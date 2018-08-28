Estee Lauder: Still Firing On All Cylinders

Estee Lauder posted another solid year of growth, and it expects to continue to gain share globally during fiscal 2019.

Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) continues to fire on all cylinders, experiencing solid growth in almost all segments:

Source: 2018 10-K

Growth is especially strong outside the US, especially in Asia and in the skincare segments. The company's business is becoming more and more skewed towards skincare as well:

Source: 2018 10-K

According to CEO Fabrizio Freda, who said on the company's most recent conference call:

We continue to expand in the fastest growing prestige channels, travel retail, online and specialty multi. In travel retail, in calendar 2017 we gained share across all categories, became the top ranked beauty company in Asia Pacific airports and reinforced our global leadership position in Skin Care makeup. Our successful travel retail strategy benefited from higher global passage and traffic. Chinese travelers are important shoppers in the channel and their increasing travel helped in its growth across our portfolio.

It seems that Estee Lauder is capturing a good amount of growth from the emerging middle class worldwide through its increasing share of the "travel retail" market, and it's perfectly placed to continue to ride this growth wave - especially the growth wave coming from an increase in Chinese travelers. Higher global passage and traffic, coupled with increasing share, should continue to provide ample growth.

The company's international business now comprises roughly 70% of sales, with 15% of the top line coming from faster-growing emerging markets. Sales for China specifically exceeded the $1 billion mark for the first time during the company's most recent fiscal year as well, and Estee Lauder expects to continue to gain market share across the globe in fiscal 2019.

Return on invested capital analysis

Estee Lauder's growth is not only above average, but it's also profitable growth.

Note: I used the effective tax rate provided by management in the conference call and adjusted operating profit (taken from the 8-K, which excludes returns, restructuring, and other charges). Using reported, GAAP operating profit of $2,052 (in millions) would put unadjusted ROIC at about 19.70%.

The company also utilizes a sizable amount of "off-balance sheet" operating leases, however, which I would like to estimate in order to gauge the impact on the balance sheet and ROIC.

To start, we first need to estimate the present value of the leases, which I've provided below:

Now we can inject the leases into the capital structure, theoretically capitalizing them:

Capitalizing the leases pushes the company's debt-to-equity ratio above 1x, which also has an impact on ROIC. We first need to adjust operating profit to account for lease-related interest and depreciation expenses, however.

Now we can take taxes into account, and then divide adjusted NOPAT (net operating profit, after tax) by our previously estimated lease-adjusted capital base:

Estee Lauder still comfortably earns double-digit ROIC, even after capitalizing its operating leases (at least by my estimates). I also wanted to recalculate its weighted-average cost of capital, or WACC, with a range of different equity costs.

The firm earns wide excess returns on its capital even under the most conservative of equity cost assumptions, indicating a wide moat. This also indicates that its fast-paced growth is highly profitable, generating value for investors. This wide economic moat is likely sustained by the company's leading prestige beauty brand equity and entrenched market share.

These wide economic profits (where ROIC far exceeds WACC) lead me to conclude that Estee Lauder remains an elite operation. As a side note, if we used reported, GAAP EBIT, then adjusted ROIC would be around 15.32% by my estimates.

Return on equity analysis

The next thing I'd like to look into is the firm's ROE, as well as what's been driving it higher. I will accomplish this with the below DuPont analysis, which breaks ROE down into five analyzable pieces.

Note: For all income statement items in the below model, I am using management's non-GAAP, adjusted numbers that exclude charges (which are provided in the most recent 8-K).

Higher adjusted EBIT margins, along with the magnifying effects of increasing leverage, helped lift the firm's ROE higher year over year. A lighter tax burden, and one that will likely persist due to tax reform, also helped increase ROE. Efficiency, as judged by the asset turnover ratio (aka the sales the firm generates in relation to its assets), remained relatively static.

Margin expansion, coupled with solid top line growth, is a great "one-two punch" - and along with a permanently lighter tax burden going forward, I see no reason why the company can't sustain ROE of 30-35%.

Valuations

EL shares have traded at about 30.83 times earnings on average over the past five years, while the 13-year median multiple is about 27.22 times earnings. Looking at current valuations (using adjusted, constant currency earnings per share), the market is placing quite an optimistic price tag on shares at the moment:

Analysts expect EPS of $4.79 for fiscal 2019 on average, and $5.31 for fiscal 2020, which puts shares at roughly 28.95 times 2019's estimates and 26.11 times 2020's estimates.

Taking growth into context, and assuming a conservative range of 10-12% as our discount rate, that puts implied growth at around 6.68% to 8.62%.

Despite the company's elevated current earnings multiple, the bottom line is expected to continue to grow by double digits over the next few years (and by more than the 6.68-8.62% currently baked into the share price), which tells me that valuations could continue to remain elevated if Estee Lauder is able to meet its earnings estimates as they currently stand - but there's likely little (if any) room for error here. It should also be noted that the company recently issued guidance that wasn't as optimistic as what analysts were originally thinking, either.

Conclusion

Estee Lauder is an elite operation that's being priced that way by the market. It's a great play on rising middle-class disposable incomes in emerging markets, as well as increasing travel and tourism globally. Despite the company's bright prospects, I think shares are pricing in a lot of optimism, leaving no margin of safety. I will continue to hold my shares but wouldn't be interested in adding to my position unless shares were trading below the median multiple of about 27 times earnings. I like shares at around $117 or below personally, which would equate to roughly 24.50 times 2019 estimates (or a 10% discount to the median multiple of 27).

