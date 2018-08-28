S&P Global Inc: Strong Growth In Earnings And Free Cash Flow

I take a bullish view on this stock and am adding it to my watchlist.

This stock is one of the few dividend aristocrats that has offered significant capital appreciation as well as dividend growth.

Among Dividend Aristocrats in the financial industry, S&P Global Inc (SPGI) has seen the highest increase in both its Price to Free Cash Flow ratio and free cash flow per share over the past ten years:

Price to Free Cash Flow

Source: ycharts.com

Free Cash Flow Per Share

Source: ycharts.com

Additionally, this company has raised its dividend by a cumulative 127.3% over the past ten years, and a cumulative 78.57% over the past five years:

5-year dividend growth

Source: ycharts.com

10-year dividend growth

Source: ycharts.com

While the current yield of 0.99% might be too low for some investors to consider, the company’s low payout ratio of 29.94% at the time of writing indicates that significant capacity exists for dividends to rise further, given that S&P Global is reinvesting the majority of its cash flow back into its business to fuel further growth.

S&P Global is showing strong performance in the current environment. For Q2 2018, organic revenue was up by 6%, and tax reforms in the United States resulted in strong EPS growth of 26% on a diluted basis:

Source: SPGI 2Q 2018 Earnings Call - Slides

Moreover, as a global market intelligence firm, this company has demonstrated a capacity to increase revenue in differing market environments.

As one example, even though we have been witnessing a decline in Global Trading Services (which were primarily as a result of lower trading volumes for fuel oil products), the company’s core subscription growth still managed to lift revenue overall.

Taking a broader analysis, we have seen that this stock has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 over the past ten years from a price standpoint:

Source: investing.com

In this regard, while the dividend yield on this stock may be low per se, this is explained partially by the stock’s very significant rise over the past ten years, which one doesn’t normally see with a Dividend Aristocrat.

Looking forward, I do not see this company as overvalued on a free cash flow basis, given that we have seen a proportional rise in both price to free cash flow, as well as free cash flow per share.

On an earnings basis – which is a more appropriate metric for investors buying this stock primarily for growth, we see that there has also been a proportional rise in these metrics, indicating that the stock could have further room to rise from an earnings standpoint:

Source: ycharts.com

Taking the above into account, this Dividend Aristocrat is one of the few I have come across that has a track record of strong growth in dividends and free cash flow, along with strong earnings which could see the company exposed to further upside. Moreover, given that we are likely to see significant economic changes in the next few years – including global events such as Brexit, trade frictions, central bank policy changes, among others, market intelligence services will continue to remain in significant demand. For these reasons, I take a bullish view on this stock.

Disclaimer: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.