Macro Musings Podcast: Tim Duy On The Yield Curve, Inflation Targeting, And The Federal Reserve Under Jay Powell

Tim Duy is a professor of economics at the University of Oregon, a columnist for Bloomberg, and a former economist at the U.S. Department of Treasury. Tim is also a widely read Fed watcher and a returning guest to Macro Musings.

He joins the show today to talk about yield curves, Federal Reserve policy, and the future of the Jay Powell Fed. David and Tim also discuss the economic implications of a yield curve inversion, the possibility of new monetary regimes being introduced during Powell’s tenure, and how to combat groupthink at the Fed.