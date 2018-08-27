General Mills: Main Course Or Side Dish?

While financials are looking better, the meaningful ones might not be on expectations.

General Mills (GIS) is known by literally everyone. The company made its way through your meals and around your dining table in less than a decade. It showed great leadership through his industry and, of course, with its investors. The $16B net sales business is now on a 14 consecutive year’s streak of increasing dividends. Although customers' perspective and values have changed throughout the years, GIS seems to have evolved with them. Better quality products, better conditions for its employees, and better practices from an environmental point of view. This stock could eventually be one of the best side dish for your portfolio!

Understanding the business

Officially founded in 1928, Minnesota, General Mills quickly expanded its notorious operations through the United States to the point we know them today. GIS manufactures and markets consumer foods such as ready-to-eat breakfast, baking items, snacks, and many others. Its brand power is huge in the consumer industry. To name only a few of them: Cheerios, Hägen-Dazs, Yoplait yogurts, Gold Medal flour, Nature Valley, Pillsbury and the list could go on for a while.

Source: General Mills website – Company Overview

The company now employs more than 38,000 workers around the globe to ensure manufacturing and deliveries of their products. In its 2017 fiscal year, $15.6B in net sales were reported, from which 65% comes from North America.

In addition to all that, GIS was ranked 13th in the Harris poll, which measures the reputation of the 100 most visible U.S. companies using various criteria.

What their last quarter looked like

EPS of $0.79 beating estimates by $0.07

Revenue in pair with expectations at $3.89B

Dividend of $0.49, bringing the year total to a healthy $1.96

General Mills CEO, Jeff Harmening, seemed happy about those Q4 figures:

“We made significant progress toward competing more effectively this year, with strong innovation, marketing, and in-store execution driving positive organic sales growth in each of our last three quarters. […]”

Growth Vectors

Source: Ycharts

Looking at GIS today, it seems like a healthy business, with solid sales and many brands to support them. One of the top priorities of the management is to capitalize on the momentum that its brand portfolio gives it. In order to be successful with this plan, investments increase, and innovation is eager to please its consumers. While this is not a bad plan, the market is already saturated with products from big companies like Kellogg’s (NYSE:K) and J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) that we both covered in the last weeks.

In addition to solidifying its brands, GIS pursues growth through acquisitions which, again, is not a bad idea! But since the market is filled with big players, the end bill might be a little salty. Nonetheless, GIS completed its acquisition of the pet food brand Blue Buffalo, in order to give its portfolio a bit of diversification. As its last quarter press release showed, management is not only interested to invest towards growth potential acquisitions but also to divest in growth dilutive businesses. The bottom line is, the company does have growth potential, but it might not be as easy as it seems.

Dividend growth perspective

GIS handed out dividend increase for the last 14 years. What many do not know is that the company has actually distributed dividends for over a century. Only few of the companies we know today have achieved this milestone. Here is the complete list of Dividend Achievers.

Source: YCharts

Dividend yield has gone up in the past two years, rising from 2.5% to a $4.20 mark. This peek comes from a dip in its share price in those very same years, meaning that for the same payout level, this begins to be a better bargain. Speaking of the devil, 2016’s price drop is due to weak earnings report and diminished earnings outlook at that time.

This level of yield, even with the recent increase remains standard for defensive companies like GIS. It offers stable growth in the long run while being a good income earner for an income portfolio.

Source: YCharts

The company’s payout ratio of 50% is in line with other companies in the same industry. As market share consolidate and competitors are slowly being bought out or integrated, lower yields and 50% payout are standards. From the chart, we can easily see that GIS does have the cash behind to support those payouts. Sustainability of such a payout ratio should not be a problem if GIS continues to reshape its portfolios for the better.

Its 2018’s year-end report showed an increase of 28% in its free cash flow, which will certainly help in its next operating year.

Potential downsides

One of the major downsides that GIS could face is related to its customers. An approximate 20% of its sales is from Walmart (NYSE:WMT) alone. Big customers are known to ask for bigger discounts on their merchandise with the volume they distribute, which could lead to thinner operating margins.

The company should also be on the lookout for its geographic distribution. As mentioned earlier, a good part of its sales is made through North America. Offshore sales are present but have a hard time to seek growth. Potential overall growth is limited if expansion is limited abroad.

Lastly, as with any food company, a risk resides in its products and from what they are made. As a new generation slowly rises, ingredients used to produce are as important as the final output. Healthier and less caloric meals are the ones showing more potential in the last few years.

Valuation

GIS price earnings ratio says a lot about the last few years the company had. From almost 30 in mid-2015 to 13 in mid-2018, something must have gone bad. Well, it kind of did. As mentioned earlier, the company’s earnings were much lower than anticipated, which lead to a huge sale signal from investors. But looking at it today, it now seems more like a bargain!

Source: YCharts

In order to find out if GIS is indeed currently at the right price, I am using a dividend discount model. A discount rate of 10%, which includes the financing costs of their recent acquisition, and a 4% long-term growth.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.96 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 5.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 4.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $52.92 $43.98 $37.59 10% Premium $48.51 $40.31 $34.46 Intrinsic Value $44.10 $36.65 $31.33 10% Discount $39.69 $32.98 $28.20 20% Discount $35.28 $29.32 $25.06

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

Quickly interpreted, the stock is overvalued and would be a no-go for many investors. A $10 spread between the expected value and the real stock price is quite a gap for a conservative business as GIS.

Looking closely at its financial metrics, though, I would not be so sure. An income-seeking investor would benefit in the long run from GIS stock. A reliable dividend distributor as good as GIS is becoming harder to find these days. Although it might be a bit overvalued, I still think it is worth watching; at least for their 1st quarter of the new fiscal year.

Final thought

Looking back at all the ways that General Mills has made through its history, I would not be as quick to toss its stock away. Even if the last years have not been so kind with the company, it still managed to straighten its growth plan and seems to be taking off for one more round.

Defensive stocks are known to be more stable than others. Plus, everyone must eat, right? Therefore, I think the stock should not be overlooked. While it may still be a bit overvalued, I would strongly suggest adding it to your watchlist. You never know, you might be hungry later!

Disclosure: We do not hold GIS in our DividendStocksRock portfolios.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIS.

Business relationship disclosure: This article has been written by Olivier Gélinas for Dividend Stocks Rock.