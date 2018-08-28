Aramco IPO Called Off Under King Salman, Real Reforms Needed For Saudi Transition

King Salman has said no to it, and his decision is final.

Reuters reported that the IPO has been “shelved.” Saudi Aramco has disbanded its IPO team and advisors to wait for the “optimum timing” to launch its IPO.

I wrote a series of articles over the past 2+ years explaining why I, and others, did not expect the IPO to go forward. The articles drew some angry comments from oil bulls whose thesis that Saudi Arabia will firm-up oil market prices to ensure the highest possible valuation for Aramco. And then they will be rewarded.

This type of reaction is due to confirmation bias:

Conformation bias occurs from the direct influence of desire on beliefs. When people would like a certain idea/concept to be true, they end up believing it to be true. They are motivated by wishful thinking. This error leads the individual to stop gathering information when the evidence gathered so far confirms the views (prejudices) one would like to be true. Once we have formed a view, we embrace information that confirms that view while ignoring, or rejecting, information that casts doubt on it."

Below I explain how Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud (MbS) put the cart before the horse in making the IPO the centerpiece of the Vision 2030 plan. He came to the U.S. on a “charm tour” in March 2018 with the mission of convincing U.S. business leaders that it is safe to do business in Saudi Arabia. That supports my belief that feedback on the IPO was that Saudi Arabia is too risky.

King Salman has said no to the Aramco IPO. And his decision is final.

A reform of KSA’s institutions, perhaps by transitioning from a monarchy to a democratic society, could provide the legal, financial and economic climate for foreign investment and the transition MbS seeks from dependence on oil revenues, when he becomes king.

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 Pulls The Wool Over Moody's Eyes

On May 8th, I wrote about how surprised I was that Saudi Arabia was moving at warp speed to implement its transformation plan, Vision 2030, which it had just unveiled on April 25th. Moody's rating review of their credit makes it clearer. The review was initiated on March 4th, and MbS, Chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, was in a race against the clock. So he cut-and-pasted "the desperate plan of a regime in crisis" from a McKinsey study, Saudi Arabia Without Oil: The Investment and Productivity Transformation, which had been written for KSA in December 2015. It provides the recipe for countries in an economic crisis, austerity and privatization. It added three "pillars" that can be exploited and developed at break-neck pace: converting Saudi Arabia's oil reserves into a $2 trillion, diversified sovereign fund, tripling its tourism business in a few years, and developing the country into a hub of world trade. Moody's concluded their review on May 14th, less than three weeks after seeing the plan. It concluded that while the attainment of the goals of the plan "is too uncertain" now, "in Moody's view such developments could, over time, support improvements in the Kingdom's credit profile that are consistent with a higher rating. The Vision 2030 plan was instrumental in securing a "stable outlook."

I concluded my May 16th, 2016 article:

I am highly skeptical that it can monetize its oil reserves to any large degree due to the enormous political risk from within and without. I wonder if Moody's left out the plan's centerpiece for that same reason.”

"Why The Aramco IPO Is Doubtful" Feb. 20, 2017

Although it makes sense conceptually for the royal family to monetize oil assets, converting them to cash, which they can use to diversify their risks, there are some major feasibility issues. First and foremost, the annual earnings from Aramco are used to meet much of the national budget. Government officials have said Aramco pays a 20% royalty and an 85% tax rate. Under such a system, the company is worth far less than the $2 trillion valuation being bandied about. (The plan is to sell 5% in exchange for $100 billion.) It's important to understand that Saudi Aramco does not own the oil reserves. The government does. Aramco has a monopoly to produce from these reserves. Thus, any valuation will not be based on the value of the reserve base but most likely on the discounted cash flows into the future, which depends on the profit per barrel and the quantity of oil produced. Assuming a high price of $70/b, production at 10 million barrels per day, production costs of $10/b, a 20% royalty payment, an 85% tax rate, and a 70-year production period, I calculate a net present value (NYSE:NPV) of only $251 billion at a 10% discount rate. If they reduce the tax rate to 50%, as is being discussed, the NPV only goes up to $419 billion. Furthermore, the government cannot meet its budget if it reduces its tax rate that low.

Aramco IPO: Real Deal Or Great PR Stunt? Apr. 3, 2017

By planning the IPO, it maintains the appearance to rating services that it has a viable solution to transition its economy. Gal Luft, co-director of the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security, a Washington-based think tank focused on energy security, said: The Aramco IPO is a great PR stunt. How can one establish a valuation for a company that has thus far kept its reserve data a state secret? Tearing a 5 percent piece of the company and throwing it into the market while the other 95 percent is a black box will not fly with prudent investors.”

Aramco IPO No Longer 'On Track' For 2018, January 29, 2018

One of the factors that have led to a strong belief in higher oil prices is the Aramco IPO. Buyers reason that Saudi Arabia will do whatever is needed to get prices high to correspond with the IPO. The Saudi energy minister has finally admitted that 2018 may not be the right time for the IPO. And though he says no one should be scared of shale oil growth, that means he is, and for good reason, as the recent data confirm. ETFs such as USO may be in for some tough times. And sometimes, fear is a good thing.

ARAMCO IPO Fades Under Scrutiny, March 21, 2018

Christopher Helman of Forbes wrote:

As thrilling as it would be for Trump and MbS to announce at a joint press conference that Aramco will be listed on the NYSE, it's not going to happen. The grief of satisfying the requirements of a U.S. or U.K. listing are simply too stringent. Aramco would be wading into a minefield on the issues of corporate governance, transparency, gender equity, pay equity, sustainability, and carbon emissions. The company would also risk opening itself up further to lawsuits brought by the families of 9/11 victims. Investors are already unimpressed with the returns from publicly listed state-controlled oil companies like Petrobras, Rosneft and Petrochina. Do they need another?"

My Conclusion

For holders of XLE expecting the upcoming Aramco IPO to lead to better oil market conditions, lifting market sentiment, I have some bad news for you. KSA's plan to sell a 5-percent stake in Aramco for $100 billion has proved to be little more than a fantasy.”

Aramco IPO: Dying On The Vine, July 19, 2018

The Aramco IPO is no longer the cornerstone of the Vision 2030 Transformation Plan. KSA’s relationship with the United States is the cornerstone of its survival and prosperity. With U.S. protection and investment, KSA can transform its economy from being almost entirely dependent on crude oil exports, but it will remain heavily energy-dependent. As oil is replaced as transportation fuels, Saudi oil is likely to end-up as feedstock for petrochemical products for the better part of this century while higher-cost oil fields are abandoned.”

Conclusions

The real reform that is needed for Vision 2030 in Saudi Arabia is to transition from a monarchy to a democracy. Institutions and rule of law must be established to attract investment so that the country may transition away from petroleum in decades from now.

Investors need an independent government between the Royal Family and themselves so that their interests can be protected in a court of law. Without democratic institutions, substantial foreign investment is unlikely because the risks are too large.

Such a massive reform is highly unlikely under King Salman. Future King MbS will have to wait his turn to start them.

Reuters reported that:

The king’s interlocutors told him that the IPO, far from helping the kingdom, would undermine it. Their main concern was that an IPO would bring full public disclosure of Aramco’s financial details, the sources said.” In late June, the king sent a message to his diwan, or administrative office, demanding that the IPO be called off, the three sources said. The king’s decision is final, a second source said. “Whenever he says ‘no’, there is no budging,” the source said.

The IPO is not "merely delayed." I believe there will be better ways found to attract investment, sell assets, than an IPO in the longer-term, once real reforms are in place.

To guide investors who are interested in profiting from outstanding opportunities in the energy sector, I provide a service on Seeking Alpha’s Marketplace oriented toward individual investors, Boslego Risk Services. A long/short Model portfolio is continuously updated, along with on-going analysis of the oil market. I am now accepting new members to Boslego Risk Services and invite you to sign-up. There are monthly and annual pricing options as described here. You may also read reviews posted by members here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.