Investors Are Turning Bearish On Energy Stocks At Precisely The Wrong Time

The fundamental indicators are showing that the oil price weakness is behind us.

Following the OPEC June export timing mismatch, the export gains have turned into a deficit with the five countries showing exports lower by ~1.3 million b/d since June.

Investors have seemingly given up on energy stocks... yet again.

On August 8, we published an article at the time titled, "Investors Remain Skeptical Of Energy Stocks." We said:

Our discussion with generalists centered around the concern that OPEC+ would start to increase oil production in size resulting in the dissolution of the OPEC cut agreement and the return of an oversupplied oil market. Our take has been that since the June OPEC meeting, Saudi, UAE, Kuwait, and Russia have brought down available spare capacity close to 0. By preemptively increasing production in the fear that the Iranian sanctions would hit Iran's oil production hard, the big 4 attempted to calm the markets by increasing supply in advance. The resulting mismatch in export timing also gave ways for bearish physical oil market signals like higher floating storage in key oil hubs and significantly lower Brent time spreads. For energy investors that had just bought into the thesis that oil prices were headed higher, these new bearish headwinds all seem too impossible to decipher, so perhaps staying away from the sector makes the most sense.

As we explained in the article, the worries that investors were fretting over will prove to be a false alarm down the road. Following what was the most bearish EIA oil storage report on August 15th, we published an exclusive report to the public titled, "No, The Oil Bull Thesis Is Not Over." In the article, we explained why US crude storage figures have been bearish since July (thanks to high Saudi crude imports) and why the oil bull thesis is not over.

And even in the face of the fundamental data turning to the upside from 1) higher Brent time spreads, 2) lower floating storage, 3) lower crude exports from OPEC, and 4) higher implied global oil demand. Investors are now turning bearish on energy stocks at precisely the wrong time.

Over the weekend, we published an exclusive report to subscribers detailing why we believe the oil price pullback is now over. Previously we started to see the headwinds reverse, but there are now clear signs that the price weakness is behind us.

One of the figures that we have been tracking closely is the crude exports out of Saudi, UAE, Kuwait, Iran, and Venezuela. As you can see from the chart above, the total crude exports from the 5 countries are now below where we were in May 2018.

In June 2018, Saudi reiterated to the market its commitment to keep customers happy. Saudi along with the GCC allies ramped up exports by 1 million b/d by drawing down storage. The higher exports came at a time when China reduced crude imports by 10% y-o-y and Iran's exports have not fallen just yet from the incoming sanctions.

Since June 2018, we have seen total exports from the 5 countries decrease by 1.32 million b/d. This will be felt globally over the next month.

In addition, OPEC exports as a whole are now below May 2018 levels:

Our analysis of the data indicates to us that the Saudis have now shifted the strategy to export as much as possible to "wait and see." We wrote in a report last week talking about the "Saudi Band" where we believe Saudi wants to keep Brent above $75/bbl but not exceeding $85/bbl, for now.

For investors analyzing oil market fundamentals, this short-term directional view we have is important in assessing energy stock valuations, because as we said last week, most energy stocks are pricing lower oil price assumptions.

For energy investors, this price band is very bullish for most energy stocks. We calculate that the average energy stock is trading at an implied WTI price level of $58/bbl. For some names, it's less. If the market starts to believe that this is the price band Saudi is aiming for, we think most energy stocks will be valued at an implied WTI price of $65-70/bbl. In such a scenario, some stocks will still be 2x-3x from today's price.

This is why it's so important to analyze the fundamental data because the energy market can often throw curve balls at you. As a result, we believe investors that dumped energy stocks right now are turning bearish at precisely the wrong time.

As for positioning, we remain very bullish on energy stocks. Our primary holdings include Gear Energy (GXE.TO) (OTCPK:GENGF), California Resources (CRC), Meg Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF) (MEG.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE) (CVE.TO), Devon (DVN), Encana (ECA), and Anadarko (APC).

(Note: HFI Research subscribers get live access to the actively managed HFI Portfolio.)

We believe investors should not turn bearish on energy stocks. The fundamental data indicates that the bearish headwinds for oil prices are behind us and energy stock performance should pick-up once the investment community sees the bullish tailwinds we see.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRC, GXE.TO, MEG.TO, CVE.TO, DVN, APC, ECA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.