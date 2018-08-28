Should We Be Concerned About Dream Industrial's Guidance Revision?

Dream Industrial should be able to improve its occupancy rate in Western Canada, as economies in Alberta and Saskatchewan are expected to remain strong through 2019.

Investment Thesis

Dream Industrial REIT (OTC:DREUF) (TSX:DIR.UN) lowered its same property net operating income growth guidance due to some early terminations in its portfolio in Western Canada. However, Dream Industrial should be able to improve its occupancy ratio in the next few quarters thanks to healthy economic growth forecasts in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The REIT should also be able to enjoy favourable macroeconomic conditions in other parts of the country and has the potential to increase its rent after lease renewal. It currently pays an attractive dividend with a yield of 6.8%.

Dream Industrial REIT lowered its guidance

Dream Industrial released its Q2 2018 earnings on August 8, 2018. In the past quarter, the company’s in-place occupancy rate declined by 50 basis points year over year to 95.2%. Management indicated in the conference call that the decline was due to 91,500 square feet of early terminations in Western Canada. This will continue to have an impact on its near-term cash flow until these properties are leased again. As can be seen from the chart below, its occupancy ratio in Western Canada declined to 92.9% from 96.5% a year ago. Instead of its previous guidance of same property NOI growth rate of 2% annually, Dream Industrial now expects its SPNOI growth rate to be in the range of 1% to 1.5% in 2018.

Should we be concerned?

Economic growth in western Canada should remain strong

Since Western Canada represents about 26.4% of Dream Industrial’s total portfolio property, a declining occupancy ratio in the region raises some concerns of whether this is a widespread issue or not. In the conference call, management expressed that one of the largest terminations in the quarter in Edmonton (about 91,000 square feet) was due to tenants struggling financially. However, they are confident that they will be able to lease the properties relatively quickly given the good renewal rates they are experiencing in the region.

Let us now examine the macroeconomic trend in the two Western Canadian provinces: Alberta and Saskatchewan. While the two provinces’ economies are still recovering from the 2015 oil price slump, it has rebounded strongly in 2017. In fact, Alberta and Saskatchewan’s economies are expected to continue to lead the country each with a GDP growth rate of 2.4% in 2018. In 2019, Saskatchewan is expected to lead the country with a GDP growth rate of 2.9%. On the other hand, Alberta’s economic growth rate is expected to remain at 2.4% in 2019. The forecast supports the view that Dream Industrial’s occupancy ratio in Western Canada will gradually improve towards the end of the year and through 2019.

Strong demands in other parts of the country

Demand for industrial properties has been very strong outside of Western Canada. In fact, the national vacancy rate for industrial properties is now down to 3.3% in Q1 2018. It was 40 basis points lower than a year ago. In Greater Toronto Area where Dream Industrial has a significant exposure, the vacancy rate is now down to 1.7% (50 basis points lower than a year ago). This vacancy rate is the lowest among North America’s large markets. Other major cities such as Montreal and Halifax also saw a similar declining trend in vacancy rate. We believe Dream Industrial should be able to at least maintain or even improve its occupancy rate in other parts of Canada.

Favorable leasing spread

While Dream Industrial has a lower average remaining lease term (4.1 years) than its peers (e.g. Summit Industrial has weighted average lease term of 6 years), we believe this is actually favourable for the REIT. This is because when demand continues to outpace supply, the company will be able to increase its rental rate at a higher rate. Below is the table that shows Dream Industrial’s average in-place base rent and estimated market rent in different regions. As can be seen, Dream Industrial should be able to increase its base rent in Canada from C$7.16 per square feet to C$7.43 per square feet if all are to be renewed now. This would mean an increase of 3.8% in average rental rate.

Risks and Challenges

About 26.5% of Dream Industrial’s properties are located in Western Canada where its economy is largely dependent on the energy sector. A sharp decline in oil price may trigger another recession in the region (similar to 2015). This may result in massive early terminations by its tenants in the region.

An attractive dividend with a yield of 6.8%

Dream Industrial currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.05833 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 6.8%. Although the REIT has not raised its dividend since 2013, this dividend is secure with a FFO payout ratio of 80.6% (based on the past 6-months FFO). This is attractive compare to its peers. For examples, Prologis (PLD) and Duke Realty’s (DRE) dividend yields are only 2.9% and 2.7% respectively.

Investor Takeaway

Despite a revised guidance due to some early terminations, we believe Dream Industrial will be able to fill these vacant properties in Western Canada. This is because economic growth rates in Alberta and Saskatchewan are expected to remain strong through 2019. The company should be able to enjoy favourable macroeconomic conditions in other parts of Canada with higher renewal rates. For income investors, Dream Industrial remain a good choice as it offers an attractive dividend with a yield of 6.8%.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

