Biotech Analysis Central Pharma News: Novartis' Positive News, Roche Unloads Drug, Zai Lab Suffers Failure

Novartis Ends Up With Positive Trend In Late-Stage Breast Cancer Study

News: Recently, Novartis (NYSE:NVS) announced that it had met the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) for a study treating patients with breast cancer. More specifically, these are patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer with PIK3CA mutations who progressed on or following treatment with an aromatase inhibitor with or without CDK4/6 inhibitors. This was a phase 3 study known as SOLAR-1 which was looking to see if BY719, also known as alpelisib, could achieve the primary endpoint of PFS. That is, to see if the combination of alpelisib and fulvestrant could improve in PFS over fulvestrant alone. The study achieved its endpoint as noted above, but the actual numbers for it won't be released until a later time at a medical presentation.

Analysis: With these results on hand, Novartis anticipates that it will meet with regulatory authorities worldwide to get alpelisib in combination with fulvestrant approved to treat these advanced breast cancer patients. There are two items that are highly noteworthy about this study. The first being that this could end up being the first approved PI3K drug used to treat HR+ advanced breast cancer. Secondly, it is the first PI3K inhibitor to show an increased benefit and acceptable tolerability for patients. Why is the tolerabilty issue an important finding for this study? That's because a majority of PI3K inhibitor drugs in the past have shown positive results but with a weak safety profile. Still, some believe that alpelisib could reach peak sales of $1.9 billion.

Roche Unloads A Cardiovascular Drug To Global Blood Therapeutics

News: Recently, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) announced that it had released an old phase 2 drug known as inclacumab (previously known as RG1512 while being developed at Roche). Both Roche and Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) entered into an agreement. Roche has chosen to release this drug to Global Blood Therapeutics in exchange for receiving a payment of $2 million. In addition, Roche is eligible to receive up to an additional $125 million in development and commercialization milestones for the sickle cell disease indication alone. On top of that, Roche could also obtain tiered royalties based on net revenues produced by the drug.

Analysis: This is good news for Roche, because when it had the drug it didn't do anything substantial with it. It ran a clinical study evaluating RG1512 (inclacumab) to see if it could treat coronary artery disease, however, after completion of a phase 2 study, it chose to drop the program completely. The good news I gather from this is that at least the drug was proven to be safe in over 500 patients when Roche had it. Now, Global Blood Therapeutics wants to see if it has a shot at improving clinical outcome for another indication known as vaso-occlusive crisis, which occurs in patients with Sickle-Cell Disease (SCD). In my opinion, this could end up working out well for Roche. That's because GBT will be responsible for developing the drug. Which means if it works out, then Roche would be eligible for the milestone payments and royalties. If the drug doesn't end up working, then Roche has already received $2 million for it, so it doesn't lose a thing.

Zai Lab Fails Mid-Stage Study For Atopic Dermatitis

News: Recently, Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) announced that it had decided to cut its atopic dermatitis program. The reason for doing so is because it failed a phase 2a study treating patients with mild-to-moderate subacute eczema. The drug used to treat these patients is known as ZL-3101 (Fugan). The phase 2a study recruited a total of 295 patients with atopic dermatitis. The primary endpoint of this phase 2a study was not met. In other words, ZL-3101 failed to show a change in the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) score at Day 21 compared to placebo. With these results on hand, Zai Lab chose to end this program.

Analysis: I believe it was a wise decision to do so. It's always difficult for a biotech to end a program in the pipeline, but in this case, it was totally necessary. While this is definitely bad news in terms of ZL-3101 being used for this indication, it does not mean that it will be the end of the clinical product itself entirely. That's because the company noted that it will still advance ZL-3101 for other indications. Specifically, the next option could be to use this drug to treat patients with psoriasis. This does make sense though, because there was at least one positive takeaway from the phase 2a atopic dermatitis study, which was ZL-3101 as a topical was shown to be safe. That may not seem like very good news, but it's good in the sense that it can use the treatment to go after patients with psoriasis next. Hopefully, the efficacy will be stronger for this indication. The beauty of Zai Lab is that it still has a large pipeline. It is partnered with a host of pharmaceutical companies from across the globe. Other pipeline programs include: oncology products, infectious disease products, and auto-immune disease products. That means this one failure will not completely cripple the entire company.

