Flowserve Had Been Left For Dead, Time To Revisit?

The risk/reward dynamic for Flowserve has turned the corner and the timing looks right to reconsider the shares.

With the macro backdrop improving, combined with traction from the company's turnaround plan, things are looking up.

Flowserve had been lost in the wilderness for the past three years.

Flowserve (FLS) is one of the world’s leading providers of fluid motion and control products and services. FLS manufactures pumps, seals, valves and other flow management products. FLS also provides services related to these products.

FLS is part of the “global industrials” that I have been cautious on for months, but in this case, FLS may be the exception to the rule. FLS has been subject to a different cycle than many other global industrials and as money flows out of these areas and are looking for a new home, FLS could benefit.

FLS earnings last peaked in early 2014 at around $4.25 (TTM basis). By 2017, earnings had been cut by two-thirds to $1.36. The stock price has followed a similar path, peaking in early 2014 around $82 before eventually falling to as low as $34 roughly two years later. The stock has yet to fully recover and trades around $52 today.

The dynamics that brought about this precipitous fall in the stock price are twofold. First, a general downturn the major industries the company serves. Industry level CAPEX spending in major segments such as oil & gas, power generation and general industries were cut in half, see the graphic below.

The second factor was the generally poor operating performance of FLS itself. Essentially, management didn’t execute in a tough macro environment relative to peers.

This underperformance can be seen in return on equity (ROE) metrics, which after peaking at nearly 30% in 2014, feel precipitously to less than 10% in 2016 and 2017.

As is often the case when management underperforms, change becomes inevitable. In this case FLS brought in a new CEO in March 2017. New CEOs are often a catalyst for positive change and can mark inflection points for a stock story.

New CEO Scott Rowe overhauled many of the company’s senior management team and embarked the company on Flowserve 2.0.

This is classic new CEO stuff here: righting the ship, realigning, selling non-core assets, leveraging expertise, cutting costs, increasing sales, etc.

A new CEO steps in, assesses the lay of the land, then announces a game plan to return the company back to former glory six months into his tenure. If you have ever worked for a big company, things don’t turn on a dime. FLS became a “show me” stock and the stock price largely reflected this dynamic from early 2017 until just recently.

So, what changed?

For the first time with Scott Rowe as CEO, the company began to hit on all cylinders in the just reported second quarter.

FLS posted second quarter earnings of $0.41, beating consensus estimates by a substantial $0.08. Revenues were also better than expected at $973 million, $49 million ahead of expectations. For the first time since the third quarter of 2015, bookings (orders) grew by more than $1 billion. This bookings growth is a key performance metric for FLS. Bookings lead to backlog and backlog growth is usually associated with equity outperformance for these types of stocks. This is particularly true at inflection points, such as we saw from FLS in the 2nd quarter. FLS has also been able to raise prices twice in 2018, indicating a robust demand environment and insulating the company from trade/tariff impacts. On the conference call, management indicated it was optimistic about the near-term environment but was solely focused on “delivering” the 3rd quarter and the full-year. In this case, FLS is in blocking and tackling mode, i.e. just get the basics right and if they can operationally perform in-line with peers it should be a catalyst for the stock, as expectations remain low.

I have included several slides from the 2nd quarter conference call that do a good job of capturing the key high-level points.

The company maintained full-year earnings and revenue guidance even with the strong quarter. The company appears to be “sandbagging”, i.e. setting themselves up to beat expectations. This is understandable as the new management team was finally able to report a good quarter and wants to keep expectations in check.

Even though analysts haven’t materially moved their full year 2018 earnings estimates higher, free cash flow (FCF) is another story. One of the reasons the stock popped on earnings results was the read-through for FCF generation. Analysts upped their 2018 estimates to $190 million from $155 million immediately after earnings were reported. FCF is the purple line in the chart below.

Valuation

On the surface, FLS looks expensive on a traditional P/E multiple basis. For example, current 2018 earnings estimates are for $1.70 in earnings and with the stock trading around $52 this is 30x earnings. The caveat is that current earnings are trough earnings for this cycle and the market is already looking across the earnings valley. For example, even though earnings estimates continued to fall during 2017, the stock price stabilized.

The graphic below depicts FLS’s stock price (orange line) vs. next twelve months (NTM) earnings estimates (green line). The interesting thing about this chart is the rolling 12-month earnings estimates bottomed earlier this year and very likely will be the lows for this cycle.

Historically, the stock has closely followed the trajectory of earnings estimates. With earnings expected to grow to 25% in 2019 I believe the stock price will at least directionally follow earnings. As mentioned earlier and is clearly shown in the chart above, earnings power peaked around $4.25 just four years ago and I don’t believe it is a stretch to assume that FLS could return to that level of profitability over the next few years.

FLS does have a fair amount of debt but with a significant amount of cash and no maturities until 2022 it is not a near-term worry. FLS also pays a modest dividend equal to roughly a 1.5% dividend yield.

Technicals

The technical setup for FLS is quite favorable. The stock has been in a long consolidation period for three years but broke out to a new 52-week high two weeks ago in reaction to earnings. The stock remains fairly heavily shorted and only two analysts rate the stock a buy. This is a favorable setup for the shorts to cover and the analyst community to upgrade, which could spark the next leg up in the stock.

With the macro tide turning and company specific turnaround plan getting traction, the risk/reward profile for FLS looks attractive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FLS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.