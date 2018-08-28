Interest Rates Can't 'Normalize' And Won't Stay Over 2% For Long

Why rates are likely to move back towards zero within the next 5 years.

I don't let recent talk by the FOMC give me the impression there will be “normalization" with interest rates or that this will result in the Fed either moving much higher than 2% or staying near today's range for any type of elongated period.

Interest rates are likely to eventually move back down towards zero within the next five years, I predict. Once that happens, it will act as a canary in the coal mine for QE4, or another round of printing money to buy bonds in order to help "stimulate the economy".

Of course, anybody that has read my work for sometime knows that I’m not a fan of manipulating interest rates, nor am I a fan of current Keynesian theory that drives our monetary policy decisions. Our monetary policy, as best as I can see it, is to press our luck as far as we can, and then try to hurriedly clean up whatever mess we create with a series of temporary fixes that don’t address the underlying issue.

At least, this is how I felt that we have dealt with the two most recent crises, including the nearly $20 trillion global bail out that took place to hoist us out of the 2008 great recession. At no point in history have interest rates been as low as they have been now, for as long as they have been. Of course, this is why as financial journalists and investors salivate over the incredible tenure of the bull market that we’ve had, I have instead been warning about what the consequences of a decade long low interest rate environment will be.

It’s undoubtedly euphoria now – but what happens after?

With record levels of mortgage debt, student loan debt and consumer debt but an economy that is still “strong“ according to people like Target's CEO, it’s only a matter of time before the well starts to dry out. By foolishly measuring the health of the economy by spending, and not savings, we’re getting the wrong read on exactly how healthy our economy is.

All we are doing now is driving ourselves deeper into debt with more and more spending. This leads down the inevitable road that we have been down many times before – maxed out on our credit cards and tapped out in general, necessitating a deleveraging.

But instead of allowing a deleveraging to happen, our government will insist that such a recession could be dangerous and will throw money at the problem to try and fix it. Delinquencies and defaults once again rise, lenders will start to have to make concessions on debt that they are owed and the government will step in with the only two tools that it knows how to use: manipulating interest rates even lower yet again and printing more money to transfer to the government in order to help bail out select industries and businesses.

Once rates start to head to zero again, there will inevitably be a debate about NIRP, and whether or not it could be beneficial in the United States. Prior to undertaking NIRP, if it does happen, we will fire up the printing press and try to print our way out of whatever problem we’ve gotten ourselves into.

From there, however, one of two things will happen.

(1) We will either be able to barely squeeze ourselves out of another recession

(2) Inflation may start to run away on us

In a case where inflation really starts to get out of hand, rates may need to eventually be hiked much higher, as they were in the 80s, in order to necessitate savings and slow inflation. Many think this isn't possible again. I disagree and believe it isn't just possible, it's inevitable.

Should inflation somehow stay under control, which I predict it will not, we can expect more years of ZIRP, which will eventually only lead to a much bigger bubble down the road.

One thing is for sure, however. While the Fed is manipulating interest rates, there really is no "normalization". The notion that we are somehow going to normalize slightly above 2% and just stay there seems to me to be extraordinarily unlikely. The only true way to “normalize“ interest rates is to allow the market to set an rate based on the amount of capital that is available to be lent out versus the demand for how much capital wants to be borrowed.

That supply and demand balance should give us a market rate of interest, as opposed to a manipulated figured that the rest of our economic system has to adjust around. One thing is for sure, I don’t expect rates to stay "normalized" for any long length of time. I expect rates to move much lower in the near future, followed by either experimental negative interest rate policy or a forced move significantly higher as a result of runaway inflation.

