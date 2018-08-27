Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE) CEO Dan Passeri Hosts Investor Business Update Call (Transcript)

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Investor Business Update Call August 23, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

John Woolford - Westwicke Partners

Dan Passeri - President and CEO

Anish Suri - Chief Scientific Officer

Bethany Mancilla - Chief Business Officer

Kerri-Ann Millar - VP of Finance and Principal Accounting and Finance Officer

Analysts

Ted Tenthoff - Piper Jaffray

Bert Hazlett - BTIG

Gil Blum - Needham & Company

George Zavoico - B. Riley FBR

Yale Jen - Laidlaw & Company

John Woolford

Good morning. This is John Woolford from Westwicke Partners. Thank you for joining us on today's investor and analyst update call. Joining me on the call today are Cue Biopharma's President and CEO, Dan Passeri; Dr. Anish Suri, Chief Scientific Officer; Bethany Mancilla, Chief Business Officer; and Kerri-Ann Millar, VP of Finance and Principal Accounting and Finance Officer.

I want to note that a slide deck for today's call is available through the webcast in the Investors section of our website www.cuebio.com.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during today's call the Company will be making forward looking statements. Various remarks that the company makes during this call about the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking for purposes of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the risk factors section of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 29, 2018, which can be accessed on the EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and the other filings the Company makes with the SEC from time-to-time.

In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of today, August 23, 2018 and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date or the company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some future point, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so even if the Company's views change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to today. Please be advised today's call is being recorded and webcast.

I would now like to turn the call over to Cue Biopharma's CEO, Dan Passeri. Dan?

Dan Passeri

Thanks, John. And good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on today's investor and analyst update call. What we'd like to do today is run through a slide deck to provide a comprehensive update of our programs, pipelines, strategic objectives and financials.

Moving to the agenda for today's call on Slide 4, I'd like to begin by providing a brief update on our pipeline and platform developments, highlighting the significant progress we've made. I'm then going to turn the call over to Anish, and he will be providing further detail and data on our platform programs in which he will highlight our recent developments, including an update on our partnership with Merck. As Anish has now been with Cue Biopharma as our Chief Scientific Officer for a full quarter, we are affording him the opportunity to provide his perspective and vision regarding our immunotherapy platform and basically provide an overview from his perspective, which is meant to provide financial community with a solid foundation of understanding upon which we intend to provide further updates on an ongoing basis. As such his presentation may seem a bit longer and more comprehensive than as typical in quarterly investor updates, but we believe this will prove helpful going forward.

After Anish's update Bethany Mancilla, our new Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer will provide a summary of our continued corporate development and a high level competitive differentiation. I'd also like to take this opportunity to welcome Bethany to our senior management team and she brings tremendous experience and capability to her new role.

After Bethany's remarks she will turn the call over to Kerri Millar for a summary of the Company's quarterly financial position. And finally, I'll come back and highlight our near-term value driving milestones. We will then open the call for questions.

Turing the Slide 5, I would like to -- first, I would like to quickly highlight what we believe Cue Biopharma is well-positioned to become a leader in rapidly evolving immunotherapy space through a highly versatile modular platform and we’re able to efficiently generate a growing pipeline of highly selective immune modulation therapies for oncology autoimmune disease and chronic infectious diseases. Our biologics drug platform referred to as Immuno-STAT mimics the manner in which our body selectively and effectively control and regulate the behavior of disease-associated T-cells. We call the platform Immuno-STAT because much like a temperature controlling rheostat, our platform can turn up activation of selective T-cells as is case for cancer and infectious disease or dial down the activity of selective T-cells which is what one wants to achieve with autoimmune disease.

Over the past quarter, we’ve continued to make significant progress and what has been a foundational year for Cue Biopharma across our entire platform with developments in our immune-oncology, autoimmune and infectious disease programs. A key accomplishment was achieving our first key objective under the Merck autoimmune collaboration and with this important step we demonstrated our ability to produce a predefined biologic, thereby triggering the initiation of an exclusivity timeline.

Due to the confidentiality of our partnership agreement, we are unable to provide further details at this time.

Our immune-oncology programs continued to make solid progress. First, with our IND-enabling studies for CUE-101, which is our leading development candidate designed to target HPV-driven cancers, we remain on track for an IND filing in the first quarter of [2009] and Anish will provide further details of pipeline data advancements and expansion milestones during his section.

We also further bolstered our organization through the addition of key members to our executive management team and Board of Directors. First, as I mentioned earlier, Bethany-Mancilla joined us as Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer. She brings more than 20 years of biopharmaceutical experience and comes to Cue Biopharma from Amgen where she led a transaction team responsible for assessing and executing product licensing, co-development, co-commercialization, profit-sharing, equity investment, joint venture and M&A opportunities. Before joining Amgen, Bethany was Vice President of Business Development and Alliance Management at Micromet which was acquired by Amgen.

As a core member of our senior management team, she will oversee corporate strategy, financing initiatives and business development, including the implementation of strategic collaborations for our Immuno-STAT platform and we're delighted that Bethany has decided to join the Cue team as she is well-suited to maximize our opportunities we see arising from our Immuno-STAT platform.

In addition to our Board of Directors, we added Fred Driscoll. Fred is an industry leader with more than 20 years of experience providing financial management and guidance for corporate development and shareholder value creation, and will serve as our chair of our audit committee.

We also added Dr. Frank Morich, an accomplished biopharmaceutical executive with over 35 years of leadership experience in immunology, research and development, commercialization and operations at our various specialty and big pharma companies and we are very pleased to have such highly qualified individuals and that they have chosen to join our Board.

I’m now going to turn the call over to Anish to provide additional details on our programs. Anish?

Anish Suri

Thanks, Dan. Good morning, everybody. I'm delighted to share with you our update on the emerging science and R&D pipeline which continues to evolve rapidly with many exciting developments.

This slide here details the agenda for today's discussion. I’d like to share with you our strategic vision followed by some seminal features of Cue Biopharma Immuno-STAT platform. I would then like to provide an update on CUE-101, which is our lead clinical candidate for HPV-induced cancers, as Dan mentioned, and is exemplary of our platform. Following that, we will detail our progress on the autoimmune front, which is a core focus of the Merck collaboration. And lastly, I'll finish up with sharing with you the emerging therapeutic pipeline and some key concluding remarks.

The vision for Cue Biopharma is to harness the specificity and diversity of the immune system to cure complex human diseases. We are highly motivated and driven by this aspirational goal and believe that our platform offers us a uniquely strong and scientifically grounded opportunity to achieve the same. As you will appreciate the immune system is a cornerstone of human health and is a key component of human health and it's also very evident now that the immune system is a common denominator for many chronic human diseases. A state of health can well be defined as a state of immune balance as shown in the slide here and any deviation from this immune balance results in a disease state. For example, onset of autoimmunity or chronic inflammation or metabolic inflammation is a likely output of an overactive immune system. Similarly, an inadequate or suppressed immune response leads to susceptibility to cancers, chronic infections and immune deficiencies.

From a cellular context a critical aspect of immune balance and healthy state is having the right composition of T-cells. These are the very cells whose primary function is to identify external threats such as pathogens in humans and eradicate them and as shown here a healthy immune state likely consists of beneficials though as shown in the slide, these would be the anti-pathogen T-cells shown in yellow that provide us protective immunity or antitumor T-cells that again provides immunity from tumors. There may be the occasional presence of an autoreactive which is a pathogenic T-cell shown in red that is appropriately controlled or regulated by a regulatory T-cell that’s shown in green here. The white dots simply refer to naïve precursor T-cells that can generate specific immunity when threats arise, okay? At some point the state of immune balance undergoes dysregulation and that could be due to a variety of triggers such as an environmental insult, stress, infection and so on, which ultimately results in a disease state.

For example, activation and expansion of autoreactive T-cells may result in autoimmune diseases, as shown in the slide here by the selective expansion of the red dots. Similarly an inadequate number of antitumor T-cells or suppression of antitumor T-cells may lead to susceptibility to cancers. And in the same node, inadequate numbers of protective anti-pathogen T-cells may result in onset of chronic infections.

In all of these situations, the desirable goal is to specifically target the dysregulated immune axis or the cell type to reestablish equilibrium. For autoimmunity this would mean selective down modulation of the autoreactive T-cells to restore immune balance. This is the core focus of our Merck collaboration and in the cases of cancers and chronic infections this would involve selective and specific activation of the appropriate T-cells to either eradicate cancer or cure infections. The key here is the selective and specific modulation of the immune system, which is in contrast to the current therapeutic approaches that broadly activate or broadly suppress the immune system. And this is where the Cue Biopharma platform becomes critical.

Our Immuno-STAT platform has the potential to restore immune balance via selective and specific targeting of T-cells and we refer to this as STAT standing for Selective Targeting and Alteration of T-cells. Essential feature of the platform is harnessing T-cell modulation and this is just a very quick background so we’re all on the same page to understand what T-cells need to be fully activated, and which centers around two key signals as shown here in the interaction between the T-cell and a specialized cell type known as an antigen presenting cell or an APC.

The two key signals are signal one, which is the engagement of the T-cell receptor or TCR as shown here that recognizes a peptide presented by specialized molecules called MHC or HLA in humans. This signal determines the specificity of the reaction that we’re talking about. If this was a tumor peptide, this would be an anti-tumor T-cell; if this was infectious agent peptide, this would be an anti-pathogen T-cell; if this peptide was from IL beta cell antigen, this could be on autoreactive diabetogenic T-cell.

And the signal one alone, important to note, is not enough. The T-cell in addition to signal one needs a second signal also known as co-stimulation for forward T-cell activation. The second signal in this slide is shown by the CD28 molecule as you can see here, although there are other molecules that are capable of performing the same function.

What’s important to note is that these molecular events that lead to T-cell activation can be inhibited and counter-regulated by negative molecules like CTLA-4 and PD-1, which have been the targets of current therapies, particularly the checkpoint blockade inhibitors, which is similar to taking the brakes off the immune system.

So if you look at this as a broad scheme here, a broad modulation of T-cell activation is an area of active investigation. And listed on this slide are some examples in oncology specifically that have made progress in this domain. We’ve talked about the checkpoint blockade inhibitors, broad modulation via those mechanisms, the recent progress with cell therapy approaches including the CAR-T platform, vaccines involving tumor antigens, and bispecific molecules.

However, despite the progress that we’ve made there significant challenges and limitations that need to be addressed, including the specificity and selectivity of the immune reaction, safety from the patients’ perspective, limited clinical efficacy from the clinical perspective. And in some cases, failure to harness the intrinsic immune potential of the individual, limited scope for patient stratification and monitoring and this enhances our chances of clinical success if you could do this. And lastly, mostly empirical applications in combination approaches.

Now these limitations can be circumvented via the Immuno-STAT platform, which builds off the two key signals that I’ve just told you about to combine them effectively in one molecular framework as shown on the slide. The peptide MHC component of signal one along with the second signal are built on an antibody framework that allows for stability and manufacturability. The end result of this is a laser light guided molecule that only engages the specific T-cells of interest, dictated by the peptide bound to the MHC or HLA molecule.

As shown in the figure, this is an example of a peptide that would be a tumor-specific peptide these molecules when administered to a patient should seek and selectively expand the anti-tumor T-cells, which subsequently induce tumor cell killing. There are several significant advantages to this approach. First off, this is -- these molecules are ready to engage therapeutic molecules that only target specific T-cell. There is no dependency on ex-vivo, i.e. out of the body manipulation of T-cells as one would do in the current cell therapy approaches. This is all in-vivo administration of this biologic molecule.

By virtue of the molecular framework, we can control the specificity, the quality and the quantity of the signal and this has important ramifications as we look at diverse diseases and we'll talk to this more. And lastly, the modularity and flexibility of the platform allow us to go broad targeting but also specific targeting of patient populations and we'll comment more on these aspects of the platform in the next slide.

So this is a slide, we’d like to highlight the versatile and modular nature of the platform. This is a deconstructed view of an Immuno-STAT molecule to highlight the fact that several features can be incorporated in drug design upfront to build the molecule of higher therapeutic value with desirable features for the patient benefit. The choice of the antibody Fc can be made upfront depending on where the certain biological functions are needed or not. Following this, the HLA component depending on the patient population is chosen. This example shows you HLA A:02 as the choice which is the dominant allele in the North American and European populations. Following this the second signal component is added. And in our first framework series that we call CUE-101, we've chosen IL-2 as the activation second signal as shown here.

Finally, the choice of the peptide antigen is factored in. And as shown here on top is CUE-101 which is our lead clinical candidate that involves a peptide from HPV which is a human papillomavirus-derived to target cancers but subsequent versions can be developed and are being developed. We simply pop up this peptide and introduce a new peptide and that's the modularity of the platform. And those are the ones we refer to as CUE-102 and 103 that we will be disclosing these targets in the near future. The take on message here is that the modularity of the platform allows us to access many different cancers. Okay?

The next slide, we’d like to highlight another key differentiation for the platform and that’s its flexibility. As shown here, our platform allows us to access diverse HLA molecules across patients from different ethnic and geographical backgrounds. The reason this is important is the HLA molecules are highly variable across different populations and geographies as shown on the slide with example of these three different HLA-A types. So on your left is HLA A:02 that you can see is clearly dominant in North American and Europeans compared to the middle panel showing HLA A:11 that's highly expressed in China or HLA A:24 that's highly expressed in Japan or South Korea.

And you can see for some of these molecules the percentages may add up to be more than a 100 and that's because you have two alleles and the patients can each express more than one allele. So, the Immuno-STAT platform, as you look at this challenge can be adapted to the HLA of interest as shown in slide 17 here with the three examples that we just spoke about. They can then be developed including appropriate therapeutic molecules using the appropriate second signals and then after that as you build out that framework you then bring in the peptide antigens of interest to make finally HLA molecule that can go across different global patient populations and importantly are not limited to one particular patient pool. And that's an important component as we talk about harnessing specific antigen-specific immunity across different patient subsets.

So with that as a background and [prime], I'd like to move on to provide an update on our lead clinical candidate CUE-101, and as I mentioned, this is exemplary of the platform.

Moving on to slide -- to the next slide, as I previously mentioned, CUE-101 is being developed for HPV-driven cancers, notably head and neck and cervical among others. The T-cell targeting component which is the warhead contains the HLA A:02 molecule with a peptide from the HPV E7 protein, along with two IL-2 molecules on each end as shown here. There it’s important to point out that there is extensive previous data with IL-2 in cancer immunotherapy, however the application has been limited due to issues related to safety and toxicology, due to broad non-specific activation of all T-cells, IL-2s and polyclonal activator, broad activator of all T-cells.

In this framework, you can appreciate with CUE-101 we have an exciting opportunity to selectively deliver IL-2 to only the tumor specific T-cells i.e. the T-cells that recognize the HPV peptide presented by the HLA A:02 molecule as shown here.

So the clinical hypothesis is CUE-101 should drive the expansion of anti-tumor T-cells to mediate tumor destruction. And on the path down HPV cancers are on the rise, there are notable subset of emerging pathologies. The HPV E7 protein that we've targeted is a primary driver of tumorigenesis. And more importantly, the E7 peptide that we've chosen from that protein is highly conserved as a T-cell epitope and is immunogenic which is favorable.

This is a really interesting opportunity to selectively target tumor-specific T-cells via the delivery of IL-2 and signal, and it builds upon robust patient stratification, and by that what I mean is that the molecule is uniquely suited for patients that express not only HLA A:02, but also the HPV-16 positive tumor status. And that's a significant advantage as you started to look at this molecule.

The next slide demonstrates the activity of CUE-101 that selectively activates HPV-specific T-cells from an HPV positive individual. In this experiment, immune cells were taken and measured for the presence of HPV-specific T-cells, as you can see in the blue box in the top right corner of the panel, before treatment or after treatment with CUE-101. And as is evident after 101 treatment, you can see a significant presence of HPV positive signal T-cells that arte induced after exposure. These data provide us much confidence in that our molecule is performing its intended function which is to engage and expand a specific T-cell population. Okay?

The next slide demonstrates that CUE-101 not only expands but also induces activation of interferon-gamma from human T-cells. Why is this important? It's important because production of interferon-gamma is a robust indicator of activated T-cells that can then go on and have the capacity to kill tumors.

In this instance HPV-specific T-cells when treated with CUE-101, as you can see produce interferon-gamma, the spots are shown to your right from the assay it was, and it's the same number that's plotted on the left in the graph as shown here. Importantly, no interferon-gamma was evident when the same T-cells were incubated with a CMV Immuno-STAT, which is exactly the same molecule as 101 shown above there, except that instead of having the HPV peptide, it now has a peptide from cytomegalovirus CMV. And this is a great control for specificity that tells you that that the molecule is only targeting the T-cells of interest, but also importantly, it also demonstrates minimal to no off-target effects for IL-2, at least in this experiment.

To further gain confidence for the effectiveness of the STAT molecules in eradicating tumors, we generated a mouse surrogate called murine Immuno-STAT to test in tumor models. And these are the data shown on this slide using the TC1 mouse tumor model that's also HPV-driven and as a very aggressive model as you can see here. So the Immuno-STAT -- the mouse Immuno-STAT was tested either alone or in combination with the anti-PD-1 antibody, these are survival curves of mice that received these treatments.

Important to note is that red bar on your bottom left of the graph which shows you the short-dosing period during which the Immuno-STAT was administered during the first 10-days, notably on day two and day nine. And as you can see in the survival the PD-1 antibody alone really has no effect, it's as good as the control. In contrast, the mouse CUE-101 demonstrates efficacy by itself, that's the solid red line which is further enhanced when this molecule is combined with anti-PD-1 which is the purple solid line and having seen this now with a short dosing period with further exploring the consequences as you increase the dosing or the frequency to see how survival does react to that manipulation.

It's important to note that the efficacy was achieved despite the short-dosing, I'd like to point that out again.

The next slide shows you -- and these are new set of data that have just emerged from our labs and we are very excited of these data that the T-cells are expanded with these molecules can be tracked in blood and tumor tissues. To your left are the panels from the blood measuring tumor-specific T-cells either from mice treated with mouse CUE-101 alone or in combination with PD-1. And to your right you're looking at T-cells from the tumor infiltrates. The reason this is important is because of two important findings. One is the fact that the T-cells can be traced and tracked in blood could be an important correlating biomarker for target engagement and mechanism of action, particularly as you think about individuals that would be receiving this drug in the clinic. And second, the fact that T-cells can be localized with the tumor tissue may be an important predictor of clinical success, and this is really exciting, as you well know with the reason data with checkpoint inhibitors and other immune therapies have alluded to the fact that patient outcomes are much better when you see T-cell infiltration in the tumors and that's noted. Okay?

I'd like to summarize where we are with CUE-101 in this slide, we’re in the midst of numerous IND-enabling studies to support the IND filing for first quarter of next year as Dan mentioned. The translational immunology valuations with 101 -- CUE-101 and HPV-16 positive patient samples are ongoing. And finally, our team has been working diligently towards the selection and optimization of clinical biomarkers to support the early clinical studies with CUE-101.

I'll change gears now to provide an update on our autoimmune programs, which is showed on this slide and has been a very productive collaboration with Merck. In the case of autoimmunity, we intend to generate Immuno-STAT molecules that selectively dampen or eliminate the pathogenic self-reactive T-cells. The principle is exactly the same, instead of a tumor peptide you’d go over the cell-specific peptide, the auto-antigen and instead of a positive signal you'd go with the immunomodulatory negative signal.

We believe likely with the oncology example that these mechanisms should be tractable and measurable in the clinic. The team has made impressive progress with our efforts in the autoimmunity space. And as noted last month and shown on the bottom part of the slide, we announced the accomplishment of a significant achievement via the demonstration of feasibility of production of our first set of Immuno-STAT molecules for immune diseases.

In accordance and respecting the confidentiality of the merger agreement, we will not be discussing the indications and the relevant disease antigens but the team is pursuing to drive these molecules forward.

Let's move on to the next slide to take a look at the snapshot of the therapeutic platform. As mentioned CUE-101 is our most advanced clinical asset with anticipated IND filing next year. Following that, on the same IL-2 framework as I mentioned before we will be disclosing additional targets towards the end of this year and early next year, these are referred to as CUE-102 and 103, and remember these are on a similar framework where you are popping off the HPV peptide and bringing in a new tumor antigen peptide to go after a distinct cancer indication, okay. We have also initiated pilot projects with our CUE-200 series, which is -- incorporates instead of the IL-2 as you see in the CUE-100 framework, goes out to CD80 and for 4-1BB ligand, which are two other additional co-stimulatory molecules that can activate anti-tumor and anti-pathogen T cells. Biological evaluations are currently underway to generate datasets that help us drive future choices for this framework. And lastly as shown here, our efforts in the autoimmune space which is executed in close collaboration with Merck continues to make good progress.

I would like to turn to the next slide and leave you with some very relevant and pertinent thoughts. We believe that the Immuno-STAT framework holds the promise of superior efficacy and safety. Key to this is a selectively -- selective modulation of small numbers of relevant T cells as we’ve shown here. The modularity of the platform allows the targeting many indications across different patient subtypes and geographies. This is an opportunity that we're very excited about because we have an opportunity to maximize clinical benefit and success.

We focus on what matters while avoiding broad non-specific immune activation suppression, and importantly supports rational combination approaches with approved checkpoint inhibitors. For example as you induced these T cell repertoires in the patient, you got to ask question by expression. Are they actually expressing the checkpoint inhibitor? And if so, that would make for a meaningful combination approach to provide that individuals with the anticipated benefit. And most importantly, we believe this lays the foundation for harnessing the natural immune repertoire to eradicate tumors chronic infections or alleviate autoimmunity with the principle of restoring human health back to its normal state.

With that, I'd like to thank you for your attention and we’ll now invite my colleague, Bethany Mancilla, to introduce herself and her vision as the new Chief Business Officer for Cue Biopharma.

Bethany Mancilla

Thanks Anish. I’m excited to be the part of the Cue Biopharma team to continue expanding the potential value of our promising Immuno-STAT platform and to drive opportunities for patients and our shareholders. Immunotherapy research has made tremendous progress over the past five years, but there remains a significant need for better and safer treatment, opening the door for novel treatments for cancer, autoimmune and chronic infectious diseases.

Our Immuno-STAT platform is on the verge of delivering its first clinical candidate and offers a potential for an off-the-shelf immunotherapy approach for a wide variety of indications. As I thought about my decision to join Cue Biopharma, there were several potential key differentiators from a scientific and commercial prospective that stood out to me given the range of alternative immuno-modulating approach being pursued particularly in oncology. Some of these are highlighted on Slide 29.

First, the platform generates targeted biologics that are able to drug highly challenging disease targets both extracellular and intracellular in a highly specific manner. It therefore holds the potential to treat a broad spectrum of diseases with a better safety profile compared to other T cell targeted approaches.

Second, unlike cell therapy such as CAR-T and TCR, the manufacturing of immune-STAT is similar to standard therapeutic antibodies, providing the potential for proven operating model with manageable cost of goods.

Third, the ability to identify patients that are likely responders provides an opportunity to identify those patients based upon their HLA type and specific tumor antigens to improve the likely effect size that maybe achievable with an Immuno-STAT.

And fourth but equally as important, the ability to have an off-the-shelf biologic treatment option provides the opportunity for Immuno-STAT to be administered by both specialty and community based physicians, expanding the potential to reach patients and integrate with standard-of-care practices.

As I take on this new role, I look forward to working with Dan and the team to advance the opportunities for the platform by pursuing collaborations in immuno-oncology and chronic infectious disease while continuing to work closely with our existing partner Merck in autoimmune disease.

I also look forward to advancing our discussions with potential strategic partners to support the expansion of our allele coverage to serve even more patients in other regions of the world such as Asia. We will continue to update you on the progress we are making across the range of our ongoing DV initiatives.

And with that, I’ll now turn the call over to Kerri to provide a summary of our financial position.

Kerri-Ann Millar

Thank you, Bethany. Good morning everybody. Turning to Slide 31, I’d now like to provide a quick update on our financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. For the three months ended June 30, 2018, our net loss was $7.3 million. Revenue generated from a collaboration with Merck was 172,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018, and there was no revenue recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2017.

Research and development expenses were 5.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, compared with 3.4 million for the same period in 2017. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily due to the expansion of our R&D activities to further develop our pipeline of potential drug candidates and to support the preparation and filing of the Company’s first IND with the FDA in the first quarter of 2019. A large part of the year-over-year increase in R&D expenses is directly attributable to the further advancement of our CUE-101 program as we prepare to exit the clinic in 2019.

General and administrative expenses were 2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, compared to 1 million for the same period in 2017. The increase in general and administrative expenses is primarily due to the addition of administrative services and infrastructure needed to properly support a growing public company. We finished the quarter with 45.7 million in cash, 53.1 million in total assets and working capital of 46.3 million.

Our cash position is a result of our successful completion of our initial public offering on December 27, 2017, from which we received approximately 62 million in net proceeds. As of June 30, 2018, Cue Biopharma is well positioned to support the clinical development of our Immuno-STAT platform into 2021.

I’ll now turn the call back over to Dan to highlight our near-term milestones and to give closing remarks. Dan?

Dan Passeri

Thanks Kerri. As you can see and hopefully was evident by this overview we continue to make significant progress across platform and programs and we expect to have multiple additional value creating opportunities in our pipeline within the next 12 to 18 months, which we’ve highlighted on Slide 33.

The promise of our platform has been reinforced with the addition of several key appointments to both our senior management team, including Anish and Bethany and to our Board of Directors, and we believe this positions us well for execution to the next phases of our corporate development for maximizing shareholder value creation.

We've continued to advance our IND enabling studies for CUE-101 in preparation for our planned IND submission in the first quarter of 2019 and 101 is exemplary of the platform, and we are looking forward to the initial data from the study including signals from biomarker analysis which is expected in the second half of next year.

In addition, as mentioned earlier, we planned to expand our pipeline with the selection of two additional CUE-100 series assets. And to remind everyone that's predicated on delivering IL-2 to particular T cell populations. And those two assets will be designated CUE-102 and 103. Furthermore as mentioned earlier, we intend to expand our allele coverage in 2019 and currently we have the ongoing discussions with multiple potential strategic partners towards achieving this goal.

As highlighted, we have encouraging early data with our CUE-200 series in the application of our platform for our chronic infectious disease and expect to have mechanistic data in the first half of 2019, and we look forward to providing updates on further progress in the Merck auto-Immune collaboration. In summary, we've made foundational progress over the last eight months since our IPO and we continue to execute on our core strategic objectives.

And with that, we'd like to open the line for questions, and look forward to giving you further updates as they become available. Operator, can you open the line please?

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Ted Tenthoff of Piper Jaffray. Your line is open.

Ted Tenthoff

What strikes me is sort of the breadth of opportunity here. And I want to kind of get a high level question and certainly look forward to progress along these milestones. But with respect to additional partnerships, is this something where you would focus in on I/O and maybe look at infectious disease as an area to partner? Or is the goal now with the Merck collaboration in hand really to advance program for cells and sort to do more product partnerships in the future?

Dan Passeri

Yes, thanks Ted. The best way to answer that Ted is strategically we're basically looking at what makes the most sense for our continued development and evolution in terms of enhancing our capacity, our capabilities while retaining control of upside for maximizing shareholder value. So, we're going to be looking at sort of a hybrid of partnering structures.

I can say that what we don't intend to do is become an early discovery engine for large pharma and just be a license all of our assets. So for instance looking at expanding allele coverage, it would make strategic sense to look at developing A11, A24 in conjunction with also AO2 with for instance in Asia partner. And we would retain potential rest of world development. So that would be a strategically balanced and aligned structure for achieving our sort of overall goals.

The autoimmune area, Ted, right now is partnered with Merck, and we're really proud to have Merck as our key sponsor and partner there. We are in early stages of autoimmune and in recognition of Merck stepping into that early on, there is a sort of broader exclusivity that was what was relevant about our announcement earlier in the year.

By making the protein, it triggered a clock. They have a period of time of exclusivity for autoimmune, but at the expiration of that period, they have protection for the programs they're focusing on, but we would basically acquire back the right to expand out in autoimmune. And that as you stated infectious disease represents an opportunity for us for partnering.

Ted Tenthoff

And maybe another question, if I may, because another characteristic that strikes me as if this is almost like a combination in a -- or a combination in the drugs. But obviously in the field of immuno-oncology, combination is de rigueur and where everything fell in so, how will you kind of assess potential combinations? And I know you mentioned this a little bit in the presentation, but would this team more in the form of clinical collaboration where you might access drug and run sort of these yourself? Or how do you kind of envision navigating this asteroid field that is immuno-oncology combination these days?

Dan Passeri

Yes, and I like you categorization of asteroid fields, but I think that's kind of where we have a real advantage. Again, I have to turn over to Anish in a moment, but just broadly, Anish referred to it as sort of following empirical data. These combinations, you just -- everyone seems to be just trying their drugs or constructs in combination with checkpoints et cetera and seeing what happens.

I think the advantage we have Ted is we're able to select a particular T cell population that should have data based decisions that those T cells are relevant to the disease. We can target them as a monotherapy. So, I think it's going to be context driven. Some cancers, we should be seen efficacy as a monotherapy, and others will be making basically data driven decisions on which combinations make the most sense, and stratify our strategies accordingly, and our development approaches accordingly.

But I got to turn it over to Anish, if he wants to step make a couple of comments on that.

Anish Suri

Thanks, Dan, great question. From a science perspective, this is an incredible opportunity for precision medicine. As you’ve seen in the platform not only stratifies for the HLA and the peptide, but importantly we have the opportunity to monitor the outcome of what happened in the patient to enable the combination decision.

To me that is of utmost importance to guide and move forward a rational basis for combination, which at least you know what the possible other hurdles of barriers that could be or the cell types that you induce with tumor killing potential and then go after those mechanisms, whether they'll be large molecule combinations or even potentially small molecule combination approaches, as you think from different mechanisms where at least it's going to be mechanism driven.

We are not looking to profile 24,000 genes from 1 million different cell types. We're interested in the cell types we induce to ask are there other inhibitory cascades that have been induced of them. And if so, we use that as a framework and a path for the future combination strategies.

Our next question comes from Bert Hazlett of BTIG. Your line is open.

Bert Hazlett

I have a question I think follows along with the lines that was just being discussed. Dan, you we're discussing in some detail about employing different alleles in the Immuno-STAT technology. It looks as if you are able to also employ different co-stimulatory molecules as well. Is that the strategy that you envision employing over the near-term or the long-term? And then I have a couple of other ones.

Dan Passeri

Yes, it's basically – again, it's going to be context driven based on the condition we are attempting to treat and which co-stim makes the most sense. So, CD80, BBL for instance are certainly in the repertoire of co-stims that we can turn to, we have been studying different combinations and again it's all context driven for instance T cell energy may require a different co-stims situation than in earlier stage situation. So presently we’re focusing on IL-2 with the 100 series. The 200 series will be a different combination of co-stims, and I don’t know, if Anish if you want to add anything to that.

Anish Suri

I think that's right. I think it is context driven. It's also driven by the lineage phenotype. Dan, you’ve alluded to this. So, there could be a different set for the initial priming and expansion versus something that's undergoing exhaustion or energy. We would also be looking at the microenvironment of the tumor carefully to understand those mechanisms and that then brings forward many choices between the available molecules.

And again, we have the opportunity in this case to make it data driven, also harness a fair bit of information that's emerging in real-time from the current analysis that are ongoing in the field of people and groups that have been profiling tumor-specific T cells from primary patient samples. And I think this is an excellent opportunity for us to exploit that information to bring that component in on the molecular framework.

Bert Hazlett

And then just two more basic ones, could you just describe the manufacturing capabilities of CUE? And then you've described the Merck deal and in general terms, but when should we be thinking about visibility on milestones or potential inflection points with the Merck transaction?

Dan Passeri

Okay, so two questions first as the manufacturer ability, just generically I will just convey that what we are using for manufacturing is basically an antibody-like protein. It's a 2-plasmid system that show cells presently really a quite good yield, good stability. Our cost of goods is in line with antibody production.

And on the Merck side regarding visibility obviously that's predicated on progress that is substantive to the milestones defined in the agreement and objectives. We have over the next year an objective for generating a proof of mechanism data, which is basically looking at the activity of these molecules and defined sort of surrogate models and systems. And that would be probably the most relevant data set that would warrant communication to the public that accomplishment. And I would just say right now we are forecasting that to be in the second half of 2019.

Our next question comes from Gil Blum of Needham & Company. Your line is now open.

Gil Blum

Could you guys, perhaps, elaborate a little bit about the advantages of the Immuno-STAT platform over administration of something like APCs? Either strains or artificial?

Anish Suri

Yes, I'm happy to give a sort of give a perspective from our end. When you look at antigen presenting cells and administrations of events that lead up to the generation of the ligand, there's a series of steps that are dependent upon efficiencies around antigen uptake, antigen processing, antigen loading and antigen display, and this is just the level of generation to ligand. The other of course is the membrane interface of the ABC.

Again, as you would appreciate the differences between the different inflammatory types and the total types. Both of those when you put together are things that you can't control when you're dealing with the intact cell and the physiology of a cell. It would involve significant reprogramming. This is one of the things that actually attracted me about the platform is the reduction framework that you distill the components and control the quantity and the quality of the signal, and that's what I meant by that during the presentation.

Gil Blum

All right. Another, maybe, a little detailed question about the slide you showed for the tumor infiltrating T cells. Do you find it a bit surprising that you had almost the same levels when either with or without PD-1 applied, a PD-1 antigen -- antibody applied?

Anish Suri

Yes, so, these are early days Gil. This is a snapshot I should point out at singular time points. We are expanding this to do a time close to see how that infiltrates changes overtimes both in terms of recursive frequencies as well as the phenotype. But the important thing I think Gil as you look at the graph, if you look at the PD-1 alone in either situation, it's unable to prime from the naïve repertoire. You only see that CUE-101 is present and that's an important conceptual basis to review the platform, which is it’s almost reasonable to expect that PD-1 application when you prime the repertoire as opposed to going from ground level zero.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from George Zavoico of B. Riley FBR. Your line is now open.

George Zavoico

Thanks, Anish for the immunology 101 lesson. That was terrific. A couple of questions about the regulatory framework here you're -- and potential regulatory burden since you're dependent so much on precision medicine, are you going to have to -- with the product label -- have -- obligatory tests done to identify precisely which CUE framework to use in the patients? Or is it much simpler than that?

Dan Passeri

This is Dan. I’ll take a shot at that then I can turn it over to Anish to elaborate. But our view right now is what we’re going to need for screening is really just based on status of the condition for instance with HPV, that's an easy one where an including criteria is HPV positive status, and the allele that the construct is based on. So in the case of 101, AO2 will be basically inclusion criteria of both HPV status and AO2. Regarding the co-stim choice, I think we’re going to learn as we go along the field -- the field itself is not evolved enough to make those decisions presently in terms of T cell energy, et cetera. I think it’s going to be based on prior therapies and are the T cells responsive, et cetera.

I would add one of the things that we are hopeful as we continue to develop based on our observations today. As we may have the ability to test patient blood with different constructs and see how the T cell populations are responsive to the exposure to the drug and make decisions, therapeutic decisions based on that result. But that’s in the future and that’s going to take interaction with the FDA. So currently George, I think we’re going to narrow it based on allele and target.

Dr. Anish Suri

I think just to add on George, just to that, I think Dan is right, in that we need to create the relationship between a whether there is anything that coordinates from the peripheral expansion to the tumor infiltrate. As we generate the data, we’ll get more confidence and get learnings around that. And if you can establish a relationship with a certain output and outcome, that out of these results in a cell type that can get into the tumor and immediately affect the function, then you have a mechanistic scientific basis to think about that.

George Zavoico

Okay. And my next question. This is somewhat of complex molecule, and it obviously isn’t a natural molecule. So and you’re going to be mentioning it to people who have some immune system left to identify foreign proteins. Will -- do you think you’ll be able to do multiple dosing over a long period of time? Or you worried about anti-CUE antibodies forming?

Anish Suri

Good question. From our perspective, George, that if you actually look at the molecule, it has components that are actually very centric to the immune repertoire selection. The MHCs are present in the thymus and their primary job is to select your T cell repertoire and delete the ones that react with cells. So that’s a very exposed molecule. If you look at the antibody FC framework, well, that's soluble and available in the system and visible.

So, the immune system has been trained not to react to that. And the same for the cytokines like IL-2. What I would mention is that composition together with the linkage, yes. It creates a moiety that has certain components of non-cells. But again, from a perspective of, whether the system has been trained to recognize certainly is a large part of this as being visible before.

On the other hand, if you look at from a dosing paradigm. As long as we are not looking at this particular modality as chronic administration for life, George, we’re looking at this and actually, that is one of the other exciting aspect is a short-term period of treatment where you can induce the cell types of interest, which can ultimately become your de facto cellular drug components that go in and actually perform with anti tumor cell killing, which is on the CUE molecule.

The CUE molecule is simply putting that reaction in place. So from that perspective and the fact that these small precursor frequencies of doses may -- could possibly be lower in the clinic may lend itself to sort of sway away from that anticipation. But again, we'll learn about this more as we go in the clinic, but those are our thoughts as we've thought about this and discussed amongst ourselves.

George Zavoico

So just to follow up on that, that's implying that you're generated a population of memory T cells, so that if you re-challenge you can -- you get protection still?

Anish Suri

Yes. And we've demonstrated that in previous update that we did George in the mouse model that I showed you with the TC-1. Those long term protected mice, if we come back and re-challenge that with the fresh inoculum after 80 days, in absence of anymore drug, they generate a robust anti-tumor T cell response demonstrating immune memory. So, that's exactly in line with what you just suggested.

George Zavoico

Okay. And final question, going into advanced cancer patients with advanced cancers because immuno-oncology seems to be second or third line therapy in most cases although now it's moving up to frontline in a couple of indications. These would be polyclonal with every metastasis perhaps another clonal? You might be able to -- I mean obviously, this is a -- first iteration of your technology, but later on you might be able to do multiple CUEs depending on what the metastasis tumor profile over the tumor is. Is that the way you think about that CUE?

Anish Suri

You're spot on. That's exactly how we've viewed this as tumor evolved around the pressures of the immune system and the individual and acquires new mutational burdens, we have the opportunity to very quickly identify which of those are immunogenic and plug it into this. So you could conceivably think about a future situation where you could personalize it on that basis as well going into multiple specificity that may emerge later as you may have a recurrence.

Our next question comes from Yale Jen of Laidlaw & Company. Your line is open.

Yale Jen

May I just want to follow up the last question little bit, which is that this, the -- for the first clinical study you will swing the patient before -- to determine the eligibility before they will be going under the study. Is that correct?

Dan Passeri

That's correct, Yale.

Yale Jen

Okay. So, they just will be check on the subtype as well as having E6 protein, but not necessarily the functionality of the T cell they possess?

Dan Passeri

That's right. The first possible inclusion is expression of HLA-A2 along with HPV-16 positivity which has the E7 protein.

Yale Jen

And if I recall, you have slide shows that so the combination back with the PD-1 I believe on the mouse model. Was that something to be contemplate should the outcome of in some patient may not be as good as you hope, maybe simply just that the T-cell need a little bit boost from the checkpoint? Was that something you can add it to the protocol to test or something that has come up much later?

Dan Passeri

Yes, so, thank you Yale. We're looking at standard of care and looking at how to progress as we survey patients. And one of the strategies is obviously working closely with the PIs. First doing classic dose escalation and looking at monotherapy activity, but a strategy for 1B for instance would be looking at combination with checkpoint inhibitors exactly for the reason you’ve stated.

Yale Jen

Okay, great. That's helpful and maybe just two more questions here. First question. The next one is that, I understand that you are exploring different subtypes. Is there theoretical reason to suggest even the same construct would work differently under different, in different patients -- in patient of different HLA subtype or that should not be the case?

Anish Suri

We've seen if you again, Yale, if you just look at the interface of the T cell engaging peptide MHC complex from a biophysical and structural basis. There's nothing that tells us that that is unusual across haplotypes. We know there are polymorphisms that exist across -- across the different alleles, across different populations. But that's what defines the sort of the binding motif for the different antigenic peptides that are selected. So, we've not seen any data that tells us that this should be more active, if you're restricted to A2 verses A24 or A11, at least to my knowledge.

Yale Jen

Okay, maybe last question here about the Merck. And in your milestone events, there will be a second Merck collaboration milestone in second half of next year. So, is that fair to say that the Merck collaboration is in multiple targets or multiple indications that the -- and autoimmune just the first so sort of objective?

Dan Passeri

So, obviously, this is a very important partnership to us, and we're under confidentiality so I'll answer that question carefully. There are indications that are clear interest, and we have an autoimmune disease partnership for a period of time to basically afford the partnership focus and also to respect Merck being the first entry into this as we generate proof of principle data. And as we achieve further progress, we will be able to clarify the particulars.

This concludes the Q&A portion of today's conference. I like to turn the call back to Mr. Dan Passeri for closing remarks.

Dan Passeri

Thank you, operator. We want to thank everyone for joining us on today's call. And we look forward updating you on our progress throughout the remainder of 2018 and beyond into 2019. Thank you again.

