BCE Inc.: If You're Tired Of High Cell Phone Bills, Read This

Most of these profits have gotten passed onto BCE shareholders in the form of high, growing dividends.

Canadians pay the highest rates for phone, internet, and data plans in the world.

I loathe BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) the company, but I adore BCE the dividend stock.

Last month, I went a few megabytes over my data limit. That, needless to say, resulted in a hefty charge on my bill. The veins in my face turned so red and swollen, they looked like they were going to burst.

Sure, I could save a few bucks by switching providers. Moving accounts, though, is a big hassle and all the other telecom companies are the same anyways. So I'll stay put and keep paying absurd fees to Bell.

Of course, I’m not the only one that has a bone to pick with this company. A few weeks ago, a complaint about a Bell internet installation went viral on Reddit Canada. A quick Twitter search will reveal a long list of protests over shoddy support, rude customer service, and misleading sales practices.

So what should the average Joe Canadian do? Well if you can't beat em’, join em’. And for investors, BCE makes for a top dividend stock for a number of reasons.

Running a telecom company in Canada amounts to a license to print money, to begin with.

Just three established players make up the vast majority of mobile subscriptions in the country - Bell, TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU), and Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Together, this oligopoly controls 90% of Canada’s telecommunications market.

Tall barriers to entry keep any potential rivals out. It would cost tens of billions of dollars to build a viable competitor to the incumbent players. Even if you could cough up that kind of dough, long-term contracts and high switching costs tend to keep customers from changing providers.

The government serves as a last line of defense. Canadian law prohibits foreign ownership of a major telecom company. Effectively, this keeps any foreign internet or cell phone company from moving in and taking market share through cut-rate prices.

It should come as no surprise, therefore, that Canadians pay exorbitant rates for home internet and cell phone coverage. Customers nationwide pay the highest prices for the least amount of mobile data in the world, according to a report by Tefficient. As a result, Canadian carriers as a group earn the second highest gross profit margins in the telecom sector (46.2%) globally.

In the case of BCE specifically, the business has generated an average return on equity of 20% annually over the past five years. Sure, you see companies earn returns like these from time to time. It’s rare, however, to find a business that makes this much money year after year. Off the top of my head, I can only list a handful of companies in the world this profitable.

That competitive moat will continue to widen.

Bell has started bundling its offers over the years, combining internet, phone, and mobile services. It’s not all that different from how Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) keeps you trapped in their ecosystem with the app store.

With each additional product Bell customers sign up for, the greater the hassle it becomes to change providers. Those switching costs give the company free reign to raise prices each year, without the worry of losing business.

For shareholders, this has created a tidy income stream.

Bell has paid a dividend every year since 1880. Over the past decade, management has boosted that distribution at a 7.8% compounded annual clip.

Investors have enjoyed outsized capital gains, too. Since 1994, BCE stock has generated a total return, including dividends, of 2,100%. By comparison, the S&P 500 has delivered a gain of only 504% over that same period.

BCE Dividend data by YCharts

Today, shares pay out a modest yield of 5.7%. That might not be enough to knock the socks off of the most income-hungry investor. But those small steady distribution increases can really add up over time.

If Bell continues to increase its dividend at a 7% clip (roughly in line with projected earnings growth), the company will pay out an annual dividend of $6.00 per share by 2028. That would represent a yield on cost of nearly 10.7% based on the current stock price. Not a bad income stream for a retiree.

Of course, you can’t call BCE shares a sure thing.

Bell’s dividends resemble bond coupons. So in the event of higher interest rates, shares could get walloped.

New competition, however, represents the biggest risk for investors. A few years ago, telecom stocks got hammered on just the rumor Verizon Inc. (NYSE:VZ) might enter the market. Any efforts by the federal government to boost competition could spook investors again.

That said, any selloff from higher interest rates would probably serve as a buying opportunity. New competition could bite into margins, for sure. But given Bell enjoys a competitive moat more than a mile wide, I doubt any firm will be able to take a big bite out of their business.

Bad news for consumers. Canadians likely won’t get any relief from their overpriced cell phone plans anytime soon. But rather than venting on Reddit, it makes far more sense to scoop up some Bell shares and cash these dividend checks for years to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.