Did You Miss Out On These 8% Yields From PREIT?

The common shares of PEI have drifted down again and are in the buy range.

PEI-C and PEI-D are the two most attractive preferred shares from PEI currently, but they saw a significant rally recently.

The preferred shares from PEI and CBL were comparable earlier on in the year, but PEI’s 3 preferred shares left CBL’s in the dust.

PEI has been in the process of improving their portfolio, while CBL’s portfolio continues to have problems.

PREIT (PEI) had some great opportunities this year for investors. PEI’s preferred shares were within the strong buy range and have finally seen a strong rally. We view these preferred shares as having a risk rating of 3 which means they are for the more aggressive buy-and-hold investors. PEI has some fantastic properties, but they also hold some properties that are not nearly as good.

PEI has put a significant amount of capital towards their redevelopment program. It was a great move, but it did cause them to have high spending. Here are many of their newly completed anchors:

As PEI’s new properties come online, their leverage multiples should decrease naturally due to higher net operating income. PEI has been carrying higher leverage than I would like to see for an equity REIT, so it will be nice to see a reduction in their leverage over the next few years. By 2020, I expect these multiples to be improving because many of these projects are still in progress in 2018 and 2019.

Despite this leverage, I believe PEI deserves a buy rating. They are attractively priced and the dividend continues to be covered. Management indicated they were comfortable with the current level and they expect increases as redevelopment plans come online.

Let’s jump into the preferred shares.

PREIT preferred shares

The PEI preferred share rally continues:

Notice the black box? We had multiple buy ratings around this time for subscribers. We also had multiple buy ratings around this time that went public. Here are the PEI preferred shares prices from early March when we published a public article:

Prices began to fall further, and we purchased shares of PEI-C just over $21.00.

All 3 preferred shares saw a significant rally, and here are the prices today:

Investors are becoming substantially more comfortable with PEI’s preferred equity. All 3 of their preferred shares now reside within the “hold” rating. Their outperformance will most likely come to an end soon as the upside remaining is much smaller. For what it’s worth, we think PEI-C and PEI-D remain more attractive than PEI-B.

PEI-C has the highest stripped yield at 7.61%. The C series also has a $.91 discount to call value. Trading at a discount to call value is a form of call protection.

Preferred shares can be called by the issuing company at a fixed price (the call price) at any time after call protection ends. Usually, the call price is $25.00. Because preferred shares have a built-in call value of $25, there is a strong tendency for the share price to oscillate around $25. For various reasons, such as a low dividend, some preferred shares trade at a discount most of the time. Others, with a high dividend, may trade at a premium to their call price. One of the things we do at The REIT Forum is find the trading range of preferred shares. The trading range assists investors in knowing the best entry and exit points.

PEI-D has a lower stripped yield at 7.49%, but they have a discount of $1.65 to call value. The extra discount to call value makes these shares about equal to PEI-C. While investors are getting a slightly lower yield, they are getting extra call protection in the form of trading at a discount to the call value of $25.

Both PEI-C and PEI-D are not callable until 2022:

PEI-C and PEI-D have some nice call protection on the calendar relative to PEI-B. One downside to these preferred shares is the “Market Cap / Pref Share Liquidation”. This means that a large portion of the company’s equity comes from their preferred shares. In the event of a liquidation, preferred shareholders would expect less than call value.

Final thoughts

In the past, we’ve viewed PEI and CBL & Associates (CBL) preferred shares as being in the strong buy range. However, CBL continues to take on too much risk. While the PEI preferred shares bounced back hard, the CBL preferred shares remain much lower. We attribute that to CBL’s management continuing to take on too much risk. However, the risk/reward on CBL preferred shares remains attractive because there is still a significant chance of management seeing the light (the dangers of excessive leverage) later this year as their lenders may provide some education. PEI preferred shares are all in the hold range. Out of the PEI preferred shares, the C and D series are the most attractively price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEI-C, CBL-E.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.