W.P. Carey: 6.2%-Covered Yield And Dividend Upside

W.P. Carey, Inc. (WPC) makes an attractive value proposition for income investors at today's valuation point. The commercial property REIT has a large and growing property portfolio with stable cash flows and impressive occupancy rates. I particularly like the REIT’s investment-grade rated balance sheet and low AFFO-payout ratio. In addition, management has done a great job growing the REIT's dividend payout over time. Shares are moderately valued, and an investment in W.P. Carey yields 6.0 percent.

W.P. Carey - Portfolio Overview

W.P. Carey's real estate portfolio consisted of 878 net lease properties at the end of Q2-2018, reflecting 87 million square feet. Four-fifth of the REIT's adjusted funds from operations originate from its owned real estate portfolio while the asset management business contributes 20 percent of AFFO.

Source: W.P. Carey Investor Presentation

W.P. Carey is a hybrid-property REIT meaning the company doesn’t have a clear focus in terms of asset type. The real estate investment trust invests in industrial, office, retail, warehouse, self-storage and other properties. Industrial real estate, however, accounts for the lion share of the REIT’s annualized base rent: 29 percent. Office properties come in second, contributing about a quarter of the real estate investment trust’s run-rate base rent.

Here's a breakdown by property type.

Source: W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey is widely diversified in terms of property type as well as tenant structure. The REIT’s top ten tenants account for less than a third of total annualized base rent. The largest tenant is (still) Hellweg, which represents 5.1 percent of W.P. Carey’s run-rate base rent. In the chart below, note also that the top ten tenants have a weighted-average lease term of 12.5 years (the longer the duration of the lease portfolio, the safer the associated cash flows).

Source: W.P. Carey

In addition to a high degree of property-type and tenant diversification, W.P. Carey also offers investors a higher-than-average degree of geographic diversification compared to other U.S.-based commercial property REITs. This is because W.P. Carey has considerable real estate investments outside the United States. Nonetheless, the U.S. remains W.P. Carey’s most important market in terms of investment concentration.

Source: W.P. Carey

In terms of occupancy rates, W.P. Carey is fully let. The REIT’s occupancy rate at the end of Q2-2018 was 99.6 percent. W.P. Carey’s occupancy rate dipped slightly during the Great Recession in 2009 and 2010, but still remained in the high 90-percentage range.

Here’s W.P. Carey’s occupancy trend since 2006.

Source: W.P. Carey

Balance Sheet + Debt Profile

W.P. Carey has an investment-grade rated balance sheet with a BBB rating from Standard & Poor's and a Baa2 rating from Moody's. The REIT has a moderate amount of debt sitting on its balance sheet.

Source: W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey further has no significant near-term debt maturities in 2018 and 2019. The largest amount of debt matures in 2024, giving the REIT plenty of time to refinance its debt.

Source: W.P. Carey

Dividend Stats

W.P. Carey is a solid dividend play.

The real estate investment trust covers its dividend payout with AFFO and has done so for each quarter in the last three years: Average adjusted funds from operations of $1.29/share compare against an average dividend rate of $0.99/share. W.P. Carey’s AFFO-payout ratio averaged just 77 percent.

Here are W.P. Carey's updated dividend metrics.

Source: Achilles Research

Importantly, W.P. Carey raises its dividend steadily by $0.005/share each quarter. Given the REIT’s low AFFO-payout ratio, W.P. Carey has plenty of room to continue to grow its dividend going forward.

Here’s W.P. Carey’s dividend growth chart.

Source: W.P. Carey

Guidance And Valuation

W.P. Carey has guided for its adjusted funds from operations to trickle in somewhere between $5.40-$5.50/share in 2018, meaning the REIT’s dividend stream currently costs income investors 12.1x 2018e AFFO.

And here’s how W.P. Carey compares against other major commercial property REITs in terms of price-to-book-ratio.

WPC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

W.P. Carey has very good portfolio stats, but the REIT could be vulnerable during a U.S. recession when tenant problems are more likely to occur. Right now, I see no problems with W.P. Carey’s dividend coverage, and would say the margin of dividend safety is rather high. That said, a U.S. recession would likely hurt the REIT sector, including W.P. Carey. Investors need to constantly monitor the REIT’s dividend coverage stats going forward.

Your Takeaway

I own shares of W.P. Carey and am comfortable with my investment for the time being. All considered, W.P. Carey has assembled a strong property portfolio with a high degree of diversification in multiple dimensions. International real estate exposure makes W.P. Carey less dependent on the U.S. market. An investment-grade rated balance sheet and low AFFO-payout ratio are two more reasons to consider W.P. Carey as a DGI investor. Shares are sensibly valued given the investment proposition. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

