Sirius XM CEO Renewed For Another Year

Liberty Media (FWONA) (OTCQB:FWONB) (LSXMA) (LSXMK), which controls the board of Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) has decided to renew the contract of CEO Jim Meyer for another year at essentially the same terms and conditions of his previous one year agreement. For those unfamiliar with Meyer's employment agreements, he was initially named interim CEO in December of 2012, and his employment agreement was extended through October of 2013, coinciding with the announced following departure of Mel Karmazin. In April of 2013, the term interim was dropped, and a new contract was established. This included

his salary being increased to to $1.55 million from $1.3 million,

more than 10 million stock options at a $3.30 exercise price awarded

nearly one million restricted stock units awarded

earned a bonus of $4.8 million

the term was extended through October of 2015,

a three year consulting agreement would follow upon expiration of the agreement in 2015

The total package (excluding the consulting agreement) was valued at just over $23 million for 2013. In 2014 there was a small increase in salary, no equity incentives were added, his bonus increased to $6 million and his total package would decline to $7.6 million

At the end of that agreement in 2015, a similar agreement was entered into. Again, it was a multi-yeas agreement and included

his salary being increased from $1.65 to $1.* million

a bonus of $7.5 million

equity awards valued at $10 million

option awards valued at $10 million

a three year consulting agreement would follow upon expiration of the agreement in 2018

The total package (excluding the consulting agreement) resulted in a pay package valued at more than $29 million for 2015. Compensation for 2016 and 2017 declined to just under $10 million, with the major components being a $1.8 million salary and a $7.5-$7.75 million dollar bonus.

Last year Meyer when agreed to a one year extension through 2018 at a salary of $2 million and restricted stock units worth $7.5 million that would vest on December 31st of 2018, I had wondered if Meyer was "on the way out". He had renewed for only one year (although there was the three year follow-on consulting agreement worth an additional 2.2 million per year), and it appeared Liberty wasn't too concerned about retaining him beyond 2018. I had speculated that Liberty would finally make a move to unlock it's gain.

For those that are "new" to the stock, Liberty bailed out Sirius during the credit crunch when it appeared that Sirius would be unable to make an interest payment coming due in early 2009. Liberty loaned Sirius $530 million dollars at 15% interest, and in a linked transaction, paid $12,500 to purchase preferred stock that would be convertible into 40% of the company. Liberty subsequently purchased 706 million additional shares for $1.7 billion a few years later, and eventually converted its preferred to common to become the majority owner.

When Sirius began buying back shares in 2013, Liberty briefly participated and sold $500 million of its holding back to the Sirius in late 2013 and early 2014. Since then Liberty hasn't sold any of its Sirius XM Holdings stock and the ongoing Sirius share buybacks have boosted Liberty's ownership tp 70.46%. Currently the market cap of Sirius is ~$30.6 billion, and using Liberty's percentage ownership, it currently has more than $21 billion tied up in its Sirius asset, and the gain is approximately $20 billion.

Liberty Media has a history of acquiring assets and eventually spinning them off to shareholders in a tax-friendly manner. These included its DirecTV, STARZ and Charter Communications (CHTR) positions. In addition, due to the way that Liberty had issued stock in three new tracking stock groups, paired with the way Meyer's contract commitment had been shortened, it made sense that Liberty might once again be looking to make a move.

Liberty Media also has a large minority stake in Live Nation, and earlier this year it was announced that Live Nation (LYV) CEO Mike Rapino was appointed as a new director to the Sirius XM board. Is he part of the equation? At the time of the Rapino announcement I wrote the following:

I have no idea as to whether a combination of Sirius and Live Nation is part of some grand plan of Liberty Chairman John Malone. I also have no idea whether or not Meyer is on his way out, and if he is, whether it is by his choice. However, the announcement of Meyer's relatively short contract extension and the near-simultaneous appointment of Rapino to the Sirius board is either an eerie coincidence or a hint about who the next CEO of a Live Sirius Nation entity might be.

Since Meyer was once again renewed for only a one year stint, his successor is and Liberty's future plans are still topics worth considering. And, while his job may not be particularly secure, getting paid another $10 million to keep the seat warm for his successor probably isn't the worst job in the world.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LYV, SIRI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a September covered call written against a portion of my Sirius holding and actively trade the stock