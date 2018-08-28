Affimed Receives A Massive Hail Mary Collaboration From Roche

In after hours trade on Monday, Affimed N.V. (AFMD) announced a large collaboration deal with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). Shares of Affimed surged as much as 140% on this news. Both companies are to collaborate to develop a host of immunotherapies to treat a host of different cancers. This totally changes the game for Affimed, because it stands to potentially obtain billions of dollars over time as milestone payments as this collaboration progresses. With the high confidence Roche has for the Affimed platform, I would say that this biotech's future is only beginning. For that reason, I would state that Affimed is a strong buy.

Massive Collaboration Deal

This partnership deal is massive on the basis of the potential back load in cash that Affimed could obtain over time as milestones are met. The biotech received an upfront payment of $96 million from Roche in consideration for this deal. It is also eligible to receive up to $5 billion in milestone payments. This involves specific development, regulatory, and commercial milestones. Also tied to this amount is royalties on sales for any marketed product. In my opinion, the amount of cash given to Affimed pretty much validates its technology. This deal is expected to close by Q3 of 2018 customary to certain closing conditions. There have only been a few deals in the past that have amounted to a $5 billion milestone payment for a biotech. What that tells me is that Roche really wanted to gets its hands on Affimed's Redirected Optimized Cell Killing (ROCK) platform. Upon further research, I totally understand why Roche felt compelled to partner with this biotech. For starters. Affimed primes itself on its ROCK platform technology. This platform uses what is known as NK cells (natural killer cells) and T cell-engaging antibodies, which are deemed as engagers. In essence, the use of both NK Cells and T-cells allow for the ability to use the innate and adaptive part of the immune system. Innate immune system meaning the use of recruiting T-cells, and identifying foreign substances in the patient's body to be eliminated. The Adaptive immune system signifying the need to direct T-cells to attack cancerous cells through a process known as antigen presentation. Antigen presentation, being the process by which an antigen is presented on the surface of a targeted cell to make its presence known in order for the T-cell to recognize and attack it. The goal would be to develop several candidates, and other undisclosed hematologic and solid tumor indications.

Excellent Synergy

This partnership was a smart move for Affimed. That's because Roche has been developing treatments for cancer for over 50 years now. It has excellent expertise to help Affimed with respect to its science and ROCK platform. It is safe to say that Roche is highly invested in cancer immunotherapy. Affimed benefits greatly as well, because the upfront payment of $96 million is a great boost in cash for a small-cap biotech company. That's because most small-cap biotechs tend not to have sufficient cash on hand, and are forced to keep raising cash through other means such as selling shares of common stock. This influx of $96 million pretty much removes the risk of any further dilution. Then you have the potential back load of milestone payments totaling $5 billion. If the products advance to later stages accordingly, then Affimed will likely not need to raise cash.

Financials

Affimed ended its second-quarter with $55.4 million as of June 30, 2018, which compared to only $46.5 million in the same period the prior year. With the addition of the upfront payment by Roche of $96 million, that gives Affimed a total cash position of $151.4 million. One thing to keep in mind is that this total only includes the upfront payment along with prior cash. This does not include the potential addition of $5 billion in milestone payments over time.

Conclusion

This partnership deal validates Affimed's ROCK platform technology. The ability to utilize both natural killer cells and T-cells could boost other forms of immunotherapy treatments. The risk would be that this collaboration is in the early stages and it's possible that the treatments may not yield positive results. Affimed is already in the process of exploring its natural killer cells and T-cells in combination with other immunotherapies like Merck (MRK) Keytruda. The ability for the ROCK platform to adapt is probably a big reason why Roche was willing to create such a large deal for it. A host of big pharmaceutical companies are looking to improve their immunotherapy products. Such collaborations like this are ideal, because they don't have to give up too much cash upfront. However, if the drug ends up being successful then both companies will benefit. I believe this partnership is a step in the right direction for Affimed. For that reason, I believe that Affimed is a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.