Dollar General: I See Upside Ahead Of Earnings

Dollar General's (DG) 1Q18 earnings report was a tough one to swallow.

Not that there was anything blatantly wrong with the results or the outlook for the year. Instead, my "all-weather" idea became twice as enticing, in my view, as a "buy on dip" play after the stock took a 9% hit on the nose following what I considered business-as-usual first quarter results. Since then, DG has climbed an encouraging 22.5%, just in time for 2Q18 numbers to be released. The upcoming earnings report is scheduled to hit the wires on Thursday, August 30th, before the opening bell. Credit: Huff Post

On the results of the quarter

The Street is projecting revenues to land at $6.37 billion for a 9% YOY increase that seems in line with the company's consistent top-line growth rate of the past several quarters. I expect square footage to increase another 8% YOY this time, as it did last quarter, suggesting that comp expectations are set modestly at around 1% to 2%. Should management be right in its assessment that "the effect of unseasonably cold and damp weather on certain product categories negatively impacted same-store sales" in 1Q18, a revenue beat could be in the works.

Optimistically projecting comps of roughly 3% that accounts for some seasonal shift in sales from the first to the second quarter, I anticipate that a top-line beat of around $100 million, if materialized, would be the widest of the past 18 quarters at least. Further supporting my optimism is the strong performance of other deep discount names observed earlier in the earnings season, including TJX Companies (TJX) and Ross Stores (ROST). I have previously expressed my surprise for the revenue- and earnings-generating abilities of companies in this sub-sector, considering a strong economy would intuitively (to me, at least) increase the appeal of higher-ticket retailers in detriment of deep discounters.

Although I believe the YOY increase in revenues, coupled with the lower effective tax rates, will be the most important factors driving earnings up this quarter, I will also be paying close attention to profitability. I expect to see some pricing strength supporting gross margins, even if higher wages and logistics costs are likely to mute some of the benefits. Opex is likely to come in on the rich side once again, particularly as Dollar General continues to expand its store footprint. The net impact, in my view, will be a slight contraction in op margins YOY that should still allow for high single-digit pre-tax income growth.

See my summarized P&L below.

Source: DM Martins Research, using historical data from company reports

On the stock

A closer look into DG quickly made it one of my favorite stocks to own. At the core of my investment thesis is the stock's "all-weather" feature, meaning solid performance expected in both good and bad macro environments, regardless of what the financials might look like from quarter to quarter.

DG PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Although I see upside to 2Q18 earnings results compared to the Street's estimates, I like DG primarily as a long-term hold. In fact, it is within the realm of reason that the stock's recent climb could convince traders and short-term market players to sell and lock in their gains over the next few days. Should any softness in stock price follow Dollar General's 2Q18 earnings release, I would look closely at yet another opportunity to buy more shares on the dip.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.