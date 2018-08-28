Natural Gas Weekly: Bears Will Be Squeezed Out

Growing supply expectations are still keeping the natural gas complex under pressure, but low storage levels, surging LNG exports and warm weather guidance will reverse it.

Introduction

Welcome to my ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) report. As you may know, BOIL is a U.S incorporated ETF that replicates 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas futures. This ETF is not recommended for long term holding, since its rollover costs and expense ratio of 1.31% slowly erodes its value.

In this report, I wish to discuss (based on the Energy Information Administration ((EIA)) estimate), recent changes in natural gas inventories and speculative positioning (released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)) to assess the impacts on natural gas futures and BOIL. Then, based on the recent macro developments, I highlight the triggers, which will likely impact BOIL share price.

Natural gas stocks

According to the latest EIA report, U.S. natural gas stockpile buildup accelerated on the August 10 – August 17 period, up 2.01% or 48 Bcf to 2 435 Bcf. With this moderate increase, natural gas inventories have now dipped below 2014 storage level, which corresponded with one of the coldest winters in U.S history. Current natural gas storage is 15.9% or 461 Bcf below the 5-year level and 22.1% or 690 Bcf below last year’s stockpile, providing bullish prospects for natural gas futures and BOIL shares.

Source : EIA

During the August 16 – 22 period, total U.S natural gas daily supply accelerated slightly, up 0.8% (w/w) to 87.8 Bcf/d, following ramping U.S natural gas production. Indeed, marketed and dry production (w/w) lifted by respectively 1.2% to 93.4 Bcf/d and 1.5% to 82.6 Bcf/d, whilst net imports from Canada marginally offset U.S output march, down 8.9% to 5.1 Bcf.

In the meantime, U.S natural gas demand shrank 3% (w/w) to 77 Bcf/d, following declining power generation demand, down 6.7% to 35 Bcf/d, which was marginally offset by growing residential and commercial demand, up 5.6% to 7.5 Bcf/d.

With supply increasing slightly and demand dipping moderately, November 2018 natural gas futures, which represent 199.23% of BOIL exposure should remain under pressure and test the $2.9 support level.

Source: CME Group

Meanwhile, BOIL advanced 6.63% to $29.28, following warm weather forecasts, low inventory levels and boosting LNG exports.

Source: Bloomberg

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (( COTR)) provided by the CFTC on August 14 - 21 period, net speculative positioning on natural gas NYMEX contract skyrocketed, up for the third consecutive week a double digit figure, 18.7% (w/w) to 63 302 net short contracts, whereas BOIL gained 0.1% to $30.38 per share.

Source: CFTC

The net speculative positioning boost is due to both moderate short liquidation, down 2.85% (w/w) to 362 235 contracts and long positioning lift, up 1.33% (w/w) to 298 933 contracts.

Since the beginning of 2018, net speculative length further advanced and is now up 54.95% or 77 199 contracts, whereas BOIL (YTD) decline steadies, down 10.12% to $30.38 per share.

Growing supply expectations are still keeping the natural gas complex under pressure, but low storage levels, surging LNG exports and warm weather guidance will reverse it

Despite weather patterns backing bullish weather in the long term and natural gas inventory tightness remaining below 2009 stockpiles, the market seems to favor other factor given recent natural gas futures correction.

Indeed, even if weather expectations should sustain the natural gas complex, given that latest 8 to 14 day National Weather outlook valid for the September 2-8 period, turns highly bullish throughout the U.S, traders chose to focus on coming expiration of the September contract. Moreover, the market seems to be placing higher confidence on U.S supply lift than persisting low natural gas stockpile, which will likely set the market for higher increasing volatility during the winter period. However, once the September expiry rolls off and as we get closer to the withdrawal season; the focus on power burns and lowest inventory level since 2009 should take over and propel natural gas futures and BOIL share price to fresh highs.

Source: Natural Weather Service

Going forward, the market is still highly confident that the ticking up of U.S natural gas output will offset low inventory levels. However, I believe it is already too late for that, given current subdued storage levels, whilst the growing demand for U.S LNG, will likely propel natural gas future above the $3 per MMBtu level.

Given the above, natural gas futures appreciation should continue, dragging BOIL shares with it.

I look forward to reading your comments. If you enjoyed the article, thanks for showing your support by following my account or sharing the article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BOIL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.