3 Reasons Philip Morris Is A Strong Buy

IQOS still has a ton of room to grow. There are markets to develop, and the company is getting ready to launch new generation hardware.

Philip Morris International (PM) has been an absolute dog for investors over the past year. While the S&P 500 has soared to new highs, gaining almost 18%, Philip Morris has declined almost 28%. Despite the sterling reputation that tobacco companies have among dividend growth investors, investor confidence in Philip Morris appears to be hitting multi-year lows.

The company lowered guidance at its second quarter earnings call, and Jefferies has sharply lowered its price target based on bearish sentiments regarding IQOS. Despite these recent negative developments, investors with a long term mindset can take advantage of these circumstances. There are numerous reasons why Philip Morris' recent struggles represent an excellent long term opportunity.

#1 Philip Morris Remains A Cash King

Philip Morris has been increasing its investments into the development and roll out of IQOS. This has lowered the conversion rate of revenues into free cash flow.

However when we chart it, we visualize just how ridiculously profitable this business is. I typically look for companies that convert at least 10% of revenues into free cash flow, and Philip Morris is well past doubling the benchmark. When a company generates a lot of free cash flow, it gives the company financial flexibility to pay dividends, or reinvest to help spur growth. Even in the face of increased capital expenditures, the company is still stacking free cash flow at more than 25% of revenues.

#2 The Dividend

One of the major drivers of investor interest in Philip Morris is the dividend. The dividend is arguably the most attractive it has been in a long time. The dividend itself equates to annual payments of $4.56, good for a yield of 5.54%.

This 5.54% is dramatically higher than the 4.14% that has been the median yield over the past decade. In addition, the yield is just about the highest it has been at any point in the past decade. This is truly an exceptional time to invest in Philip Morris if you are an income investor.

But what about growth? The dividend has barely grown over the past several years. The dividend's five year CAGR is 5.8%, but has only been 2.6% over the past three.

A strong US dollar had suppressed the financials of the company, and jacked the payout ratio to a dangerously high ratio of free cash flow. Fortunately, the worst seems to be behind Philip Morris in this regard. Despite investments into IQOS and the dollar remaining strong throughout the past three years, the payout ratio has trended lower as Philip Morris' free cash flow has worked against these headwinds. This year, management reflected some optimism when it raised the dividend 6.5%. The payout ratio is now re-entering a manageable range, which should signal that the dividend is stable.

#3 The Stock Is A Bargain

Hovering around the $80 mark, shares are getting close to 52 week lows. Using the current guidance from management for full year earnings that will fall between $5.02 and $5.12, the stock is trading at approximately 16X earnings. The stock's median earnings multiple over the past 10 years is roughly 17X earnings, so the stock is undervalued from an earnings standpoint.

What really impresses me however, is the free cash flow yield. With a yield of almost 7%, investors are looking at getting the most free cash flow "for their buck" since the beginning of 2014.

Free cash flow yield is a fantastic gauge of a stock's value because cash flow is what ultimately drives the business. Earnings - though used traditionally, can be skewed by different variables. When I am investing, I try to maximize the amount of cash flow I receive for my investment.

I think shares are a "pound the table" buy right now. The yield available to investors combined with supreme profitability and cash generation metrics make this a no brainer. By "DRIP'ing" shares over the long term at these levels, investors are likely to be handsomely rewarded over the long term.

Pulling Apart Revised Guidance

Why is the stock a buy, when shares have been drastically underperforming? What about management revising guidance on its earnings call? The key is to focus on the details, and how they impact the business long term. Philip Morris walked back its full year guidance during its second quarter conference call with investors. A lot of this has to do with IQOS, in two aspects.

The first being a projected shipment of IQOS devices being less than initially forecasted. Philip Morris is getting ready to launch its next generation of IQOS devices. Similar to how an automotive manufacturer manages its inventory in anticipation of next year's model launching, Philip Morris is reducing its inventory in anticipation of ramping up when the new device launches at the end of the year.

While this is impacting management's decision to scale back revenue expectations, I want to bring this note from the earnings call to light:

Given the current unit margin structure of IQOS devices, the impact of lower device sales is felt predominantly on the net revenue line with a slightly positive corresponding impact on operating income."

What this means, is that the IQOS devices themselves actually contribute little to no profit to the bottom line. The IQOS devices are the "gateway" point, that gets customers to use the product. The actual profits Philip Morris realizes are in the form of sales for the HEET Sticks that go into the IQOS devices. These sticks are very high margin. That is why it is important to Philip Morris to put out the best "hardware" that it can in order to draw more users in.

source: Philip Morris International

Philip Morris is also noting lower anticipated HTU shipments to its Japan market. Over the last few quarters, volume growth has stagnated and share actually declined for the first time this quarter. Philip Morris is launching increased marketing efforts that it projects will begin showing results in 2019. While we want to see continued growth in what is a critical product for the future of Philip Morris, these are short term "expand and contrast" fluctuations that are typical of growing a market. Investors shouldn't turn a blind eye, and should monitor trends as they develop (both good and bad), but I don't see this as a reason to panic if your are in the stock for long term gains. There is simply a massive runway of growth ahead as production capacity picks up, and the product rolls out in new markets over the coming years.

Wrapping Up

There is a lot riding on the success of IQOS, so it is understandable that the stock can be sensitive to short term performance of its reduced risk product. However from a fundamentals standpoint, there is a lot to like about Philip Morris as a long term investment at today's stock prices.

The company continues to produce staggering free cash flow, converting more than $0.25 of every dollar into free cash flow. Meanwhile, the dividend is yielding more than ever for investors, offering a telecom like income with earnings growth near 8%-10% per annum. The company's dividend payout ratio has steadily declined over the last few years, which should give investors a bit more confidence in the financial integrity of the dividend.

Lastly, the stock is offering a free cash flow yield that is the highest it has been in several years. There aren't opportunities like this every day to acquire a cash flow producing stock such as Philip Morris at the valuation it is currently going for. Long term investors will need to continue monitoring the progress of IQOS, but the results thus far haven't given me a reason to pull my trust from management in their ability to execute.

