ARC Resources: Confirmation In Q2 And Important Decision In Q3

The company will provide an important update in Q3 2018 about the condensate-rich Attachie area.

ARC Resources released its Q2 2018 results and confirmed the guidance. Despite low gas prices, the company delivered positive netbacks.

ARC Resources (OTCPK:AETUF) announced Q2 2018 results as expected. The liquids production of the company provided a protection against the weak gas prices. The diversification and the hedges also improved the netbacks.

The company confirmed the guidance and the management announced an important decision in Q3 2018 about the commercial development of the Attachie area.

Considering the results as expected and the confirmation of the guidance, the market still fairly values the company.

All the numbers in the article (including slides) are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

The contrast between liquids and gas

The table below shows that the production decreased by only 2% compared to Q1 2018. The decrease is lower than the expected 5% reduction due to the timing of production.

Source: Q2 2018 report

Despite producing 80% of gas, the company reported only 27% of revenue coming from gas against 45% the year before.

Source: Q2 2018 report

The lower gas prices for Q2 2018 and higher liquid prices explain these changes. I have highlighted below the contrasts between the evolution of liquid prices and gas prices.

Source: Q2 2018 report

In all the markets listed above, the gas prices dropped and the liquids prices increased in Q2 2018 compared to Q1 2018 and Q2 2017.

The stability of the average realized prices hide the growing differences between liquid and gas prices.

Source: Q2 2018 report

During Q2 2018, average prices reached C$29.59 against C$28.85 and C$28.59 during Q1 2018 and Q2 2017.

This quarter highlights the importance of oil production in the depressed gas prices environment. Hedges and diversification supported higher realized gas prices too, as shown below.

Source: presentation August 2018

For 2019, the graph below shows that the company has hedged only 23% of the gas production.

Source: presentation August 2018

As a result, the company expects a lower return from 2019 gas hedging.

Source: presentation August 2018

The figure below illustrates the improved netbacks the diversification of gas sales points provides. At current prices, netbacks are still higher in the North-East of US than in Canada despite higher transport costs.

Source: presentation August 2018

Thesis confirmed

This quarter confirms the slow growth profile of the company I had mentioned in my previous article. The management maintained the production guidance in the range 130,000 - 134,000 boe/d. The table below illustrates the slow and steady production growth.

Source: Q2 2018 report

The net debt increased by C$29 million compared to Q1 2018 at C$758M. But the net debt stays low at 0.9x FFO. The management has confirmed the target of a net debt at 1x - 1.5x FFO, providing some flexibility.

The potential of the Attachie area is also confirmed. The company announced encouraging results towards a commercial development of this area. And the management will make an important decision during Q3 2018:

The combination of a condensate-rich production profile, a significantly over-pressured reservoir, and an extensive, multi-layered contiguous land position makes Attachie West a leading development opportunity within ARC's portfolio. As such, ARC has initiated a front-end engineering evaluation of commercial development, including determining specific time lines, funding requirements, and takeaway capacity needed to make an upcoming sanctioning decision in the third quarter of 2018

Source: Q2 2018 report

Thus, besides the usual results, the highlight for Q3 earnings will be the update about the Attachie development.

Update of the valuation

The table below summarizes the Q2 2018 costs for the company to operate and replace the depleted resources. The table also illustrates the realized prices before and after hedging.

Source: author, based on company reports

The total netback represents the profit/mcfe after producing and replacing the depleted reserves.

Considering an average total netback of C$1.5/mcfe, the table below presents my updated valuation with Q2 2018 results.

If you chose to value the company with the same method, you can, of course, change my assumptions highlighted in yellow.

My conservative fair value of C$14.72 ($11.29) and my purchase price of C$10.3 ($7.9) don't change compared to last quarter. Considering the results as expected and the almost identical guidance, it is not a surprise.

The flowing barrel valuation is summarized below.

The market values the company at about C$45,000/boe/d, which is about 50% higher than Tourmaline (OTCPK:TRMLF), Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF), and Birchcliff (OTCPK:BIREF). The oil production explains a part of this higher valuation. The market may also prices the high potential of the Attachie area.

Conclusion

The company has shown the importance of its resources to continue growing in a low gas price environment. The liquid production, the hedges, and the diversification contribute to comfortable netbacks. Also, the management has maintained a low debt and has confirmed the guidance.

The company will announce an important decision in Q3 2018 about the commercial development of the Attachie area.

With the results as expected and the guidance confirmed, the market still fairly values the company. I will buy shares if the market offers an opportunity below $7.9/share.

