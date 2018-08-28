Assessing the expanding universe of triple-B rated corporate debt

By Shaun Peters, Senior Investment Research Analyst on Aug 17, 2018, in Fixed Income

In the midst of all the geopolitical drama of the past year, it was easy to overlook a developing story in triple-B rated bonds — issuance has exploded. According to Morgan Stanley, there is now $2.5 trillion of triple-B rated debt outstanding, nearly double that of five years ago.1 Now, the big question is whether rising leverage is a sign of increasing risk for investors, as companies may become vulnerable to downgrades. At Invesco Unit Trusts, we see this growth (and accompanying volatility) in triple-B bonds as an opportunity for strategies that are designed to identify companies with strong fundamentals and hold their bonds to maturity — like unit investment trusts (UITs).

What is driving the surge in issuance?

We believe there are several macroeconomic factors driving the increased triple-B issuance:

Nine years of gross domestic product growth and equity market gains have allowed companies to borrow large amounts to fund growth opportunities.

The low interest rate environment may have incentivized companies to take on more debt than in past periods.

Changes in the financial sector, greater issuance of subordinated debt, and M&A activity have also resulted in higher triple-B debt outstanding compared to the last cycle.

As a result, triple-B bonds, which represent the lowest rung of the investment grade market, currently comprise 50% of that market. They haven’t approached this level since reaching 47% in 2002 due in part to downgrades of several auto manufacturers.

With the growth cycle aging and leverage at high levels, are these investments at risk for a credit downgrade to below investment grade levels?

We are cautious and opportunistic

Credit downgrades certainly make headlines, but it is important to remember that these are merely scorecards — not a determinative prediction of default in our view. It is the underlying business fundamentals, like cash flow, profitability and revenue growth that determine whether a company can service its outstanding debt. And ultimately, companies generally fold when business models fail, liquidity dries up and capital market access closes.

Rising leverage in the economy may present broader risks to all asset classes, but we still like triple-B corporate bonds with strong underlying business fundamentals.

And, while being downgraded to junk status can make refinancing more challenging, especially for longer maturities, many companies can operate smoothly at below investment grade levels

Why consider UITs?

First, unit investment trusts are professionally selected, which means we assess the fundamentals of each bond and stress-test potential investments before adding them to the portfolio. The growing pool of triple-B bonds gives us even more opportunities to evaluate.

Second, Invesco Unit Trusts’ investment process assumes we hold all issues to maturity — this makes credit ratings less relevant than they are for actively traded strategies, which may be forced to sell bonds that have been downgraded, which can impact total return.

Invesco Investment Grade Corporate Trust 5-8 Year

For triple-B investors, going with a shorter maturity portfolio lessens the risk of having to hold downgraded bonds for the long term. We believe the Invesco Investment Grade Corporate Trust 5-8 Year (HIGT) might be a good match for fixed income investors who are interested in the investment grade space, but concerned about the potential consequences of credit downgrades.

Important information

A unit investment trust (UIT) is an investment company offering a fixed portfolio (generally of equities or fixed income products, or both) to investors for a fixed period of time. At its maturity date, all securities either mature or are liquidated with the proceeds returned to the unit owners.

An investment grade bond is generally recognized as such if its credit rating is BBB- or higher (Standard & Poor’s) or Baa3 or higher (Moody’s). These bonds are judged by the rating agency as likely to meet the scheduled payment obligations.

A triple-B rated bond (or BBB/Baa2 rated by S&P/Fitch and Moody’s respectively) is the second lowest investment grade rating.

Macroeconomic factors are those related to the economy at a regional or national level. Examples of these factors include unemployment, inflation, fiscal policy and commodity prices.

Leverage measures a company’s total debt relative to the company’s book value.

Gross domestic product is a broad indicator of a region’s economic activity, measuring the monetary value of all the finished goods and services produced in that region over a specified period of time.

Junk (or non-investment grade) bonds involve a greater risk of default or price changes due to reduced issuer credit quality. The values of junk bonds fluctuate more than those of high quality bonds and can decline significantly over short time periods.

Invesco Investment Grade Corporate Trust 5-8 Year Risks:

There is no assurance that a unit investment trust will achieve its investment objective. An investment in this unit trust is subject to market risk, which is the possibility that the market values of securities owned by the trust will decline and that the value of trust units may therefore be less than what you paid for them. This trust is unmanaged. Accordingly, you can lose money investing in this trust.

An investment in a trust should be made with an understanding of the risks associated therewith, such as the inability of the issuer or an insurer to pay the principal of or interest on a bond when due, volatile interest rates, early call provisions and changes to the tax status of the bonds. As interest rates rise, bond prices fall.

The value of the bonds will generally fall if interest rates, in general, rise. Given the historically low interest rate environment in the US, risks associated with rising rates are heightened. The negative impact on fixed income securities from any interest rate increases could be swift and significant. No one can predict whether interest rates will rise or fall in the future.

A bond issuer may cease to be rated or its ratings may be downgraded. Such action may adversely affect the value of the bonds in the trust and the value of the units.

The insurance provides coverage for the bonds held by the trust, not on units of the trust.

Ratings are based on S&P. A credit rating is an assessment provided by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) of the creditworthiness of an issuer with respect to debt obligations, including specific securities, money market instruments or other debts. Ratings are measured on a scale that generally ranges from AAA (highest) to D (lowest); ratings are subject to change without notice. NR indicates the debtor was not rated and should not be interpreted as indicating low quality. If securities are rated differently by the rating agencies, the higher rating is applied. Credit ratings are based largely on the rating agency’s investment analysis at the time of rating, and the rating assigned to any particular security is not necessarily a reflection of the issuer’s current financial condition. The rating assigned to a security by a rating agency does not necessarily reflect its assessment of the volatility of a security’s market value or of the liquidity of an investment in the security. For more information on the rating methodology, please visit http://www.standardandpoors.com and select “Understanding Ratings” under Ratings Resources on the home page.

