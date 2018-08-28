Dividend Payouts Keep Moving Higher

Among sectors, financials were the largest contributor to income for the quarter - contributing to roughly a quarter of all dividends - and nearly every sector contributed to overall improvements. Technology, mining, consumer cyclicals and energy all posted double-digit improvements last quarter.

Looking ahead, changes in U.S. corporate tax law may bolster dividends in the quarters to come. Faced with smaller tax burdens, domestically focused U.S. companies may well opt to return some of that windfall to shareholders in the form of higher dividends. Although escalating tariff battles could weigh on corporate profits, we are still optimistic that aggregate earnings can continue to improve - and with that, so should global payouts.

Putting it all together, a strong second quarter suggests that 2018 overall will be even better than we expected going into the year. Our forecast now calls for 7.4% underlying dividend growth, bringing the total for the year to $1.36 trillion.

Companies don’t have a long-term crystal ball, but when management opts to increase dividend payouts, it is a positive signal, both of the health of their balance sheets and their outlooks for the near future. If dividends are an indication, managers believe companies are better positioned today than they were a year ago.

The Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index (JHGDI) is a long-term study into global dividend trends. It measures the progress global firms are making in paying their investors an income on their capital using 2009 as a base year (index value 100). The index is calculated in U.S. dollars and can be broken down into regions, industries and sectors. It enables readers to easily compare the dividend performance of countries like the U.S., which provides a large proportion of global dividends, with smaller nations, such as the Netherlands.