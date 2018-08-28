Enbridge: Latest Earnings Show Growth Plan Playing Out

On Friday, August 3, 2018, Canadian pipeline giant Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) announced its second-quarter 2018 earnings results. The initial headline numbers certainly impressed the market, as the company's earnings surpassed the expectations of analysts and drove the stock up by 0.31% in the pre-market trading session. The earnings themselves were quite impressive and validate the original thesis that I presented on this site a few months ago. In short, Enbridge continues to prove why it deserves consideration for your portfolio.

As long-time readers are already well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Enbridge's second-quarter 2018 earnings results:

Enbridge reported total GAAP earnings of CAD$1.071 billion in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a 16.5% increase over the CAD$919 million that it reported in the prior-year quarter.

The company reported adjusted earnings of CAD$1.094 billion in the second quarter. This compares quite favorably to the CAD$662 million that it reported in the year-ago quarter.

Enbridge achieved record throughput via its liquid pipelines in the quarter, continuing its recent streak.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approved the issuance of the Certificate of Need and Route Permit, allowing work on the Line 3 Replacement Project to proceed.

Enbridge reported a distributable cash flow of CAD$1.858 billion, representing a significant improvement over the CAD$1.324 billion that it reported in the prior-year quarter.

As anyone perusing the highlights has likely concluded, the company benefited from significant improvement across all of its earnings metrics. This is quite clearly visible here:

(Source: Enbridge Inc.)

As mentioned in the highlights, Enbridge had record throughput in its liquids pipeline system during the quarter. This is one reason for the improvement in its results year over year. This is due to pipeline companies being paid based on the volume of the oil, natural gas, and NGLs that move through their systems. As a general rule, the more resources the company transports, the more money it brings in. Thus, the fact that Enbridge's volumes increased compared to the prior-year quarter boosted its revenue, which the company was able to convert to a greater amount of profit.

One of Enbridge's more significant infrastructure projects currently is the Line 3 Replacement Project. The Line 3 pipeline brings Alberta crude oil down into the United States:

(Source: Enbridge Inc.)

The replacement project is intended to boost the capacity of the existing pipeline as well as increase its safety. Unfortunately, environmentalist groups in Minnesota were causing some controversy that was preventing work on the Minnesota portion of the pipeline from proceeding. It is nice to see that the issues have now been resolved and the company has received the necessary regulatory permits from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission. While there are still some more permits needed to proceed, there is now every reason to believe that the remaining permits will be issued in time for work to proceed in early 2019. If this is indeed the case, then we can expect the upgraded pipeline to come on-line late next year.

As I have discussed in previous articles (such as the one linked in the introduction), Enbridge had CAD$7 billion worth of projects that were scheduled to come on-line at the start of this year. The company has since made significant progress at working through this:

(Source: Enbridge Inc.)

In the first half of 2018, Enbridge brought CAD$1.6 billion of commercially secured projects into service. This included the CAD$0.2 billion Stampede Offshore oil lateral in the Gulf of Mexico, the CAD$0.4 billion High Pine and the CAD$0.2 billion Wyndwood pipeline expansions, and the CAD$0.8 billion Rampion offshore wind farm in the U.K. These projects also contributed to the profitability growth that the company saw during the quarter, as they boosted its network capacity. The remainder of the projects listed above will have a similar effect when they come on-line.

As is the case with all midstream and pipeline companies, the primary reason to own Enbridge is the dividend that it pays out. Currently, the company pays a dividend of CAD$0.671 ($0.52) per share per quarter, which gives it an appetizing dividend yield of 5.84%. As always however, it is important to ensure that the company can afford to pay its dividend. In the case of a company like this, we can use a metric known as distributable cash flow, which is theoretically the amount of money that a company earned that is available to be paid out to its owners. In the second quarter of 2018, Enbridge generated a distributable cash flow of CAD$1.858 billion in the quarter, which was a notable improvement over the CAD$1.324 billion that it had in the year-ago quarter. During the second quarter, it had 1.695 billion weighted average common shares outstanding. Thus, the company had a distributable cash flow per share of CAD$1.09. It therefore appears that Enbridge is generating more than enough money to cover its dividend, which should help shareholders sleep at night.

In conclusion, Enbridge continues to execute on its growth strategy, which paid off quite well in the second quarter, as increased volumes caused its earnings to surge. Enbridge still has work to do though, as there are still projects in its pipeline that should result in the company delivering growth through to the end of the decade. This is something that should appeal to investors, and as such we should continue to follow this company.

