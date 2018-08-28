Corporate China - Invest In China With B&B Market

Stocks covered within this service are not conventionally "safe" but do have the potential for superior returns.

The service will focus on Chinese ADRs which provide a unique opportunity currently, thanks to the ongoing "trade war".

(Editors' Note: This article is meant as an introduction for Corporate China, a new Marketplace service by B&B Market.)

This month marks the launch of my SA Marketplace service, "Corporate China". This is geared towards aggressive investors who are in a position to stomach downturns in the pursuit of superior returns.

Corporate China seeks to find opportunities within Chinese/Hong Kong ADRs. There is no limit to what the opportunity may be: undervalued, news-related, earnings event, etc. Given the volatility of the Chinese market, along with an increase in Chinese companies listing on American exchanges, there are always opportunities to be had.

Operating within this space calls for guts. The companies are volatile and the government is opaque. By building a community where we are all focused on the same thing, generating returns within Chinese ADRs, we increase our chances to remain in the know. Be prepared to keep out the emotion and weather some storms!

I will admit, I am pretty new to Seeking Alpha, and this step is a big one. I have only published ~50 articles, but have managed to garner an impressive (I think so) following. Below is a list of some of my favorite ideas that I have published:

All in all, I am very bullish on the Chinese economy in the mid- to long term. We have seen strong performances on both a micro and macro scale, and the current punishment seems overdone. As always, there are risks to account for (both micro and macro), and we will always analyze the risks in pursuit of our investment thesis.

Below is a short list of some of my current focus companies. Although these are some of my bullish ideas, the service will be directed by what subscribers are interested in. Some of the companies that I am most bullish on include:

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:CWEB)

iQiyi (NASDAQ:IQ)

China Life Insurance Company (NYSE:LFC)

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA)

Huya Broadcasting (NYSE:HUYA)

ZTO Express (NYSE:ZTO)

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

The goal of my service is to provide investors who have the same interest in the Chinese economy, research that will create above-average returns. By signing up for Corporate China, subscribers will receive the following benefits:

Mock Portfolios - I will be building my own portfolio, and there will also be a community portfolio.

- I will be building my own portfolio, and there will also be a community portfolio. Bi-Weekly Industry Newsletters - Aims to provide the latest headlines; will focus on industries of stocks that the service is currently covering.

- Aims to provide the latest headlines; will focus on industries of stocks that the service is currently covering. Buy/Sell Targets - Valuations and price targets.

- Valuations and price targets. Earnings - Coverage focused on earnings season will include estimates and actuals.

- Coverage focused on earnings season will include estimates and actuals. Chat Room - The backbone of the service where engagement happens between investors and ideas are generated.

To give some of my background: As my profile states, I am a young investor who has been in the markets for ~10 years. During my college years, I participated in the CFA research challenge and interned within Venture Capital, Asset Management, and Insurance. Professionally, I currently work for the largest life insurance firm in the United States and am studying for my CFA certification. I became interested in the Chinese economy after missing out on US opportunities. I have seen Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) work in the US; I want the profits when Alibaba does the same thing. I missed Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) skyrocketing; I won't when iQiyi does.

This passion for China became even more ingrained after spending some time inside the country. The Chinese are not like the US in a lot of aspects, and experiencing this first-hand helps one understand this. They are arguably much more nationalistic and support Chinese companies. The government will make it difficult for international competition to survive so domestic companies can thrive. China holds a lot of long-term potential for those who can withstand high volatility.

In celebration of the launch, the first 10 subscribers will receive a lifetime legacy subscription of $200/year. This is a 20% discount on the current-year price. And if demand is high and there is much more interest than anticipated, the first 15 subscribers will receive this discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU, BABA, IQ, HUYA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.