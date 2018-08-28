The Battle For Lasalle

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB), The Blackstone Group (BX) and LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) have been in a public battle over buying LHO. It is one of those stories that I find incredibly interesting.

PEB has made multiple offers. After LHO decided to sell to BX for $33.50/share, PEB improved their offer in April, May and June, reiterated it in July and offered a greater portion of cash in August.

The original offer was for 0.8655 PEB shares, which at the time valued the deal at $29.95/share. The latest offer is 0.92 shares and $37.80 in cash for up to 30% of LHO's shares.

There are a few things that I find extremely interesting. PEB has not been battling BX. BX has set their offer and has not publicly engaged in campaigning for the vote. Instead, the resistance has come from LHO's management which has filed proxy's encouraging shareholders to vote for the BX deal and threatening that a deal with PEB might not be on the table if the BX vote fails.

With the BX merger vote only a week and a half away, LHO's shares have continued to trade at a premium to the $33.50 cash that will be received if the BX deal is approved. Clearly, Mr. Market believes that the deal will be voted down.

Last month, I wrote an article suggesting that retail investors should cash out and take the bird in the hand that Mr. Market was offering. Since then, PEB raised their offer, Glass Lewis and ISS both advised for voting aginst the BX merger and Board for LHO voted that PEB's latest offer could, "reasonably be expected to lead to a 'Superior Proposal'". The first crack of light suggesting that LHO might move forward with PEB.

Superior Proposal

Interestingly, when LHO released the news that their Board suggested they are considering PEB's latest offer, PEB's share price has dropped more than 4%. At the current price of $37.20, the offer's value has declined to $35.30/share.

PEB's offer only remains mathematically superior as long as their share price remains above $34.41. A level that it has been below as recently as April.

The drop today could be used by LHO as evidence for why the BX deal is better with the certainty of cash. If approved, the BX deal results in shareholders getting cash in September. If not, even if LHO engages with PEB, that deal will require a shareholder vote as well. Anything could happen to PEB's share price during that time. The question is not whether the PEB deal is better if executed today, the question is will it be better in 3-4 months?

The Vote

The vote for the BX deal requires a 2/3rds majority. PEB will vote their shares (9.8%) against the deal. Additionally, HG Vora has publicly stated they will vote against the deal with their 8.2%.

PEB only needs to encourage another 15.33% of outstanding shares to vote against the BX deal. With two major proxy advisory firms recommending voting against the deal, and the share price indicating Mr. Market believes the deal will be voted down, there is a good chance that PEB gets the necessary votes.

However, voting down the deal does not guarantee that there will be forward progress on the PEB offer.

Throughout this process, LHO's management and current Board have demonstrated that they are far from eager to pursue a deal with PEB. They rejected the original offer within weeks, found an alternative bidder with BX and have remained committed to BX despite several increases in PEB's offer.

After the vote, LHO has no obligation to ink a deal with PEB. Judging by their history, I think there is a very good chance that LHO finds some reasons not to. The drop in PEB's share price could be one of them.

Conclusion

If the BX deal is approved, shareholders will see an instant loss of value. While there are several indicators that the deal will not be approved, it is always risky to count on a vote going against the Board's recommendation.

More crucial for investors today is what will happen if the BX deal is not approved. The PEB deal is currently only a 2.9% premium over today's price. If LHO actively seeks to ink a deal and share prices remain stable, in Q4 or early 2019, shareholders might gain that value.

Along the way, there is a lot that could go wrong. LHO might decide to remain independent and not sign any deal. In that case, are shares worth $34+? I would predict that with a failed BX vote, if the PEB deal falls apart for any reason the share price will be headed down significantly.

Shareholders seem to have a lot to lose in exchange for minimal upside if everything goes right. There is nothing that management has done to suggest to me that maximizing shareholder value will be their main focus.

