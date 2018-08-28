The NAFTA Replacement Deal: Implications Are Clear As Mud

What is clear is that the dollar and dollar-yuan are all that matter right now.

On Monday, the U.S. and Mexico struck what the administration is characterizing as a replacement for NAFTA. Canada has yet to sign on.

Over the weekend, when it became clear that the U.S. and Mexico were set to successfully conclude bilateral trade discussions, I mused that due to the sheer number of complex deals the Trump administration is in the process of trying to renegotiate, it's difficult to get a clean read on what the implications are from any one settlement.

All else equal, the resolution of a previously bitter trade dispute should be positive for risk sentiment to the extent trade frictions were weighing on investor psychology, especially in emerging markets (hereafter "EM").

The problem, though, is that all else isn't equal - not at all. For instance, on July 25, when Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker strolled out into the Rose Garden to announce that progress had been made on trade, it was a relief. After all, that joint press conference unfolded just hours after the Washington Post reported that according to "several senior economic advisors", the President was determined to move ahead with tariffs on foreign cars, the worst-case outcome of an ongoing 232 investigation into auto imports.

The media immediately criticized the "deal" with Juncker as being little more than a set of nebulous talking points and an agreement not to escalate things further. That criticism had merit, but for my money, the real question was what the upbeat tone of the press conference might mean for negotiations between Washington and Beijing. Strangely, it was actually a positive development that there was no concrete deal struck, because had all of the issues been definitively resolved, it might have emboldened the administration to take an even harder line on China. Here's what Goldman wrote at the time:

The news is not uniformly positive. First, the lack of specifics raises the possibility that the negotiations could falter at a later stage, as US-China negotiations did earlier this year. Second, the agreement is also likely to embolden the White House to use proposed tariffs to try to win concessions from other trading partners, like China.

In other words, because this is a multi-front trade dispute, any deal or pseudo-deal between two players has to be seen in the context of what it might mean for the other players.

That same ambiguity came calling again on Monday with the announcement of a bilateral deal between the U.S. and Mexico. Again, this was tipped over the weekend, and there have been signs of progress for weeks, but markets hadn't fully priced it simply because there have been so many false starts on trade deals over the past six months.

Let me get to the positives first. On Sunday, I spent quite a bit of time on my site talking about the extent to which EM FX will take any win it can get at this point, so if the Mexican peso rallies on the back of a deal with the U.S. on trade, that's good news, especially if the market is willing to give the incoming government in Mexico the benefit of the doubt. Have a look at the peso versus the JPMorgan EM FX index and you'll see a pretty stark divergence of fortunes:

(Bloomberg)

EM FX rallied pretty much across the board on Monday, a welcome reprieve. As for EM equities (EEM), this was the best day since June.

(Heisenberg)

If you have been suffering with your position in EM stocks, you will certainly take that, and you will also be happy to know that the dollar (UUP) fell for the seventh session in eight. I've been pounding the table over the past week about how dollar weakness is going to be key to preserving the U.S. rally going forward, because the weaker the dollar, the less likely EM is to crumble with spillover potential for a stretched U.S. equity market (SPY).

(Bloomberg)

Notably, BofAML was out on Monday calling for a tactical rally in EM, and part of their rationale revolves around the idea that because worsening trade tensions have been dollar-positive over the past five months, a thawing of relations between the U.S. and trade partners (like, for instance, Mexico) will be dollar-negative and thus supportive for EM.

All of that is unequivocally positive, and it showed in U.S. stocks to start the week. But getting back to the points made here at the outset, it wasn't at all clear what this means for Canada and Europe. Here's what BNP said last week:

Talks with Mexico, however, seem to be closer to achieving results, recent reports suggest. While a NAFTA deal would still need to incorporate Canada, a positive conclusion to Mexico negotiations could support the MXN as well as the CAD and EUR, as markets would view this as a sign that the administration is prepared to make deals with key trading partners even though US-China negotiations remain stalled.

That seems simple enough, but it was immediately apparent on Monday that talks with Canada are likely to be contentious. For his part, Trump literally said he's going to rename NAFTA because the existing acronym "has a negative connotation to it," and as a reminder, Canada hasn't been involved in these talks for weeks.

Justin Trudeau's office said the Prime Minister had a "constructive call" with the U.S. President on Monday afternoon. Specifically, Trudeau's office said this:

The Prime Minister had a constructive conversation today with President Trump regarding the North American Free Trade Agreement. The leaders welcomed the progress that has been made in discussions with Mexico and look forward to having their teams engage this week with a view to a successful conclusion of negotiations.

But the tone from Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland was a bit more caustic. Here's what she said on Monday around the time the U.S.-Mexico deal was officially announced:

We are in regular contact with our negotiating partners, and we will continue to work toward a modernized Nafta. We will only sign a new Nafta that is good for Canada and good for the middle class. Canada’s signature is required.

The loonie strengthened with the peso, which suggests markets are for now confident that Canada will ultimately be brought in from the cold, but comments from Larry Kudlow on Monday evening again raised the specter that the administration might see the deal with Mexico as proof that the current strategy works when it comes to convincing other countries to acquiesce. Here's what Kudlow told CNBC:

If we can’t reach a good, strong fair deal with Canada, we might have to resort to auto tariffs.

There is nothing conciliatory about that, and it speaks to what I said here at the outset about how difficult it is to get a clean read on things. Obviously, if the U.S. moved ahead with auto tariffs on Canada, that would cause the market to start speculating on what's next for Europe. And on and on. Here's Goldman's take:

On its face, the US negotiating stance appears to create some risk for Canada, as it leaves Canada with three choices: 1) sign on to the just-announced agreement with Mexico, 2) negotiate a separate bilateral agreement, or 3) revert back to pre-NAFTA trade policies. However, the risk that US-Canada trade will be left without any trade deal appears low, in our view, for two reasons. First, Canada’s 1988 trade agreement with the US precedes NAFTA and trade policy might revert back to that agreement in the event that NAFTA terminates. Second, while we have long viewed a NAFTA termination announcement to be possible, we do not believe that termination would take effect without a replacement policy. Congress is unlikely, we believe, to approve a US-Mexico agreement unless Canada is party to that deal or something similar, which would leave the White House with a choice between a revised pact among the US, Canada, and Mexico, or no trade agreement at all.

BNP weighed in on Monday afternoon with this:

We flag that setbacks to the ongoing talks could still happen. President Trump’s proposal to kill NAFTA and replace it with a new deal adds a potentially poisonous new issue, while also reaffirming the wobbly nature of the US during the talks, meaning changes could happen overnight. Canada also has had major disagreements with the US on a range of topics and are seen as the reasons for the recent halt in negotiations. While a deal between Mexico and the US on the trilateral accord now appears to be set, doubts remain over Canada.

Again, it's almost impossible to take account of all the embedded contingencies here, and this is complicated further by the midterms in the U.S. In the best-case scenario, Canada signs on to the deal struck between the Trump administration and Mexico on Monday and a new NAFTA is born, even if the U.S. insists on calling it by another name.

I'm not sure what the "worst-case" scenario would be, but there are certainly a number of "less good" (if you will) outcomes that would entail ongoing enmity between Canada and the U.S., enmity that could potentially dead end in more tariffs. In that scenario, it's again unclear what the ramifications would be for Europe.

Also, it's important to keep in mind that the elephant in the room here is still the prospect that the U.S. will move ahead with duties on an additional $200 billion in Chinese imports this month. That's your risk.

In the meantime, keep watching the dollar and, more to the point, dollar-yuan. The offshore yuan strengthened to a three-week high against the greenback on Monday following the reinstatement of the counter-cyclical adjustment factor on Friday which I implored folks not to ignore.

(Bloomberg)

In the same vein, the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) rose for a seventh session in eight on Monday. That streak is a mirror image of the dollar streak mentioned above (dollar down seven sessions in eight, FXI up seven sessions in eight).

(Heisenberg)

For what it's worth, Morgan Stanley was out on Monday recommending shorting the dollar against the offshore yuan, targeting USDCNH all the way to 6.60. If that pans out, it would be extremely bullish for risk sentiment.

On that note, I'll leave you with the caveat from Morgan's recommendation, because it ties everything said above together quite nicely:

The risk to the trade is the U.S. maintains an escalatory stance with respect to trade negotiations, or the USD appreciates due to hawkish Fed or sell-off in risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.