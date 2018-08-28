Orocobre Ltd.'s (OROCF) CEO Richard Seville on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Orocobre Ltd. (OTCPK:OROCF) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 27, 2018 9:30 PM ET

Richard Seville - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Neil Kaplan - Chief Financial Officer

Clarke Wilkins - Citigroup

Nick Herbert - Credit Suisse

Matthew Hawkins - J.P. Morgan

Reg Spencer - Canaccord

Andrew Hodge - Macquarie Group

Rahul Anand - Morgan Stanley

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Richard Seville, CEO and Managing Director. Please go ahead.

Richard Seville

Hi good morning and thank you for all the attendees for attending. This is the third of our annual results presentations and it is good to be able to report very strong operating results for the financial year. Records prices and margins and a strong cash flow are the elements of that result.

At Olaroz we had record full year revenue up 24% to $148.9 million on sales of 11,837 tonnes. Our sales price was a record $12,578 a ton FOB basis and the price we received so far this financial year is 14,000 a tonne. The cost of sales was a little bit over $4000 a ton and gave us a record margin of over $8000 per tonne.

The EBITDAIX of $94.6 million was up 33% on the previous corresponding period. Olaroz was once again strongly cash flow positive internally funding the proved $40 million of early works for Stage 2 expansion.

At the corporate level, we had a record underlying net profit of $25.7 million that's a statutory group net profit of $1.9 million after making allowance for the Borax impairment of $8 million and other items of $15.8 million. Neil will talk in some detail about those aspects.

Our cash balance at the end of the year was $316.7 million and we had a net cash position of $229 million, so a strong year for Orocobre.

And with that, I'll pass over to our CFO, Neil Kaplan.

Neil Kaplan

Thank you, Richard and a good morning to all. First up is the Olaroz joint venture structure. The transaction was Toyota Tsusho Corporation earlier this year resulted in TTC owning 15% of Orocobre. Coupled with its 25% direct investment into the Olaroz project, TTC now is an effective 35% of the project. This transaction strengthens our alignment with the Toyota Group and is a demonstration of the confidence and commitment to Olaroz.

Orocobre has a 72.68% ownership in SDJ PTE which in turn has a 91.5% interest in Sales de Jujuy giving Orocobre and effective 66.5% interest in Sales de Jujuy. The statutory accounts show such investments as being equity accounted due to joint control being equitized with Toyota Tsusho. We have therefore presented the joint venture on a 100% basis and then eliminate the non-controlling interests to show what Orocobre's accounts would look like on a proportionally consolidated basis.

Moving on to the next slide, this slide details the P&L on a proportionally consolidated basis. Moving from left to right, the first column is the statutory P&L as shown in the accounts. The second column shows the joint venture on a 100% basis whilst the third column eliminates the non-controlling interest. Column 4, adds back the equity accounted amount resulting in column 5 which is what Orocobre's P&L looks like on a proportionally consolidated basis.

Looking at column 2, on a 100% basis, a strong profitable year for the joint venture with revenues of US$149 million and EBITDIAX of US$94.6 million which are up 24% and 33% respectively year-on-year. Forex losses of US$10 million were a result of the substantial Peso devaluation which mainly affected the Peso denominated VAT balance at SDJ S.A.

The income tax charge at SDJ includes substantial charge due to changes in Argentine tax legislation related to future withholding taxes on dividends, partially offset by the benefit from the future company tax rate reduction as well as the impact of the Peso devaluation on carried forward tax losses. This is a non-cash book entry required by the accounting standards.

On a proportionally consolidated basis, Orocobre had revenues of US$116.4 million and EBITDIAX of US$54 million which are up 20% and 39% respectively year-on-year. Taking Forex losses and then Borax impairment intercount, this resulted in a profit before tax of US$23.7 million and following the substantial increase in SDJ tax charge as mentioned previously, a net profit after tax of just under $2 million.

Moving on to the next slide, this waterfall chart breaks down the proportionally consolidated P&L from Orocobre's perspective. It takes the statutory net profit and works towards the underlying net profit detailing the items the statutory profit that are generally nonrecurring in nature.

It should be noted that the cash items are the transaction costs sale of exploration asset profit and share of the Advantage Lithium corporate costs which together are net negative $100,000 whilst all the other non-cash items make up almost the entire difference of the underlying net profit. As can be seen, the statutory net profit of US$1.9 million following the detailed adjustments, results in an underlying net profit of US$25.7 million.

Moving on to the next slide, this slide shows the proportionally consolidated balance sheet of Orocobre which is detailed in the same format as the P&L. The balance sheet is much stronger. Under current assets cash has increased on a proportionally consolidated basis to approximately US$330 million principally due to the strategic placement to TTC and entitlement of US$297 [ph] million gross and cash on hand at SDJ of approximately $20 million.

Inventory under current assets and non-current assets increased largely due to [indiscernible] inventory finished goods and reagents such as soda ash as well as critical spare parts. VAT reduced significantly due to the Argentine Peso devaluation and collection of outstanding VAT due to SDJ. Under non-current assets the investment in the associate of US$20 million is Orocobre's investment in Advantage Lithium resulting from the sales of South American Salars. This reduced by US$1.5 million as Orocobre booked its share of Advantage Lithium at Head Office costs.

Included under other our financial assets which is the restricted security deposit in the debt service reserve account which is required in terms of the Mizuho and JOGMEC project debt. Under current and non-current liabilities, loans and borrowings have decreased from $136 million to $102 million mainly as a result of the two project debt repayments during the year and repayment of part of the working capital facilities. The deferred tax liability has increased at SDJ mainly due to the effect of the change in Argentine tax law and devaluation of tax losses as mentioned earlier.

Moving to the next slide, the proportionally consolidated cash flow shows strong cash flows from Olaroz. On a proportionally consolidated basis over $33 million was generated from operating activities in addition to proceeds from the strategic placement to TTC an entitlement of $287 million price and the release of the balance of standby letters of credit of $9.8 million which resulted in a closing proportionally consolidated cash balance of US$341 million made up of just under US$350 million in cash and $11.4 million in financial assets. The movements related to Olaroz are detailed in the following slide.

SDJ is repaying debt releasing cash and investing in the future as a result of a strong EBITDAIX of $94.6 million. A capital increase of $12.3 million was required as a guarantee and paid into the debt service reserve account which is related to the Mizuho and JOGMEC project debt. The $12.3 million is included as part of the $17.1 million which is restricted cash and is recorded under financial assets.

Finance costs are related to the Mizuho interest, interest rate swap and working capital facilities. Sales de Jujuy repaid Mizuho Bank principal of $22.3 million during the year related to the project debt. CapEx of $19.6 million was paid during the period which included $5.3 million of expansion capital.

We have split the working capital movement into its components. There is a $7.4 increase in reagents which is mainly soda ash, our learning from experiences last winter, as well as increased critical spare parts. Finish goods increased by $1.4 million due to shipping congestion at the end of June. There was an increase in accounts receivable of $5.2 million and a decrease in accounts payable of $2 million.

The brine inventory movement mainly relates to higher well pump rates moving up volume for stage 2 and heavy secondary lining of high magnesium in pond 4B in the first half of the financial year. The has resulted in net cash generated of $15.4 million and restricted cash of $17.1 million.

Moving to the next slide, strong cash flows have helped to reduce the Olaroz project debt facility down from $192 million to approximately $122 million which translates to US$70 million of principle paid over the past three years. The September payment which is due within the next two weeks time is taken into account in the numbers mentioned. Given the DSRA security deposit of $17.1 million, this results in a net $105 million outstanding on the project debt. This facility has a low average interest rate of approximately 4.25% of its tenure is repaid by nearly through September 2024. Orocobre has net cash of US$229 million as of 30, June.

Moving on to the next slide, over the past four to five years inflation has outgrown devaluation which has resulted in a negative effect for both, Sales de Jujuy and Borax. As can be seen from the above graph, the Argentine Peso devaluated approximately 73% against the U.S. dollar during the financial year and against inflation of approximately 30%.

The significant devaluation occurred from April 2018 onwards. Whilst the value in Peso can result in temporary cost benefits, it can also have a positive or negative effect on the monetary assets and liabilities on the balance sheet. In the current year it had a significant adverse effect on the VAT Peso denominated receivable.

The impact devaluation had a net increase of US$110 per tonne on production cost at SDJ due to inflation outrunning devaluation during most of the financial year whilst creating a forex loss of approximately US$10 million mainly related to VAT and an increased tax expense of $3.5 million due to the net impact of revaluing carried forward tax losses.

So in summary, even in ramp up we have established ourselves as one of the world's highest margin producers. We have strong cash flows and are paying down debt and we have a strong balance sheet which is being further bolstered the TTC transaction allowing Orocobre to be fully financed for its growth plans.

Thank you and I will pass you back to Richard.

Richard Seville

Thank you, Neil. I am going to spend a little bit of time talking about our growth projects, because adding to those summary points that Neil just make, we also have a clear path towards growth. So first of all, I will talk a bit about stage 2 which is on slide 15 of the presentation and off the back of a pre-investment decision we are spending approximately $40 million on early stage works at Olaroz that includes some new ponds, roads, vegetation clearing for the entire pond network, drilling, camp infrastructure and of course advancing the engineering for the new plant.

In terms of the expansion, the stage 2 expansion is aimed to add an additional 25,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate [ph] to give an overall productive capacity of 42,500 tonnes. The product mix when at full production will be 17.5 thousand tonnes per annum of pure play lithium carbonate and 25,000 tonnes per annum of primary play lithium carbonate of which 9.5 thousand tonnes will be the fade [ph] for the 10,000 tonnes per annum lithium hydroxide at Naraha, in Japan.

Commissioning of the expansion is aimed at the first half of calendar year 2020 and it will – aiming to lower operating cost than our current operations because it's only a primary circuit. So we do not have the cost of operating the purification circuit. Capital cost $285 million excluding VAT. As we mentioned we have already started the early stage construction activities and we await final approval which is expected shortly. We have all the approvals in place for what is necessary on the ground.

If we turn the page, give an example of some of the work that we're doing and little bit of a feel for the project, we have a satellite image there on the right, recent I think, a couple of weeks ago and we can see the current pond network or the pond system and we can also see two new harvest ponds in operation replacing the harvest pounds that are currently going through pond harvesting.

The pond design for the stage 2 is nine square kilometers of ponds. Our current pond system is a little less than 4.5 square kilometers. So we're building redundancy into the design of our new pond system. And just to say a little bit more about ponds, if you look at our capital allocation you can see the wells and ponds are the largest part of what we have to do.

Looking a little bit at the lithium hydroxide plant in Japan, at Naraha, this is advancing well at the moment. We are finalizing arrangements with the contractor further building of the plant and the strategy here is off the back of increasing demand for NMC and NCA format cathodes which require lithium hydroxide to be very much part of that market and be in the supply chain there. So the first element of that is the 10,000 per annum plant. We should be aware that the plant is being designed to allow space for expansion and the potential ultimately for the capacity of that plant or that area that we have at Naraha is a potential 20,000 tonnes.

So 10,000 tonnes first and we can see the motivations for this strategy. We looking at 80 Gwh of nickel-based cathodes in 2017 growing to a forecast 816 Gwh by 2025. So the CapEx here, $60 million to $70 million pre-subsidies and financing for 10,000 tonnes lithium hydroxide plant which will deliver premium product. So we're designing for the very best product here at premium pricing.

This provides a product diversification for different battery technologies. The ownership structure will reflect JEMSE ownership structure that we currently have, so the relationship with TTC and Orocobre and there is significant margin growth here as this is a value added exercise.

Operating costs will be approximately $1500 a tonne, that's excluding the cost of lithium carbonate going into the plant down from our original estimates of $2500 a tonne in scoping studies. And we have received approvals for $27 million of Japanese Government subsidies and we are finalizing the other debt packages to support this project. And we expect to see commissioning during the first half of 2020 in line with expansion at Olaroz.

If we turn the page to page 18, the third leg of growth we have at the moment is of course the Advantage Lithium-Cauchari JV. We sold SAS to Advantage Lithium early last year. The capital raising for the company was completed I think in February and since then the company has made a fantastic performance in drilling out here and giving the project a real push.

So at the end of that drilling, there's a six-fold increase of resources to 3 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent at 450 mg/l lithium. There is a good quality of brine with nice chemistry very similar to Olaroz chemistry. That hasn't defined the resource in total. There is significant potential of depth and also to the south. So there's a Phase 3 drilling program underway to increase this inferred resource or upgrade this inferred resource to indicated and/or measured and increase the results also.

Advantage completed a preliminary study into the technical and economic viable to the project in accordance with Canadian standards and that is justified the movement of the project to complete the feasibility study in Q2 next calendar year.

A little bit to say about Borax, Argentina. Borax Argentina had an improved year. EBITDAIX moved to breakeven and if we include the asset sale of our exploration assets there it made a $2.4 million contribution. 2017 was a $1.7 million loss.

Sales were approximately the same, but margins were improved resulting in the breakeven. So lithium production performance improving with low unit cost and now we are benefiting from the recent Peso devaluation. There's been an impairment of $8 million which used in the carrying value of the plant and equipment to nil. Trading conditions are improving. The last four months we saw an increase in sales 12% year-on-year, and we continue to work on the expansion of Tincalayu and the studies are under review at the moment and that is regarding approximately four times increase in borax decahydrate equivalent capacity and also adding a 40,000 tonnes borax acid plant there.

With that, I will pass the presentation over to Tara Berry [ph] who will take us through market considerations.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, Richard and good morning everybody. The Lithium market has attracted mix sentiments in rate [indiscernible] as Ford indicated have been interpreted differently by market commentators and spectators. A shift in short-term indicated that a highly transparent and reportedly represent a view of the market today have overshadowed long-term fundamentals which remain the same.

The ramp up rates of supply projects continue to be underestimated and increasingly, we see solid demand infrastructure being put into place including government mandate and battery chain capacity. And while the market is young the results of growth initiatives are already visible and I’ll elaborate a little bit more on that shortly.

Moving on to Slide 23. Undeniably the most commonly referred to indicator weighing on market sentiment is the Chinese spot price. The market has become fixated on its past since the start of 2018 when it first showed signs of softening.

From a demand perspective the revisions to China’s EV policies slowed demand while the downstream battery chain adjust operation and on the supply side needs were the main [ph] concentrate from Australian producers has improved the output of conversion plants. Furthermore reports of increased production from Chinese brine producers have helped in the short-term although this is highly seasonal. Furthermore, a little information has been released regarding the quality of Chinese brine product, which has a long history of challenges relating to high levels of magnesium.

Reports of this new supply is largely industrial or technical grade suggests that quality and capability of Chinese suppliers remains a limitation. When you calculate out the cost to convert the only independent concentrate product from Australia to a lithium carbonate equivalent you can see that the cost of production arrives at approximately $12.5 thousand per ton which is in line with recent seaborne contract prices.

Moving on to Slide 24, on the basis of our understanding of supply chain from Chinese and Australian DSR and concentrate producers to the Chinese downstream conversion plants, market or Orocobre believes the downstream conversion plant bottleneck remains. And this alignment between the project timelines of new Australian producers and Chinese conversion plants has resulted in continued inventory build of product that is largely unfamiliar and of a lower grade to the benchmark imported product being Greenbushes material which is at least 6% grade.

But more technical knowledge within the Chinese conversion plant market remains highly concentrated amongst established suppliers and converters disadvantaging new spodumene producers with inexperienced partners. As a result, it is our view that the Chinese conversion plant bottleneck with persist for some time until new Australian producers successfully commission product optimization projects and achieve the grades required.

Moving on to Slide 25, like the Chinese conversion market, very little is known about the spot price and its methodology and particularly whether there is a relationship to contract prices. There are very little similarities between the drivers of spot and contract pricing. The size, quality, length, and nature of the supplier, customer relationships vary significantly. Further detracting from the viability of the spot price as a robust market indicator is that in times of inactivity in the spot market like we’ve seen in 2018 to-date, the spot price is arrived at through market speculations rather than physical trades.

So in summary, spot prices reflecting short-term and perhaps emotional sentiment are recovering from an overboard position from just under 12 months ago and what we are seeing now with the conversion between contract pricing and spot pricing is a rebalancing.

Moving onto Slide 26, the new EV subsidy was put into place in February 2018 with the transition period to June 2018 allowing for continued subsidization of lower range EVs that have slightly reduced rates. As a result, it’s possible there may have been a lag in the modification of the battery chain production lines while inventories were also going down. But when you take a closer look at the changing structure of the Chinese subsidy in terms of the EV range requirements, you can understand the need and increased incentive encouraging a prompt retooling in the battery chain.

The practice of the market is being on the reduced incentive to lower range vehicles rather than focusing on the potential benefit to battery technology achieved through higher range vehicles which require a nickel based technology rather than the carbon dominant format as demonstrated by the chart on the bottom right.

What is under appreciated also is that the new policy provides a higher potential subsidy for EVs of 300 kilometers. In 2017 the average range of the Orocobre EV fleet was 245 kilometers and given the acceleration in battery technology that we’re seeing in recent times it’s possible the 300 kilometer range requirement will be reached sooner rather than later. In terms of the timeline for the retooling, large cathode and battery manufacturers have indicated that new nickel based capacity is currently being commissioned and will come online in 2019 and we expect the raw material impact will occur late 2018.

Moving onto Slide 27, the range in terms of potential demand scenarios remains highly variable, which is expected given we are the very early stages of the lithium market development. Furthermore, the battery chain in battery market has attracted significant interest from parties directly and indirectly contributing to its growth. However what is undeniable is government mandates continue to grow. Orocobre is encouraged by wide spread collaborations between government and battery chain participating in formulating strategies to encourage EV adoption encompassing infrastructure energy storage requirements and EV performance improvements.

When we consider the range of potential outcomes here, we can see that government mandate secured at least 800,000 tons of demand by 2025. Meanwhile the aspirational government initiatives targeting 30% EV penetration rate by 2025 will result in at least 1.5 million tonnes of demand.

Moving onto Slide 27, the impact that government mandates have already had on the market is perhaps underappreciated. The market focus has been directed more towards the effect that government mandates have had on the battery and car manufacturers rather than consumers. Here you can see the growing financial impact that government initiatives have already had on the affordability of EVs and in 2017, government mandates subsidized almost quarter of the total spend on EV.

We believe that this trend will continue with widespread participation from local, state, and central governments around the world which ultimately means there is a potential of an early achieving point in the demand curve whereby the cost of our initiatives for EV will fall below internal combustion engine vehicles for the commonly referred to tipping point being between 2022 to 2025.

Moving to the final market slide, in summary, like our Salars South American producers we believe market demand growth will continue at rates at or above 20% compound growth to 2025. Tight supply, particularly for battery grade carbonate and hydroxide will persist due to challenges ramping up highly technical projects. And on the demand side, all key indicators particularly those exhibited by the EV and ESF [ph] market remained strong.

And now I will pass it over to Richard to provide a summary for us.

Richard Seville

Thank you, Tara [ph]. So in summary, Orocobre is in a strong position, it’s started its life and established itself as a low cost high margin producer with almost EBITDAIX of $94.6 million this year. We are forecasting high production next year than last year. We have got growth projects fully funded as Olaroz expanding to 42,500 tonnes per annum of which early stage work is underway and a 10,000 tonnes prime lithium hydroxide plant to be built in Japan.

And we expect final investment decisions on both of those projects shortly. Both projects are expected to be commissioned in the first half of 2020. The lithium market as Tara has taken us through, the fundamentals remain strong. We’re just seeing as I’ve talked about before some short term volatility in the market.

We have further stage expansions to grow Olaroz production, Stage 2 was discussed at the time of the TTC investment and we have Cauchari and our Advantage Lithium relationship there also. And Borax is showing improving results over the last four month sales up 12% year-on-year.

And with that I will pass back to the coordinator and we can take some questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Clarke Wilkins from Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Clarke Wilkins

Hi, Richard. Just a specific question on the market and then just on the production side, just sort of visibility on product and going in the slide there is a realized price of about $14,000 per tonne, how much coverage do you have going forward in terms of the contract position and what can we expect as far as prices come back to where as [indiscernible] about where the $12,500 per tonne to where the sort of spot prices across the market are at the mining facility more contract volume versus the spot market?

And also just to comment I think you said earlier about I think there is one other drivers of the inventory was increased line [ph] use in one of the ponds of magnesium, is that a issue with higher magnesium and expected in terms of the brine spring pump or is that just a concentration issue and not the pump?

Richard Seville

Let’s answer the second question first. The issue is actually we discussed this in the half-yearly results, is actually the high magnesium content that was in the pumps upon FOB and as it got left out of circuit due to some early stage commissioning issues there was full almost concentrating, but it had high magnesium. So bringing it back into circuit required a secondary lining to remove the magnesium. The majority of that happened in part of the previous financial year and the first half of this financial year.

Back to the market aspects, the – I'm just trying to remember the flavor of the question, the comment about the operating costs for spodumene is providing a flow price, current spodumene prices. So that’s where we see the current flow. Of course if the spodumene prices were to reduce and if there is potential for the flow to decrease, and this is where we see actually the low point in the demand cycle. So as Tara has indicated we would expect to see demand pickup over back of the cathode plants being brought back online after their retooling in China and I’m not sure if that answers the question because I can’t quite exactly remember the words.

As far as contracts, contracts reminded we are most of our flow cost production for this current half, the Lion’s share of that is part of why there's a small amount that is not and we'll be finalizing the terms on that shortly. We have - but we don't have any material amount covered into next year. So we're going through the normal process of the annual negotiations in the last quarter and of this current calendar year.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Nick Herbert from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Nick Herbert

Hi, all thanks for the presentation and just a couple of questions on the growth side of things, and what’s the expectation in terms of ramp up profile once that plan is commissioned, I guess in the context of what pond inventory is expected to be able to support the tonne?

Richard Seville

We've previously provided guidance of two years from commissioning through two to full production, that's not an unreasonable position and I think the potential is really up as we finalize the details of the pond models for that to be shortened. But I'll be using two years right now in your modeling.

Nick Herbert

Okay, thank you. And then maybe I'm just interested in your comments around the potential expansion on the hydroxide side of things and how can we think about CapEx intensity say an additional 10,000 tonne per annum plant and I guess in the context that's $60 million to $70 million for stage 1 and efficiencies from that sunk infrastructure what would be sort of a guide for a potential stage 2 in that?

Richard Seville

I feel a bit uncomfortable providing guidance on that movement Nick. All that one would expect some capital efficiencies, but I prefer not to provide any guidance on that at the moment.

Nick Herbert

Okay guys, sure. That's it from me. Thanks guys.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Matthew Hawkins from J.P. Morgan. Please go ahead.

Matthew Hawkins

Yes, hi Richard and team. I've got a few questions, I’ll start with an easy one. The pricing quarter-to-date that you’ve indicated 14,000 a tonne is a possible obvious question here, but is that in line with where you say market pricing are over the last few months or is there any change in the product mix that helped that realized price?

Richard Seville

That reflected the market pricing at the time that we entered into the contracts to be precise Matt and if we look at the spot pricing we're saying that it has actually softened as we've gotten into this quarter. And that’s the point that Tara was making, is that the market sentiment may well have some softness in it, but that's based on short-term, short-termism rather than longer-termism.

And it's not really good idea to link them too strongly together. Certainly in terms of contract pricing if short-termism feelings are extended over a period time you'll see that reflected. But there will be significant lags in that. And I think that's what we say is the difference between contract pricing and the volatility in short term pricing.

Matthew Hawkins

Yep all makes sense thank you. And the next question just on the announcement earlier in the year about the transition process so to say here, is there any update there? And also just on the timing there was guidance it would be a 12 month process, is it 12 months to select a candidate or 12 months to have someone inside?

Richard Seville

Well, the process has advanced well and there are some strong candidates and that interview process is advancing. The 12 month guidance was really to have someone in the seat and to be, to me to be – and to have a watch of your time, where I am sitting there in transition mode, not getting someone in the seat.

Matthew Hawkins

Okay, sure. Thank you. And final question and it's around Capital Management which you might be able to – finally given the fact you still stay geared in [ph] but when I look at there's a little of short interest in the stock at just 20% of the [indiscernible] at the moment you've got within the joint venture strong cash generative asset first quarter all the cost curve. And by the end of September you'll have the debt facility which I personally look at a lot more than titled liabilities to see interrelated lines, it is not external payments right, so the actual liabilities if you can be called upon is a debt facility of US$123 million by the end of September.

My question is around with the continued positive cash interaction within the joint venture and the cash that you've raised sitting in the corporate accounts which will rise at the start of the year to 750 a share. Your current share price is at 4 bucks, at what point would you need to say the level of debt falter within the JV before you would actually start thinking about a share buyback? I imagine you believe your share price is undervalued, at what point could you think about allocating some capital to support that?

Richard Seville

It's an interesting question Matt and one that we have started to talk about at management level just in terms of floating ideas around. But I have to say, we haven't discussed it at the board level yet, so it would be inappropriate for me to provide any real comment on that Matt.

Matthew Hawkins

All right, strike that. Thank you very much Frank.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Reg Spencer from Canaccord. Please go ahead.

Reg Spencer

Thanks. A couple of questions from me on the hydroxide. Richard, can you just provide a comment as to what have been the changes that's taken place within the project designed to see those conversion costs more less half?

Richard Seville

The biggest one is the reusing of the main reagent, the reagent there is lime and what we've done is put in more capital in the plant to, so the waste product becomes as calcium carbonate, we've put more capital in the plant to calcium back to make it back into lime, so it becomes a reusable calcium on really, that's the major area for cost improvement. The other area is improved losses compared to the original estimates, so we have a more efficient plant with less losses, so that the cost impacts on unit cost as well.

Reg Spencer

Okay, understood. I may have missed it when you slowed that you may now be looking at a potential expansion of the hydroxide project down the track, are you in a position to provide any kind of guidance as to when you might look to embark on that in depth.

Richard Seville

No, not at all Reg. What I was really just trying to point out is that in terms of the geographical area we have there and let me say the ability for us to respond to market demand is that we're not limited to that 10,000 tonnes. The plant area we have and the way that we've done the design for the current plant allows us that flexibility if we decide to do it, so that's all I'm trying to say regarding that, it is not constrained to just the 10,000 tonnes.

Reg Spencer

Okay, understood. And what – just regarded to Borax very quickly, you mentioned that market conditions are you saying evidence and market conditions are now improving, if I go back in and have a look over the last 18 [ph] months, you guys have contributed almost $13 million to $14 million in working cap to support the Borax business. Do you facilitate time when that support services [ph] in that Borax stands on its own two legs or do you think tough market conditions might prevail.

Richard Seville

I think what I can say is that obviously there some capital works going on there as we do the expansion things, but outside that I think we're moving to a position where our support level should be considerably reduced, maybe Neil would like to add some comment there.

Neil Kaplan

Yes, Reg over the past year it has been just under $9 million that we've supported them with and at the moment we June, July, and August, corporately we have not sent down any money to that, so yes, so we've had three months with no inflowing corporately down to them.

Reg Spencer

Okay, that’s great. Thank you.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Andrew Hodge from Macquarie Group. Please go ahead.

Andrew Hodge

Thanks guys. I’ve just got three questions. First one is just on the pricing side, I mean the 14,000 makes perfect sense, I mean David said back in December you guys had locked in contracts for the first part of the year and then you’d obviously delayed them from lower production and so I guess, I'm just trying to work out when do those higher priced contracts roll off and just given the comments that both yourself and Tara had made about positive pricing, what’s the realistic set of pricing numbers that we should actually be expecting for the rest of the year?

Richard Seville

Well, as you know, a significant amount of our contracts are actually 12-month contracts or six monthly pricing points, so a lot of our pricings takes us through to the end of December. In terms of what we’re looking at this half, yes conditions are a little bit softer out there, but we see no material change to the pricing we had overall in the first half if we want to look at the half by half basis.

Andrew Hodge

Okay. And I guess just as part of that I mean like SQMC came out frequenting, pricing falling 10% this quarter and then again in the final quarter, but you are not saying that in terms of your numbers?

Richard Seville

I’m just providing guidance on the half by half basis that we just talked about. Of course we got volatilities within there, but leaving it in terms of half by half guidance, I’m quite comfortable with what I have just advised.

Andrew Hodge

Okay. And then, I guess just given like an outlook on for pricing just saying sort of better than 2018 which is obviously FY 2018 which makes sense, just can you give sort of a rough idea about what's sort of the target that you guys have and do you have an idea about when you should be hitting nameplate?

Richard Seville

Sorry, can you say that again, I missed that?

Andrew Hodge

Sure. The production guidance given just higher than FY 2018 and I was just trying to get a little bit more specifics on that and just kind of asking when do you guys expect to be hitting nameplate and what sort of the potential upside that you guys could do in further terms of further debottlenecking?

Richard Seville

Well the challenge always is when you got variable inputs into a system is that providing guidance hence why we’re coming back to the guidance of just providing that we’re going to produce more in this financial year compared to last financial year.

Andrew Hodge

Okay. So, no timeline yet on hitting the nameplate?

Richard Seville

I’m not providing that guidance.

Andrew Hodge

Okay. All right and last question really was just I guess more probably one-third for Neil. I just wanted to check to see on the taxes side just how should we be kind of thinking about what is the effective tax rate at SDJ going ahead, just obviously the kind of I guess withholding number looks little a bit higher and I thought the 13% wasn’t going to be key until 2020, so I just wanted to get an understanding about what is the sort of more in line effective tax rate going ahead there?

Neil Kaplan

Yes, I think you could use 35% Andrew. Basically this all came about with a change in tax legislation or tax law in Argentina in terms of the accounting standards. You've got to go ahead and model that all in. So you can’t just cherry pick and go, okay we’re going to take the reduction in company tax rate, but we’re not going to take the increase in dividends. I mean right now we’re not paying dividends, but in terms of accounting standards you've got to build this all in and there are some detail in one of the notes on the investor presentation slide which is all the different numbers, but that resulted in a substantial increase in the tax charge that we had to book. It is obviously a non-cash amount that was booked as well as it’s about $3.5 million that we had to book which were related to tax losses brought forward that devalued due to the Peso devaluation.

So that is the one side of it and to answer your question, so you could look at all of that you could if you just pull that all apart, you will say company tax rate 25% going forward withholding tax 13% at its max, so 38%. I would work on 35%. We are also just looking at different tax structures and sitting with our tax advisors. So I would use for modeling purposes 35% with an absolute max of 38%.

Andrew Hodge

Okay, that’s great Neil. Thank you. And if I could sneak in a last sneaky question just, I would ask I mean what is the thing that you’re looking forward to getting FY on both on Stage 2 and obviously you’ve been doing early works you’ve spent $40 million already that is a reasonable chunk of the total CapEx and so I just wanted to get an idea about what's kind of sign you’re looking for or is it trying to lock in contracts?

Richard Seville

We’re just running to the end of the prices, I think our partners underestimated the timing to complete their side of things, and what I’m referring to in terms of their side of things is not only their internal approval process which is I’m sure as you understand, understanding Japanese culture and corporate culture is procedural, but also the timetable for the debt financing package that is being arranged for the projects as well.

So we’re just getting to the end of that process. At the same time, we are being very mindful to make sure that this is really like resetting of our JV relations, so that in certain commercial aspects reflect in the shareholders agreements and the new shareholder agreements for the hydroxide plant that we’ve had to get in place as well.

So that has added a lot of complexity for us to also achieve. But as I said, that is also coming to the end and what we have been negotiating there is to significantly to our advantage in terms of potentially being able to report our earnings here on a consolidated basis and that’s been our aim as we restructure the shareholders agreement, so almost there Andrew, almost there.

Andrew Hodge

Does that mean that you could potentially be able to try and I guess reduce some of the costs of marketing agreements or potentially market the lithium yourself?

Richard Seville

Well, we’ve already negotiated that. We have announced back in late January was that as we move forward we have joint marketing on the product. So the relationship with key off takers and the strategy for our marketing becomes a joint function. We will not have a role in the day to day sales management, but we will have a joint role for both hydroxide and carbonate when it comes to the market development and the selection of customers.

Andrew Hodge

Okay, great. Thanks guys.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Rahul Anand from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Rahul Anand

Hi, Richard and team. Thanks for the opportunity. It looks most of them have already been asked, but just circling back to the CO2 plant just wanted to get a quick update on how the progress is there and how is that looking for next year?

Richard Seville

I think from memory the plant is onsite next month and should be being commissioned in to the circuit the following month, I think that is the story at the moment. I may have gotten a couple of weeks late there, but that’s my recollection of recent reports.

Rahul Anand

Okay. And then just circling back to the product mix on the back of that, still comfortable with this sort of 33% battery growth for FY 2018 going to 50% for FY 2019 or is there any changes to any of those two numbers that we should be taking into account?

Richard Seville

I think more of that point is those numbers may be fine, but more of a point is as we go forward is that we just see an increasing amount of battery growth, that is the strategic direction of the project and by the time that we get to commissioning the new plant in 2020, then we should be running 100% battery growth through the current circuit.

Rahul Anand

Right. So for next year it’s just year-on-year FY 2019 is expected to be greater than 33%? Is that a fair way to look at it then and it’s not 50% anymore?

Richard Seville

Yes.

Rahul Anand

Okay. And then in terms of the cost so to speak in terms of the delta the CO2 plant creates for the upgrade process, could you help me understand sort of how much cost savings there are on the back of the CO2 plant once it’s onsite and available?

Richard Seville

Rahul it's a while since I looked a those costs and rather than to contradict something I said earlier because I seem to remember this being part of Q&A six months ago, I prefer to actually go back and check what the numbers are, and we can come back to you on that Rahul, but I don’t have the figures in my head at the moment. I don’t want to mislead and have a wrong figure there.

Rahul Anand

Okay, understood. Look I will leave it there. Thank you.

Thank you. Your next question comes from George Coleman [ph] from Arcade [ph]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. Hi Richard and team. You’ve noted on Slide 17 that long-term battery hydroxide process forecast to refine a $2500 a tonne premium to battery carbonate. I appreciate that it's very early days, but does that insert the type of transfer pricing formula you might be intending to use for products into Japan and if not giving the equity splits are the same, what fact is it going to influence where you intend to harvest the margin, is it just tax right, is it that simple and then I have one follow up question if I may.

Richard Seville

It's a good question George. The intent will be to sell the material the prime at the same price as it would be sold to another lithium hydroxide producer that is intent. So that avoids any kind of transfer pricing strategy that might be viewed negatively by the Argentine government to sell the material at market price. And it's a matter then of actually determining what market price is and we are working through that with our partners to get the right kind of mix in terms of inputs on that. What was the other part of the question George?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, sure. The second question relates to the projected facility like yes look not wanting to appear kind of greedy here, but 4.5% looked like a great write for an unproven project first brine based lithium extraction plant in 25 years and they are about 4.5% today particularly for the sort of the in interest rates doesn't look particularly generous for the top off cash flows was and the proven hands that are recovering now represent in terms of running these type of projects.

Richard Seville

The structure from memory is six month LIBOR plus 0.8%, 0.9%, now LIBOR has significantly increased since the time we put that facility in place. But that's being covered by the interest rate swap. So then there's the guarantee charged to JOGMEC which is around about 1% from memory. So that brings up the entire cost of the package to that 4.2%. When we're looking further forward then of course LIBOR has crept up. So you can imagine a similar kind of structure with a premium to LIBOR plus a guarantee without providing formal guidance from what the interest rate will be then one could do some numbers there and come to something reasonable.

Unidentified Analyst

Sure, but I guess what you're saying is there is not much scope thinking about the reduction of the risk profile that goes downstream processing relative to the original project.

Richard Seville

The downstream processing is different and as I was referring to stage two expansion which has got across, it's not in Japan, it is in Argentina. It has a different risk profile, and yes certainly, we are steady hands and – started that and this will be a highly competitive project financing much, much larger than any other projects that are around the place, but it won't be the same level as the Naraha project financing in Japan.

Neil Kaplan

George the Naraha is very, very cheap right I mean not even just. It's almost giving money away if it's if the rates are if the Japanese rates you talking about for Naraha, but in terms of Olaroz, that's a very different profile.

Unidentified Analyst

You're talking about, it was just that comfort I was looking for Neil, thanks.

Operator

Clarke Wilkins

Thanks for taking these followup questions. Two questions, first off I think you made a comment early about to use ramp up for the expansion, what gives you the conference you can do it that quickly given what we know what's next for [indiscernible] although starting sort of the capacity and there is still no guidance of when you're going to get capacity for the stage 1?

And the second one just in regards to Tara's comments about that sort of the flow price, if the spot price is well below that flow price, now have you seen any evidence of supply coming out of the market yet in China because of that weakness in the spot price?

Richard Seville

So, on the production side and the confidence there, well we've got a significantly larger pond surface area compared to per tonne of production that we have in Phase 1. We also will be putting in place well fields that will allow to produce in the ramp up period of pond filling and as we've noticed we've already accelerated pond filling to create an inventory to get us going, so there's a comment there that Neil made regarding the brine inventory. So there's a number of things that give us confidence there. We're learning a lot from - we still continue to learn every day about ponds. I don't think that experience is unusual for those who have a background in come to have a background in brine processing.

And our sophistication in terms of modeling and understanding what the parameters are, how you manage that gives us the confidence with our models that we'll get something that is in that range of two years and as I indicated before the potential to bring it earlier. So that's just all in the detail. I am sorry I can't be more précised on that. So what was the second question? Clarke, I promised holding on to two questions today.

Clarke Wilkins

Have you seen any evidence of actual supply coming out within China given that where you think spot prices fall below the sort of flow prices that you sort of outlined in the presentation?

Richard Seville

Now, what we’re seeing evidence off is – and it has actually been pressing the price is the high cost producers who are carrying debt and others who are actually having to sell. And so rather managing markets in a more disciplined way, they are the ones who are actually making cash and selling products. So these are the higher cost [indiscernible] producers. The new production from [indiscernible] Salt Lakes, they need cash and they are turning into cash and we’re seeing that volatility in the market.

Clarke Wilkins

Great, thank you.

Thank you. Your next question comes from [indiscernible]. There is no next question, I will now hand back to Mr. Seville for closing remarks.

Richard Seville

Okay. Well, thank you very much for attending this Annual Results Presentation. As I said before it’s been a strong year. It's our third year of producing profits and they grow from year-to-year. Orocobre has established itself as profitable growing lithium producer delivering record margins to shareholders with growing profitability. Our growth path is clear and fully funded with Olaroz Stage 2 and Naraha. We have are producing high value chemicals and with strong margins and as I just mentioned before, we continue to learn. There is always things we can learn and I’m very comfortable with the learnings we have been making in our operations and they will set us apart for derisking our Stage 2 expansion. And thank you for attending and I will be seeing a number of you as we go on our Annual Results Roadshow. Thank you very much.