Dividend Payouts Keep Moving Higher

By Ben Lofthouse
In a sign of continued economic strength, global dividend payouts soared to new highs in the second quarter.
Reading the headlines in the financial press, investors might assume that times are tough and getting tougher. Trade wars, political uncertainty and an aging U.S. bull market are among the common themes of late.
Dividend payouts paint a far more upbeat picture, one of strong corporate balance sheets, continued management confidence and, consequently, significant dividend growth. In the second quarter, the Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index surged 12.9% to $497.4 billion - exceeding the previous high and our expectations.
Second-quarter payouts were especially notable for their breadth across every global region (with the exception of the UK, which was held back by technical factors) and a wide swath of sectors. Underlying dividend growth, which accounts for any currency changes and special dividends, improved 9.5% year over year, marking the greatest increase in three years.
Continuing its upward path, the U.S. saw payouts rise 4.5% year over year to a record $117.1 billion. After factoring in lower special dividends and index changes, underlying growth swelled 7.8%, the fastest expansion in two years.
While this showing is remarkable, it was overshadowed by high- double digit headline gains in other regions. In Europe, markets have been under a cloud of negative sentiment, and yet, the real economy is expanding at a healthy clip. The region, which is home to proverbial top payers Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY) and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), saw year-over-year dividends surge 18.7% in dollar terms and 7.5% on an underlying basis. Meanwhile, in the Asia-Pacific region, dividends soared 29.2%, thanks in part to extraordinarily large special dividends in Hong Kong and Singapore.
Among sectors, financials were the largest contributor to income for the quarter - contributing to roughly a quarter of all dividends - and nearly every sector contributed to overall improvements. Technology, mining, consumer cyclicals and energy all posted double-digit improvements last quarter.
Looking ahead, changes in U.S. corporate tax law may bolster dividends in the quarters to come. Faced with smaller tax burdens, domestically focused U.S. companies may well opt to return some of that windfall to shareholders in the form of higher dividends. Although escalating tariff battles could weigh on corporate profits, we are still optimistic that aggregate earnings can continue to improve - and with that, so should global payouts.
Putting it all together, a strong second quarter suggests that 2018 overall will be even better than we expected going into the year. Our forecast now calls for 7.4% underlying dividend growth, bringing the total for the year to $1.36 trillion.
Companies don’t have a long-term crystal ball, but when management opts to increase dividend payouts, it is a positive signal, both of the health of their balance sheets and their outlooks for the near future. If dividends are an indication, managers believe companies are better positioned today than they were a year ago.
The Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index (JHGDI) is a long-term study into global dividend trends. It measures the progress global firms are making in paying their investors an income on their capital using 2009 as a base year (index value 100). The index is calculated in U.S. dollars and can be broken down into regions, industries and sectors. It enables readers to easily compare the dividend performance of countries like the U.S., which provides a large proportion of global dividends, with smaller nations, such as the Netherlands.
