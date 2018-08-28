Coty: Any Appeal Is Driven By Lackluster Share Performance

On the bright side, shares continue to fall, which dramatically improves the risk-reward, thus I have acquired a small, yet speculative position just below the $12 mark.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) continues to struggle, as a change in the CFO function at this point in time causes additional nerves among investors, creating further pressure on the share price, which now stands at just $12, merely a dollar from the low.

These struggles of the company are not unexpected, as was clear when I looked at Coty back in May in this article titled "Smells Bad." The company is struggling with flattish sales, pressure on margins and a mountain of debt. While management claims to have made progress in cutting debt and boosting margins, while delivering upon synergy estimates, I still have to see this in the actual results.

As expectations are lowered, I am not bottom-fishing yet, as earnings power is relatively modest, pushing up leverage ratios quite a bit.

Coty - Was P&G A Savvy Deal Maker?

Coty has been "formed" in its current way through the 2016 purchase of Procter & Gamble's (NYSE:PG) beauty business in a massive $11.6 billion deal. Shares fell from $30 to $20 in the immediate aftermath of that deal, and it appears that investors have been rightfully cautious, with shares of Coty being on a downhill trend ever since.

That deal created a $9 billion business as the company announced its ambition to report adjusted earnings in excess of $1.50 per share by 2020. At $20 in 2016/2017, shares traded at 13 times forward earnings (three years ahead of time), while leverage was high. Nonetheless, I was interested given that industry powerhouses trade at premium multiples.

Unlike these players, Coty is much less well-positioned, as it is quite diversified, thereby lacking brand strength, certainly as it focuses heavily on the middle segment, while notably the premium and lower end of the market are performing much better. Hence, investors never really believed that >$1.50 per share number, as it was always a guessing game by how much the company would miss the guidance.

Troubles Continue

As the company promised to be a >$9 billion global powerhouse, it has delivered upon this claim, with sales coming in at $9.4 billion in the fiscal year ending June 2018. That marked 5% growth on an annual basis, but this growth is driven by dealmaking, with organic growth totaling just 0.4% for the year, growing by 30 basis points in the final quarter of the year.

While reported sales grew by 23%, thanks to the P&G deal which already contributed a great deal to the 2017 results, margin accretion was limited. Adjusted operating earnings rose by 29% to $999.8 million as margins improved by half a percentage point. Nonetheless, margins remain in the low double digits, in an industry which is traditionally much more profitable.

Coty reported adjusted earnings of $0.69 per share, up six cents from the year before. Of interest is that the company posted a GAAP loss of $0.23 per share, as the $0.92 per share discrepancy works out to nearly $700 million in actual dollar terms. Charges to GAAP earnings are both plentiful and appear in size. This includes amortization-related costs, restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs, losses on sale of assets, and early debt extinguishment costs, among others.

Despite the fact that shares have already fallen a great deal, from $30 to $12 in recent years, multiples are not necessarily very cheap at 17-18 times adjusted earnings, with cash charges often being ignored in this profit metric.

The Outlook

For the current year, Coty anticipates further improvements, but too slow to please investors. While the company targets another 1% increase in operating margins (coming in at 10.6% this year) and sees flat-to-modest organic growth, adjusted earnings are only expected to improve to $0.76 per share, plus or minus 2 cents. That suggests a 7 cent increase in earnings, which works out to roughly $50 million after tax, or roughly $65 million ahead of taxes. This modest earnings improvement stems from supply chain disruptions following merger and integrations of warehouses across the globe, impacting notably the results in the first half of 2019.

That reduces the forward multiple at $12 per share to 15-16 times, yet leverage remains quite elevated. The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $1.38 billion this past year, and the anticipated improvement in earnings could boost this number to $1.45 billion in the coming year.

That is very much needed, as debt has not come down at all - in fact, it has only risen following some bolt-on deals. This made investors cautious, as the business is struggling a bit and interest rates could be on the increase. Net debt stands at $7.2 billion, or levels closer to $7.7 billion if pension liabilities/deficits are included. Based on the trailing number, that works out to a 5.2-5.6 times leverage ratio. The fact that the dividend amounts to $0.50 per share (for a very high payout ratio) means that potential to deleverage is greatly limited as well.

One thing is clear - with just a seven cents earnings improvement targeted in the upcoming fiscal year, the >$1.50 per share earnings number by 2020 is far out of reach. In fact, shareholders should be happy if the company is able to deliver on a dollar of earnings at the time, as even that is doubtful. Coty claims that it will deliver on the project synergies outlined at the time of the P&G deal announcement, and this might be the case, but management is surprised by market developments, which suggests that the businesses are struggling on an organic basis.

Caution Prevails, Potential Is There

Assuming a bit more growth going forward, Coty could be a $10 billion business in a year or two, as a 15% margin target should not be outrageous given industry standards. With interest expenses amounting to $265 million and assuming a 20% tax rate, earnings could come in at a billion for a $1.30 per share number. Improved profitability would relieve concerns about leverage as well, as a modest 15 times multiple would allow for significant upside to $20 per share. Even in that case, expectations are quite a bit lower compared to those from industry giants like Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) as well as L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCY).

The chances of this happening and at which time frame are to be debated, as management has a bit of a tendency to overpromise (and underdeliver), and as investors have to digest a CFO turnover as well.

Hence, I am getting more enthusiastic, but this improved appeal is mainly the result of the continued decline of the share price rather than driven by improved operational performance. A small speculative position seems warranted given the potential of the business and the fact that JAB is a majority shareholder, making it a possibility that remaining investors will get bought out by JAB as well.

On the flip side is the pressure on the business, management turnover, management's optimistic promises, and capital allocation decisions. Despite these concerns, I have acquired a small speculative stake at around $11.75 last week, but I fail to see convincing reasons to buy at this level in size, as leverage turmoil could quickly get out of hand amidst lack of deleveraging (potential)and modest earnings improvements.

