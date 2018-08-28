How Safe Is The Dividend Of Southern Company?

Southern Company (SO) greatly disappointed the market when it reported its Q2 results, about three weeks ago. The company raised its estimate for Vogtle nuclear plant by $1.0 B and thus recorded a $1.1 B pre-tax charge. Consequently, the stock incurred four analyst downgrades. Therefore, as the stock has dramatically underperformed the market and the only consolation to shareholders is the generous dividend, the big question is how safe this dividend is.

First of all, the business performance of Southern has been markedly disappointing. The company has raised its cost estimate for Vogtle plant so many times that the current cost estimate exceeds $27 B, which is more than double the initial estimate provided when the project was approved a decade ago. Moreover, the expected start-up of the first unit in 2021 will take place more than five years later than initial projections.

The pronounced cost overruns have taken their toll on the balance sheet. Due to these overruns and the acquisition of AGL Resources for $12 B in 2016, the net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) has essentially doubled in the last five years, from $42.3 B in 2013 to $83.6 B this year. As this amount is equal to approximately 27 times the annual earnings, it is certainly excessive.

In addition, the company has a heavy debt maturity schedule ahead, with $14.6 B of its debt maturing over the next five years. As the company will not be able to pay off this amount of debt, it will have to refinance it. However, interest rates are on the rise so Southern will be forced to refinance at higher rates. As a result, the interest expense, which already “eats” 33% of its operating income, is likely to increase even further. To make a long story short, Southern has an excessive debt load, which is likely to become even more burdensome in the upcoming years due to the rising interest rates and potential execution risk at Vogtle plant.

The poor business performance of Southern is clearly reflected in its free cash flows. More precisely, the company has posted negative free cash flows for five consecutive years. As the dividends of any company are normally funded from its free cash flows, the negative free cash flows may raise a red flag for the sustainability of the dividend in the eyes of some investors.

Due to the huge debt pile and the negative free cash flows, the management of Southern has issued new shares on a regular basis in order to fund the dividend without adding too much new debt. In the last five years, Southern has diluted its shareholders at an approximate 3.0% average annual rate. Moreover, in the previous conference call, management stated that it expected to continue to dilute the shareholders at a similar pace over the next five years, partly due to the escalating cost of Vogtle project. While the issuance of new shares may provide a short-term relief to the funding needs of Southern, it significantly increases the financial burden of the dividend, as the latter is distributed to more shares. To provide a perspective, while the dividend per share increased only 14% from 2013 to 2017, the annual amount of dividends jumped 26% during this period.

All the above issues help explain the dramatic underperformance of Southern in the last five years. To be sure, during this period, the stock has gained 10% whereas S&P has rallied 74%. Thus, while the latter is currently trading at an all-time high, the former is just 12% above its 5-year low. The vast underperformance of Southern can be partly attributed to the rising interest rates, which render the dividend yields of utilities less attractive and thus exert pressure on their valuation. Nevertheless, the underperformance has certainly resulted from the poor execution of Southern as well.

On the other hand, thanks to its regulated business, Southern earns meaningful rate hikes almost every year and thus enjoys fairly reliable and predictable earnings (excluding non-recurring items). During the last decade, the company has grown its earnings per share [EPS] at an approximate 3% average annual rate. In addition, thanks to its predictable future cash flows, management expects to achieve 4%-6% long-term EPS growth. Moreover, although the current dividend payout ratio of 80% is high, it is quite reasonable for a utility stock.

Furthermore, while the Vogtle project may burden the company with a few more billions in debt due to new cost overruns in the next three years, most of the damage is likely already done, as approximately half of the project has been completed. In other words, as the project has somewhat matured, fewer negative surprises are likely to occur until the plant comes online.

It is also remarkable that Southern has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years and has not cut it for 72 consecutive years. This exceptional record simply shows how reliable and predictable its earnings are. Moreover, management will do its best to defend the exceptional streak.

Investors should also note the exceptional resilience of Southern to recessions. While recessions usually force several companies to cut their dividends, Southern is likely to be an exception whenever the next recession shows up, thanks to its resilient business model. In the Great Recession, when most companies saw their earnings collapse, Southern saw its EPS fall by just 1%, from $2.28 in 2007 to $2.25 in 2008.

To sum up, Southern has exhibited poor execution in its Vogtle project and has thus leveraged its balance sheet. However, the company will do its best to defend its exceptional streak of 72 consecutive years without a dividend cut. Thanks to its regulated business, its reliable EPS growth and its reasonable dividend payout ratio, the company is not likely to cut its dividend for the foreseeable future. This means that investors can initiate a position in the utility stock at an almost 8-year high dividend yield of 5.3% and rest assured that the dividend will continue to rise in the upcoming years.

