapenem for injection, by Endo International in July 2018. (Refer MarketWatch article)

In Q2 2018, Endo International’s U.S. Sterile Injectables Segment reported revenues close to $218 million, which was a YoY rise of around 21%. This was mainly driven by 93% YoY increase in ADRENALIN sales, mainly an outcome of unapproved sources exiting from the market, as well as by 11% YoY rise in sales of VASOSTRICT and other sterile products. Other Sterile Injectables products also grew YoY by 14%, due to increased sales of ephedrine sulfate by Endo as an exclusive distributor of Somerset Therapeutics. (Refer Q2 2018 earnings conference call)

Endo international is focused on expanding Sterile Injectables segment inorganically.

In April 2018, Endo International extended its Sterile Injectables business entering into definitive agreements to acquire Somerset Therapeutics and its India based affiliate Wintac Limited’s business. At that time, Somerset therapeutics had 8 commercial products and pipeline of 40 products, of which 25 were submitted for FDA approval. Endo International expects to close this deal by end of 2018. Since the announcement of this deal, Somerset has already secured six new FDA approvals, which will potentially expand the combined company’s Sterile Injectables’ portfolio. (Refer press release)

Although Endo International does not expect to build intellectual property with this deal, Somerset Therapeutics is expected to add healthy margin products to the company’s portfolio. Then again, in case of injectables, there is not a requirement to prove bioequivalence to secure FDA approvals. These characteristics are expected to make the Somerset deal highly lucrative for Endo International.

In August 2018, Endo International entered into an exclusive licensing agreement Nevakar for development of five investigational 505 (B)(2) sterile injectable products in the U.S. and Canada. The company expects to benefit from this deal by year 2020. (Refer press release)

Retail investors cannot ignore certain company-specific risks.

Endo International is reeling under pressures related to loss of first-to-file marketing exclusivity of Zetia (ezetimibe), discontinuations of SUMAVEL DosePro and authorized generic of metoprolol, as well as voluntary market recall of OPANA ER.

The increasing opioid abuse problem in the U.S. has led to almost 1,300 cases against Endo International. The Judge has communicated that there would be three bellwether cases by March 2018, covering all the pertinent issues. Such a huge number of litigations can result in high levels of penalties and thereby probable losses for Endo International in future years. (Refer Q2 2018 earnings conference call)

Despite these risks, I consider Endo International to be an attractive investment opportunity in 2018.

At end of Q2 2018, Endo International had cash balance close to $1.46 billion and $8.23 billion debt on its balance sheet. (Refer Endo Data) While these numbers do not seem very promising, the company has marked debt reduction as its number one priority and has been committed to this goal since last few quarters.

While Wall Street analysts have projected the 12-month consensus target price for this stock to be close to $15.87, I believe that the Zacks target price of $18 is more indicative of the true potential of this stock. (Refer finviz target price)

Hence, I believe retail investors should add Endo International to their portfolio in 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.