Kohl's: A Road To Nowhere?

Last week Barron’s put out commentary on department store operator Kohl’s (KSS), speaking to some of the security’s pricing history. Here’s a snippet of what that looked like:

“What do you call a stock that has bounced around for 16 years, only to finish just about where it started? Try Kohl’s (ticker: KSS). It has really been a road to nowhere for Kohl’s investors. The stock peaked at $77.75 on May 20, 2002, traded as high as $78.89 in 2007, and $79.07 in 2015. Each time, it has fallen back. Kohl’s shares are down about 3% since that 2002 peak, while the S&P 500 has gained 160%. Even tossing in reinvested dividends doesn’t make Kohl’s look much better: It has returned 1.4% annualized compared with the S&P 500’s 8.2%.”

When the average person reads something like this it might be easy for them to nod along, “gee, Kohl’s sure has been an awful investment over the last decade and a half. It really has been a ‘road to nowhere.”

Yet I would contend that this misses a very important aspect of the investing process. The media likes to pick out points – in this case ~$78 or ~$79 in 2002, 2007 and 2015 – and then tell you how awful something has been. However, this is not how the investing world works. It’s a rare circumstance where you invest everything in say 2002 and then sit around waiting for the next 16 years to see what happens.

Instead, the typical person invests regularly (often biweekly via a regular paycheck and if not then certainly monthly or yearly) and over a good deal of time. There aren’t too many people out there allocating capital only once every 10 or 15 years.

This simple idea has tremendous ramifications, especially at is relates to how you think about a security’s performance. I’ll show you what I mean:

The first line in the table above shows the annual returns for Kohl’s dating back to May of 2002. You can see that this lines up with Barron’s commentary of just 1.4% annualized gains since that time.

Yet what follows – the annualized returns had you purchased shares at the end of 2002 and / or every year thereafter – is vastly more important in my view. It gives you a much more complete view of the security’s performance through time.

From the end of 2002 through 2006, Kohl’s proved to be positive but uninspiring investment generating returns on the magnitude of ~3% to ~5% annually. From 2007 onward, the returns start to get quite a bit more attractive. And an investment made in the last couple of years has been tremendous. (Granted those annualized numbers get less meaningful as the timeline shrinks, but it’s no exaggeration to suggest that an investor of the last couple years could have doubled their starting capital.)

Let’s think about this on a comprehensive basis. We’ll use the above example of buying at the worst time in 2002 and then making “fresh” investments at the end of each year from 2002 through 2017. In this scenario, using say $1,000 investments each time, you would put in $17,000 and that investment would now be worth ~$30,000. On an internal rate of return basis, you would have compounded your investment by over 6% per annum.

Here’s the takeaway. It’s easy to name the absolute worst times to buy a security in the past 16 years and then suggest that Kohl’s has been on a “road to nowhere.” Yet if you look at on a more realistic basis – investing somewhat regularly and over time – the results have actually turned out to be pretty reasonable (and sometimes exceptional).

Suggesting that an investment in Kohl’s has been on a “road to nowhere” misses all those times investors could have purchased shares in the $30’s, $40’s and $50’s.

Now there are two important takeaways here. The first is what I just mentioned: the absolute worst time to invest does not define a security, nor should it permanently influence how you feel about a potential investment. In this particular case it would have been just as easy to suggest that you could have bought shares of Kohl’s in the $30’s in 2008, 2016 and 2017 thus paving a “road to investment riches” for those still holding at $79 today. So be careful when you read phrases like that, good or bad.

The second idea is that investors ought to look at Kohl’s on a forward-going basis. (Which, admittedly, the Barron’s piece goes on to do.) The past can offer clues, and certainly there exists a valuation “carry through effect,” but businesses evolve and often improve through time.

In 2002 shares got up to the high-$70’s, but the business was earning $1.45 per share back then, translating to a sky-high starting earnings multiple. As I write this shares are again trading in the high-$70’s, but the business is earning a whole lot more. Today the expectation is to earn $4.96 to $5.36 for fiscal year 2018 (or $5.15 to $5.15 excluding the loss on extinguishment of debt). This implies a starting multiple closer to 15 times earnings – offering investors a much better shot at capturing business performance over time.

Let’s see this illustrated.

Using say $5 in earnings-per-share as a baseline, analysts are currently anticipating double-digit growth from Kohl’s. Let’s scale this back and call it 6% per year. At that rate the firm could be generating almost $9 in earnings-per-share after a decade.

A “typical” earnings multiple over the last decade and a half for Kohl’s has been around 12 or 13 times earnings. Suggesting today’s valuation has increased a decent amount, but so too have the expectations on the company’s business results. Using 13 times earnings, that implies a future potential share price of ~$116 or so.

Kohl’s has been paying a dividend for less than a decade, but it has grown nicely from $0.25 per quarter in 2011 to today’s mark of $0.61. Should the dividend grow in line with earnings, at 6% annually, this component would add ~$34 in cash dividends. When you add this to the ~$116 shares price, that equates to a nice round ~$150. The point is not to get this perfect. Instead, it’s about coming up with a reasonable baseline to see what the numbers reveal.

Against a current share price of ~$79, the ~$150 potential nominal value would imply a 90% total gain or roughly 6.6% on an annualized basis. That’s nothing to text home about, but naturally this expectation varies depending on your view of the business and appropriateness of the current valuation.

If you think earnings or the dividend will grow faster than 6% or that the security justifies a valuation north of 13 times earnings, naturally your anticipated results would be better. (Personally I like to stay cautious on these items.)

In order for Kohl’s to truly go “nowhere” as an investment over the next 10 years your expectations would need to sour. For instance negative 2% annual earnings and dividend growth with a 13 multiple would get you to roughly breakeven. So would 0% growth and a multiple of 10 times earnings. These things are possible. The takeaway is that it’s imperative to make that judgment based on your own expectations.

Addressing the idea of Kohl’s “road to nowhere” is important. As we saw on a historical basis, this notion only plays out if you pick the absolute worst times to invest over the past decade and half. Otherwise there have been plenty of opportunities to generate reasonable or even exceptional returns. The same may once again be true in the future.

On a forward-looking basis it’s important to come up with your own outlook. Just because shares have run up materially as of late, this does not simultaneously indicate that it must now be a poor or “road to nowhere” type investment. Moreover, even if it’s your view that average returns await, regularly completing these types of analysis help you when the next inevitable downswing comes along.

