Iridium Communications Soared Through The Stratosphere

Debt is high and needs to be addressed, but even with this, the picture is attractive and debt should be paid down nicely if management so desires.

2018 has been a stellar year for shareholders with a stake in Iridium Communications (IRDM). As the company’s new satellite constellation’s deployment has been nearing completion, investor confidence has risen materially. This is due to the sole fact that the company literally lives or dies by whether it can get its new technology into orbit, as its old constellation has become outdated and is estimated to be nearing the end of its life expectancy. With 65 of its Iridium NEXT satellites already in orbit, and the remainder scheduled to get there by the end of this year, the overwhelming majority of uncertainty regarding the network’s deployment is now removed. Almost all that’s left is for management to focus on rolling out its offerings, maximizing cash flow, and paying down debt. This creates a real opportunity for investors who want a rare type of company with attractive long-term cash flow prospects.

It has been a great year

The last time I wrote about Iridium was back in an article published on December 27th of 2017. In that piece, I made the case that the company offers investors with attractive prospects regarding cash flow and that shares were attractively-priced. On the day of that article’s publication, shares closed at $11.95 apiece. Fast forward to today, and my prediction has, so far, come out true. As of the time of this writing, shares are trading for $19.65 apiece, implying upside from my last article’s publication of 64.4%. Earlier in the year, they peaked at $21.25, for total upside of 77.8%.

Perhaps it’s no surprise that all of this increase has come following a report on May 21st that confirmed that Iridium had been approved by the IMO (International Maritime Organization) as a GMDSS (Global Maritime Distress and Safety System) provider. You see, in accordance with international standards, any ship out at sea that is in excess of 300 gross tonnes that is traveling internationally must carry with it certain specialized locating and communications equipment. Ever since the adoption of that system, there has been only one provider in the market, but due to recent advances from Iridium, it is now the second such firm to qualify. It expects to launch in this area in 2020.

In addition to this special designation, Iridium’s financial results have also been robust. In its second quarterly report this year, management revealed that its billable subscriber base has risen nicely, hitting 1.047 million as of the end of the second quarter. This represents an increase of 14.7% compared to the 913 thousand that were subscribed a year earlier and it’s 5.1% greater than the 996 thousand seen at the end of the first quarter this year. As subscriber count has moved higher, so too has the firm’s sales and cash flow expectations.

You see, in the second quarter of this year, commercial service revenue was calculated to be 27% higher than it was the same timeframe last year. This was driven, in part, by IoT (Internet of Things) revenue rising 25% year-over-year. Equipment revenue was even better, soaring 37% compared to the same period last year to $25.9 million. Because of this robust growth, management said that total service revenue should be higher than last year to the tune of between 12% and 14%, compared to the 10% to 12% increase previously anticipated.

If all goes according to plan, this will have some rather positive impacts on the bottom line. Based on current guidance, OEBITDA should total between $290 million and $300 million this year. This is slightly better than the $280 million to $290 million range previously expected. To put this in perspective, last year’s OEBITDA totaled $265.6 million.

The future’s looking bright, but debt needs to be paid down

Now that the majority of Iridium’s constellation has been deployed, the bulk of the risks associated with the firm seem to be gone. Now it’s just down to taking advantage of its network, maximizing cash flow, and paying down debt. While management has not given complete guidance for next year, my own estimates imply that OEBITDA for 2019 should be, at the mid-point, around $327.4 million. Of course, for a firm with a significant amount of debt ($2.13 billion on a gross basis), interest needs to be accounted for to arrive at any serious assessment of cash flow. Due in part to a $360 million unsecured note with an annual interest rate of 10.25%, interest outlays per year should be around $150.12 million.

Stripping this out, we are left with proxy operating cash flow for next year of $177.28 million. Once Iridium’s constellation is fully deployed later this year, its annual capex requirement will be just $35 million, which implies free cash flow next year of $142.28 million. That translates to 15.3 times free cash flow that share are trading at today for 2019, but investors should expect this figure to come in higher due to its partially-owned subsidiary, Aireon, as well as because of its new GMDSS designation.

One thing that is certain is that Iridium needs to focus on paying down its debt, especially working to get rid of its unsecured note because of the high interest rate it carries. As of the time of this writing, the business has cash and marketable securities of $375.94 million, plus it has a further $189.80 million worth of restricted cash on hand. That said, management still owes $200 million to Thales, the creator of its satellites, $28.6 million to SpaceX, and $13.4 million toward its insurance to satisfy its credit facility lenders. Taking this out, cash and marketable securities should be $133.94 million, plus it still has its restricted cash on hand.

While I would prefer that management pay down its unsecured note first, it will likely have to allocate proceeds toward its credit facility instead. Between now and the end of 2019, I believe that Iridium might be able to cover the obligations I discussed, plus I think it should be able to allocate $250 million to $300 million toward its credit facility through the end of next year. In time, the (likely) steadily-growing stream of cash flows that should come from its business operations should allow further deleveraging, which will only serve to push cash flows higher as a result.

Takeaway

2018 has been excellent for shareholders of Iridium. This comes on the back of regulatory and business changes that will only serve to boost the business’s financial performance. To truly be healthy for the long haul, management must work on reducing debt, but even with the leverage it has, shareholders have an attractive cash-producing machine whose downside now is limited compared to what it was a year ago. Despite the share price appreciation seen, the cash flow picture of the firm, plus relevant catalysts, should make for an interesting prospect for investors to keep in mind.

