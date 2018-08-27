Boyd Gaming: Management Will Regret Diversification, 30% Downside

Over the years, I’ve been a big fan of investing in the gaming sector. Long term abnormal returns in sin stocks are well documented, but even in the short term, volatility has often created instances of asymmetric risk/reward opportunities. Over the past several years, and more so than international players like Wynn Resorts (WYNN) or Melco Resorts (MLCO), the regional casino players have truly outperformed. That should not be a surprise given the rest of the market has reacted a similar way: domestic sales good, international sales bad. The United States just has been the place to invest, with regionals seeing strong lift from accelerating consumer confidence and accompanying healthy GDP growth; tax reform and industry consolidation have helped as well. Operationally, margins have seen a lot of lift from cost cutting and less promotional spending.

The past is not the future, and unfortunately Boyd Gaming (BYD) looks to have peaked. Poor market positioning, demographic and population headwinds, and cost pressure from wages all are set to combine to limit EBITDA growth and pressure investor sentiment. With shares near all-time highs, investors would be none the wiser that problems are on the horizon, but I see headwinds. My expectation is for 25-30% downside, with a pair trade against regional peer standout Red Rock Resorts (RRR) set to be a strong generator of potential alpha.

Market Overview, Pitfalls Of The Boyd Gaming Strategy

In 2005, 445 commercial casinos in the United States generated $29,000mm in gross gaming revenue (“GGR”) according to data from the American Gaming Association. In 2018, that figure stood at $40,000mm for 500 casinos (note that both figures exclude tribal casino take). This represents a long term growth rate of less than 2% and is a figure that only gets worse when considering the increase in the number of properties. Simply put, there are more casinos fighting for a piece of an unchanging pie. Looking forward, the future does not look any better as the Northeast continues to see expansion of new in-state gambling properties and demographic headwinds worsen. While much has been made of the baby boomer generation, millennials will actually outnumber boomers in 2019. This spread that will only widen with time. Slot machines, long the driver of regional gaming revenue versus table games, are set to feel the brunt of this demographic shift. GamingToday had this to say on how casinos have consistently failed to address this:

So far nothing seems to have clicked causing some to think a slot machine game the Millennial Generation might embrace might be as mythical as a Unicorn, Bigfoot or the Loch Ness Monster.

While there have been attempts to bring skill into slots (versus a pure game of chance) or tie payouts to already familiar formats (video games), there has been very little progress. The allure just is not there, and as slot machines outnumber tables in regional casinos at a rate of 50:1 (Boyd Gaming included, this is a major headwind). Given that outlook, the situation looks bleak for regional operators. However, making matters worse in my view, Boyd Gaming continues to diversify into end markets that will see this accelerate. After the acquisition of four Pinnacle Entertainment properties (necessary divestiture for Penn National (PENN) to clear its acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment (PNK)), Valley Forge, and Lattner Entertainment $575m for nearly $1,000mm cumulatively, roughly two thirds of pro forma EBITDA will be generated from what Boyd Gaming classifies as its Midwest and South assets.

*Source: Business Insider infographic using US Census Bureau Data

Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi… all of the South/Midwest states that Boyd Gaming has exposure to have been experiencing negative domestic migration. Meanwhile, the company’s prior core – the Las Vegas / Henderson market – has been red hot. Red Rock Resorts, my preferred regional play, is 100% exposed to that Las Vegas market. In stark contrast to the outlook elsewhere as casinos fight for share in new states, there is also no risk for near-term competition. There are only three sites improved for gaming outside of the Vegas Strip in North Las Vegas/Henderson. Red Rock Resorts owns all three and has been steadily stealing market share from Boyd Resorts given its distractions outside Nevada. Boyd Gaming should have been sitting pretty in this regard given the construction disruptions at the Palace Station and Palms (two core Red Rock Resorts properties).

Flow through to properties is also much more favorable in Nevada. In 2017, Nevada generated 28% of overall GGR but less than 10% of total tax revenue. While not as egregious as states in the Northeast like Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, or Rhode Island, Boyd Gaming has significant exposure to states with tax rates with more than triple that of Nevada. In a slow growth, highly competitive market like regional gaming,every dollar of growth counts and margins matter. Nevada is where you want to be if you’re operating a casino.

Macroeconomic Impact Pressures Boyd Gaming

Weak revenue growth is readily apparent in reported results at Boyd Gaming. Through the first two quarters of 2018, revenue increase $9mm, or 0.7%, compared to the prior year period. Roughly half of that already anemic growth rate was inorganic, created from the close of the Lattner acquisition late in the second quarter ($4mm contribution). With such poor revenue contribution and growth in recent years, the question becomes: Where has the EBITDA growth come from? 2015 EBITDA came in at $527mm; 2019 sell-side expectations are for $786mm. Two reasons:

Acquisition Binge

At the end of 2015, Boyd Gaming held $3,111mm in net debt on its balance sheet. Leverage came in at a sky high 5.8x, but the situation started to improve. In August of 2016, management completed the sale of its 50% interest in the Borgata property to MGM Resorts (MGM) for $900mm (pre-tax). Netting a little more than $600mm, this was a stellar opportunity to deleverage and focus on existing properties. Instead, management has went on a bit of an acquisition bender. Sell-side expectations for 2019 cited above include the pending acquisitions of Penn National properties ($575mm) and Valley Forge ($281mm), both of which have not been paid for but are expected to close before 2019 begins. Net debt will spike to $3,735mm pro forma for the deal, putting leverage post deal transactions at 4.8x. While this is improved versus 2015 in the Street’s view (I think consensus is too high), it eliminates all of the deleveraging driven by property level improvement seen below.

Steady Improvement in Hold Percentage

*Source: Company SEC filings

A large part of the Boyd Gaming story over the past several years has been margin expansion from casino revenue. Management has been able to pull quite a few levers to clamp down on cost increases, keeping direct gambling expenses low. Meanwhile, hold and win percentages have been reaching new highs each and every year. This has offset the poor same store sales results, but the diversification shift outside of the Las Vegas locals market will inevitably hit margins. To illustrate, Red Rock Resorts earned 66% gaming margin; Penn National (with no Nevada exposure) reported 48%. Further margin gains are outright unlikely just due to mix, with Q2 2018 likely coming in at (or near) a top. Not really being considered by the market, wage pressure due to low unemployment is set to hit all regional casino operators in the coming year. There are quite a few headwinds that I believe Las Vegas focused operators will be able to steamroll just due to the revitalization of that area: population growth (especially seniors leaving California), above average home price growth (correlated with increasing gaming spend), etc.

Investor Takeaway

Regional gaming stocks all have rode higher on an improving backdrop for consumer health. With that now in the rear view mirror, this is now a stock picker’s market. Boyd Gaming, working off a very low base, had a very easy time posting consistent sequential margin improvement and the Borgata sale was well-received by the market. While there are acquisitions on the way, I think investors will begin to see cracks in the story due to property mix. In my opinion, expect investors to focus on the bad demographic mix, strong competition outside of Las Vegas, and potential pressure from higher wages. Wall Street has simply set expectations too high heading into next year, and as those are dialed back I expect to see both lower estimates and trading multiple compression. A pair trade against Red Rock Resorts – which will be able to push through these issues – looks very appealing and substantially eliminates any secular move higher by regional firms.

Note: Members of the Industrial Insights community receive access to actionable research ideas like this often. This isn't your average investing resource. Receive deep dive insight into companies that include facility tours, management interviews, and in-person conference coverage. This type of coverage is not publicly available.



Disclosure: I am/we are long RRR, short BYD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.