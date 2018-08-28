GoGold: The Q3 Drop In Production Offers A Great Buying Opportunity

The expected production increase and lower AISC has yet to fully materialize, but the trends are moving in the right direction.

A temporary production drop in Q3 and lower metal prices continued to put downward pressure on the stock, which has set up this great value opportunity.

GoGold has been trading lower for an extended period of time and the market has disregarded the clean up of the balance sheet.

Note that GoGold is micro-cap stock with the risk associated with a company of that size.

Investment Thesis

The company has no debt and the processing facility is in place, which means there will be limited need for capital investments going forward. The market cap is now below working capital and valuation of the 2% net smelter royalty from the Santa Gertrudis sale, which significantly limits the downside of the stock. Production and cost trends are moving in the right direction, I expect we will see positive earnings, free cash flows and 500,000 ounces of silver equivalent production per quarter within the next couple of quarters.

Overview

GoGold is micro-cap exploration, development and production company of precious metals, operating in Mexico. After the Santa Gertrudis sale in November 2017 for $76.8M plus the 2% net smelter royalty, the company is focused the Parral Tailings Project in Chihuahua, Mexico. The 2% net smelter royalty is valued around $15M.

GoGold (OTC:GLGDF) last traded at $0.25 per share and the primary listing in Canada (GGD) was Cad$0.33. As of the end of Q3 2018 (June 2018) the company had 171,776,481 shares outstanding giving us a market cap of $42.9M. The company also has $11.9M is cash.

All warrants have now expired and most of the options are far out of the money. I will include 1,025,000 which are reasonably close to the current price and the 475,000 deferred share unit in the dilution. This gives us an enterprise value of only $31.4M.

The dollar amount of gold and silver produced has varied over the last few quarters and so has naturally the prices as well. In dollar terms the percentage contribution from silver has varied between 45% and 65% and 35% to 55% for gold. The percentages for silver has been at the higher end of the range in the last few quarters.

The management team has extensive experience operating in Mexico with several successes seen in the slide below. The stock has about 30% insider ownership with the CEO being the largest among them.

Production & Reserves

GoGold has earlier claimed (40 min in) they would be looking to produce 2,000,000 of silver equivalent (NYSE:SE) ounces in 2018 and 3,000,000 oz in 2019 with AISC moving towards $10/oz. SE ounces has been converted based on the gold:silver ratio as of that quarter. Even if tailings projects is not a new technique, as it is utilized in other parts of the world. It is a technique new to the region and GoGold specifically, so it is natural to see delays and some time before the approach is perfected and running smoothly.

Figure 4 - Source: Quarterly MDA reports

The long term production trend is certainly encouraging. As of Q2 the company reported 417,191 oz of SE production and looked to be on its way towards 500,000 oz per quarter. However, in Q3 we saw a down tick to 292,273 oz in production. The decrease was due to testing on compaction levels on the earlier lifts. The testing concluded that in order maintain a good recovery time on all lifts, the first lift will be compacted with drainage pipes on top, before the second lift is placed.

In June, the Corporation returned to stacking on the first lift, with recovery beginning very quickly as had been previously experienced. The Corporation will continue stacking on the first lift or above a compacted lower lift with additional drainage between lifts in the future.

Based on the information provided and the long term trend, I view the lower production volume as temporary and expect the company to be able to to move towards 500,000 oz per quarter, if not during the next quarter, at least from fiscal year 2019 and onward. It is worth to point out that it might be possible to push that up towards 750,000 oz per quarter, but just moving to 500,000 oz will likely continue to lower AISC.

The Parrall Tailing Site has 20 million tonnes of historical mine talings with a silver equivalent grade of 53.9 g/t at a 50:1 ratio. If we assume 2M oz of silver equivalent production, we have a mine life of about 11 years.

On top of that we also have Esmeralda Tailings which is presently classified as M&I resource estimates. It has also been communicated that there is additional talings available in the region. It is probably not a stretch to assume it ca be acquired cheaply considering there are few competitors in the region for the material.

Costs

In the table below we can see a breakdown of production and costs over time. The trend for Adjusted AISC is encouraging as we have seen a gradual decrease to $14.09/oz in Q3 2018. If production volume continues to increase, AISC will likely continue down, when general and administrative costs are spread over more ounces. It does not make sense in my view to look at unadjusted costs, as they include inventory adjustments partly due to lower metal prices.

Presently there is a lot of uncertainty about how low costs can go and the potential profitability. I expect that within a quarter or two we are looking at 500,000 ounces of SE production. Costs at that time will also provide us with better guidance on profitability and free cash flows. Considering where the stock is trading right, I don't need to know the exact upside, as the downside is extremely limited. Focus on the downside and the upside will take care of itself.

Downside & Risks

The processing facility and tailings are already in place, which means capex will be extremely low going forward. If we put the $42.9M market cap in comparison to the $11.9M in cash, the in process and finished goods inventory of $24.8M which can be processed with low opex and the royalty stream from Santa Gertrudis which is valued around $15M. I would argue there is almost no downside short of an extreme outlier event like nationalization or environmental halting of the process.

When it comes to micro-cap companies, there is always more liquidity risk in the stock, but that is less of a concern for the long term investor. Even though the northern parts of Mexico are reasonably safe, there is naturally more political uncertainty and risk than in Canada or the U.S. for example. The fact that management has operated successfully in the region for an extended period, provides some reassurances in this regard.

Conclusion

I project that in the next two quarters, we will be looking at 500,000 ounces of silver equivalent production. At that time we are likely seeing positive earnings and free cash flows. While it might be tempting to wait until that time, the stock price could be significantly higher at that time. The Q3 decrease in production volume and the depressed metal prices offers in my view an excellent opportunity to buy the stock at a very low price.

