Micron: Focus On The Long Term

Micron is a global leader in DRAM and NAND memory chips. Since Jan 2016, Micron (NASDAQ:MU) has risen from $14 to achieve more than 260% return. However, Micron shares has come under heavy selling pressure lately due to concerns of the impact of trade relations between the U.S and China as well as the cyclical nature of the industry.

However, it is more important to focus on the long term narrative and take into account the exponential need for data storage in this data economy and the role Micron will play in this. With the company set to report its full year results on September 20, I believe Micron can be a buying opportunity ahead of earnings.

MU data by YCharts

The exponential need for data storage

The data-driven economy will transform nearly every industry, and drive secular growth in demand for memory and storage. Micron is exceptionally well positioned to capitalize on these opportunities and deliver strong business performance and robust free cash flow." - Sanjay Mehrotra, president and CEO of Micron

Data has become an integral part of our lives and is transforming the way we live, work and play. Driven by trends such as e-commerce, search and cloud, these key trends as well as the accelerated need to digitize traditional platforms are keys in driving the demand for more storage. Businesses can create more value for themselves and customers by harnessing the power of data.

These trends are driving the demand for memory and flash in these data connected devices that are relying on more data to bring value to the consumers as well as to the businesses. As more data is created, the problem of data storage arises. Therefore Micron plays a role in building this data economy due to the increasing need for memory or storage. Micron’s memory and storage solutions will enable disruptive trends that includes machine learning, artificial intelligence and autonomous vehicles in key market segments such as cloud, data center, mobile and digital networking.

Source: Micron Investor Day

Micron mentioned that cloud computing capital expenditures will triple by 2021 due to artificial intelligence market demand. As AI enabled servers becomes deployed in the cloud infrastructure, it is worth noting that AI servers requires 6 times the amount of DRAM and 2 times the amount of SSDs compared to a standard server. This provides an even larger opportunity than mobile and possibly the biggest growth driver ahead. Furthermore, opportunities such as autonomous vehicles and Internet of Things will makes memory demands more diverse. Potentially, this can mean that Micron will be protected from a cyclical burnout due to long term secular growth drivers.

We look at data center as one of the biggest growth drivers projecting their growth to go from $29 billion of total available market opportunity for DRAM and flash in calendar year 2017 growing to $62 billion, more than doubling by 2021 time frame. Again, data centers are able to provide the value in terms of services to the businesses and users based on the data. They need more fast memory, that means DRAM. They need more fast storage, that means more NAND. - Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO of Micron

Strong Financial Performance and Cheap Valuation

Micron has a healthy balance sheet and is at its best financial position in years. Recent financial performance is positive with strong earnings and revenue. Gross and operating margins have also improved.

MU Gross Profit Margin (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts MU Debt to Equity Ratio (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Debt to equity is at its lowest point in years. Micron has been generating good cash flow the last few quarters and a key priority for this financial year was using the cash about de-levering. In addition to all this, Micron announced at its Investor Event in May that its board has authorized the discretionary repurchase of up to $10 billion of its outstanding common stock, in conjunction with newly announced plans to return at least 50% of free cash flow to stockholders beginning in fiscal 2019. In other words, transitioning from de-levering to more of a capital returns program. It is worth noting that fiscal year 2019 begins in September. This could mean the buybacks could start before the company reports earnings on September 20th.

More importantly, current valuation provides plenty of upside potential and margin of safety for investors going forward. At a current valuation of 4.6 EV/EBIT, there is a decent margin of safety. Current valuation levels makes it seem as though earnings is about to crash.

MU EV to EBIT (TTM) data by YCharts

Conclusion

The direction of the entire industry bodes well for Micron's future with demand driven by the data economy and Micron’s solutions in memory and storage, will be a key enabler of this data economy. Industry consolidation and strong balance sheet also means that Micron are now in a much stronger competitive and financial position than it has ever been. Furthermore, at current valuation and price, the stock is certainly looking attractive with a good margin of safety and good potential returns. Anyways, we will see what happens when Micron releases their full year results and guidance on September 20.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.