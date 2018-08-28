PayPal: There May Be More Upside Than Anticipated

There may be more upside in this stock than I anticipated.

Earnings growth for Q2 2018 was quite strong, up by nearly 30%.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) may have been seeing pressure on free cash flow, but this does not necessarily reflect business performance.

Last month, I made the argument that PayPal (PYPL) could see growth moderate significantly after having seen a massive rise in price since 2016.

My reasons for stating this was primarily due to a significant drop in free cash flow per share. Assuming a growth rate of 15% in annual free cash flow over the next five years, I calculated that PayPal would potentially have a 25% upside in price left to a level of $108.

Since then, the stock price hasn’t moved by a great deal, up to a high of $92 before settling to $90.10 at the time of writing:

Source: investing.com

That said, some readers of my last article thought that my estimate was too conservative. As an example, it is speculated that true FCF growth could be closer to 20%, and that the growth in earnings will eventually lead to a rebound in free cash flow growth:

Source: Previous Article

In my previous free cash flow analysis, I made the following assumptions:

Free cash flow growth of 15% per year over the next five years

Discount rate of 7% (as an assumed long-term rate of return on the S&P 500)

Terminal P/FCF ratio of 145.15, equal to the actual P/FCF ratio at the time of analysis

When free cash flow growth is assumed at 20% per year rather than 15%, this still means a nearly 50% upside from a price of $87 with a target price of $129:

Free Cash Flow Per Share Forecast (Year 1 to 5) Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Projected 20% free cash flow growth 0.60 0.72 0.87 1.04 1.25 7% discount rate 2.71 0.63 0.71 0.79 0.89

Terminal P/FCF Ratio 145.15 Terminal P/FCF * Estimated FCF in Year 5 128.97 Upside from price of $87.22 47.87%

Source: Author’s Calculations

Moreover, when we analyse Q2 2018 results, earnings and net income performance continued to be quite impressive. Earnings per diluted share was up by 29% compared to the same period last year, with net income up by 28%.

Source: PayPal Second Quarter 2018 Results

Moreover, while free cash flow did see a significant fall, this was indeed affected by held for sale accounting, without which free cash flow would have come in at $737 million. Moreover, the decline in free cash flow also reflects the impact of a $125 million tax payment relating to the U.S. Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017.

In this regard, putting aside the tax impact, free cash flow would have potentially come in at $862 million, which would represent a 15% upside from that of last year.

That said, with earnings and net income up by nearly 30%, it is quite possible that free cash flow could stand to rise further. Additionally, when we look at the rate of growth in earnings relative to total expenses, we see that the former metric has been outpacing the latter on both a short and long-term basis:

1-year growth

Source: ycharts.com

5-year growth

Source: ycharts.com

In this regard, while free cash flow has been seeing a temporary decline, it is erroneous to look at this metric solely in isolation. Earnings and total payment volume have continued to grow at strong levels, and this will likely lift free cash flow in turn going forward.

To conclude, it may well be the case that further upside in free cash flow exists than I previously anticipated, and a target price of $129 seems quite realistic.

Disclaimer: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.