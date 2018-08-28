Interactive Brokers - Consumer Staples Sector Suffers Significant Asset Outflows

Some strategists have pointed out that along with global trade-related issues, changing consumer spending patterns may also be a culprit in recent consumer staples sector troubles.

Although asset flows into the consumer discretionary sector have recently picked up, it appears investors have taken an opposite stance on consumer staples.

While the U.S. economic landscape has been generally supportive of consumer spending, a host of headwinds faces the consumer staples sector, posing significant challenges to certain companies’ profitability.

Analysts at Asbury Research observed that inflows into the Consumer Discretionary SPDR ETF (XLY) were the largest among all sectors in the week ending August 23. XLY increased by 0.3% to 10.5%, while the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) experienced the largest outflow among all sectors over the same period. XLP outflows rose by 0.3% to 6.5%.

XLP, which has shed nearly 8% of its value since its high in late January 2018, has also fallen a little more than 16% versus XLY since the start of this year. Meanwhile, XLY has gained around 15.5% year-to-date. The chart above was generated using IBKR Trader Workstation.

Intraday trading activity Monday continued to highlight the divergence among the two sectors, with XLY up around 0.6% to US$115.56, and XLP down roughly 0.6% to US$54.03. In fact, XLP was among two other laggards Monday – real estate and utilities – which dragged an otherwise positive S&P 500 (SPX) south.

SPX was up about 0.7% on the day to nearly 2894.7.

Hurdles of uncertain height

Several factors seem to be against XLP, despite a healthy U.S. economy, underscored by a solid labor market and upbeat consumer confidence.

The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index had ticked-up in July, following a modest decline in June. The Index now stands at 127.4, up from 127.1 in the prior month. However, while the Present Situation Index improved from 161.7 to 165.9, expectations fell from 104.0 to 101.7 month-over-month.

Lynn Franco, director of economic indicators at The Conference Board said that consumers’ “assessment of present-day conditions improved, suggesting that economic growth is still strong. However, while expectations continue to reflect optimism in the short-term economic outlook, back-to-back declines suggest consumers do not foresee growth accelerating.”

Although the recent tax cut reforms could generally help boost the outlooks for many consumer staples sector firms, a myriad of headwinds has presented daunting hurdles – such as global trade-related issues, as well as changes in consumer spending patterns.

Trade-related

According to strategists at Deloitte, many consumer product companies are currently operating with “a high level of uncertainty as the national conversation focuses on debates pertaining to renegotiating or pulling out of NAFTA as well as changes in the U.S.-China trade agreement.”

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump was said Monday to have reached a trade agreement with Mexico, amid ongoing efforts to reshape the North America Free Trade Agreement. While separate talks about incorporating Canada into the arrangement may take place, President Trump is said to have dropped the term ‘NAFTA’, opting instead to call the new deal The United States-Mexico Trade Agreement.

However, despite the more recent developments, some companies have already suffered financial injury amid higher supply chain costs.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB), for example, cited increased supply chain costs, as well as inflationary pressures, recent M&A, and higher promotional spending for squeezing its gross margin in its fiscal third quarter earnings.

In the three months ended April 30, 2018, CPB posted a 400bp contraction in gross margin -- from 36% to 32%, which primarily reflected higher-than-expected labor and transportation costs, as well as a US$619m impairment charge related to its C-Fresh segment. The company had also suffered a 220bp gross margin decline in the previous quarter, along with a US$212m impairment charge – also related to the C-Fresh division, according to Moody’s Investors Service.

Campbell’s CFO Anthony DiSilvestro said the company lowered its fiscal 2018 earnings guidance in light of the results, as well as the outlook for the rest of the year. CPB has downwardly revised its earnings targets in each of its last three reported quarters, and anticipates its operating challenges to continue into the next year.

Credit damage

In late May, Moody's placed its credit ratings on CPB on review for downgrade, including the firm’s ‘Baa2’ senior unsecured debt rating. The action was taken in large part due to the ratings agency’s expectation that CPB’s “high financial leverage is likely to be sustained for longer than anticipated and could rise further due to recent deterioration in core operating performance.”

CPB’s leverage at the close of its Snyder's-Lance acquisition in March was likely around 5.0x.

Confidence in the creditworthiness of certain CPB-issued bonds have also waned somewhat. The company’s 3.95% debt due March 2025 was last down around 0.42% on the day at US$97.06, and its 3.8% August 2042s were off 0.85% to US$78.527.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note had risen roughly 0.8% intraday Monday to about 2.85%.

Overall, investment-grade consumer staples sector bond spreads have widened about 2bps over a ten-day period to August 23, standing at just under 110bps more than U.S. Treasuries of similar maturities.

Generational changes and C-suite shifts

McKinsey research suggests that millennials’ buying and consumption habits “substantially differ” from those of other groups. McKinsey said that perhaps “most alarmingly” for large consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, “American millennials are almost four times more likely than baby boomers to avoid buying products from ‘the big food companies’,” adding that size has become, “to some extent, a liability.”

McKinsey noted that the “magnitude and pace of change in the U.S. market have undermined traditional growth models for many consumer-packaged-goods companies, especially larger ones,” propelling companies to “combine greater agility with new types of scale advantage to compete more effectively.”

McKinsey highlighted that CPB’s recent efforts, as well as Tyson Foods (TSN), to reorganize themselves, was in part aimed at increasing agility.

In mid-May, CPB had announced the retirement of its CEO Denise Morrison, adding further operational uncertainties to the mix. The company named board member Keith McLoughlin as named interim CEO, amid the integration of recently acquired Snyder’s-Lance and Pacific Foods.

Moody’s analyst Brian Weddington noted that CPB “will review all aspects of its strategic and operating plans, and intends to take decisive actions, including possible changes in portfolio composition. This process could take several months.”

CPB is slated to release its fiscal fourth quarter earnings on Thursday, when investors will likely be watching for any signs of improvement in its financial and operating conditions.

