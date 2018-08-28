MobileIron Inc. Calls Look Better

For those speculators who insist on staying long, I offer a call option that gives most of the upside at far less risk.

I think investors would be wise to take profits in MobileIron, given the fact that the company remains unprofitable, in spite of growing sales.

Over the past twelve months, the shares of MobileIron Inc. (MOBL) are up about 31%, and I think investors would be wise to sell shares at these levels or at the very least switch to call options, as these represent much lower risk than share ownership in my view. I'll go through my reasoning below by focusing on the financial history here and by looking at the stock itself. While I think there are greater risks than rewards going forward, I'll admit that both insiders and institutional investors seem to be supporting this name, hence the suggestion that longs switch to call options.

About The Company

It's obvious that corporate networks are getting more and more vulnerable, as a greater number of "endpoints" (mobile phones, tablets etc.) are beyond the security offered by traditional firewalls. MobileIron services establish a data perimeter outside of the traditional firewall, thus protecting mobile assets. MobileIron applications are available either as a cloud service or an on-premise solution. The company has sold to 16,000 customers globally, including 500 on the Forbes Global 2000 Leading Companies list.

MobileIron has a number of competitive advantages, mostly related to the robustness and "cross-stack ability" of their architecture. Specifically, the company has been in the leaders quadrant for Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Mobility Management for the past seven years because of its strength in modern security. Additionally, the company has extensive support for a host of endpoints, including Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10. The standards-based, adaptive access architecture allows the company to protect cloud services across a host of vendors, like Box, Google G Suite etc.

Financial History

A quick review of the financial history here demonstrates that in some ways this can legitimately be called a "growth" company. For instance, both revenue and gross profit have grown at a CAGR of 10.8% and 10.4% respectively over the past five years. Sales growth seems to be intact, with sales for the first six months ~5.8% higher than the same period a year ago. At the same time, the net loss is much higher than it was five years ago, but it's been dropping steadily since 2015.

Unfortunately, the growth in sales has been more than matched by growth in R&D expense, sales and marketing, and "general and administrative", which are up at CAGR of 15.6%, 7%, and 18% respectively. This prompts the question if growing sales don't lead to the net income, what does. I think the company sums up the problem here well in its latest 10-K:

We have invested significant time and financial resources in the development of our platform and believe that continued research and development is critical to our ongoing success. Research and development investments drive innovation and keep pace with rapidly evolving mobile and cloud ecosystem. We believe that innovation and timely development of new features and products are essential to meeting the needs of our customers and channel partners and improving our competitive position. Research and development expense totaled $75.4 million, $67.4 million, and $61.9 million in 2017, 2016, and 2015 respectively. We plan to continue to significantly invest in resources to conduct our research and development efforts."

This gets to the heart of the financial treadmill that companies like this are on. In order to maintain sales growth, they must continue to invest massively. The difficulty from an owner's point of view is that this expense/investment will never cease, suggesting a drag on future cash flows in perpetuity.

One constituency that has benefited over the past few years is employees. The stock-based compensation per employee has grown at a CAGR of about 15% over the past four years, now topping $38,000 per head.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

In my view, it's possible for an excellent business to be a terrible investment if investors overpay for the stock. At the same time, a middling company can be an acceptable investment if investors manage to buy the stock at a discount. Now, I've made my view that MobileIron is on an endless financial treadmill that will make profitability very difficult to achieve, but the shares have risen dramatically, so mine is obviously the minority view. I need to discuss the stock as distinct from the business, to see whether, in spite of the financial flaws, it makes sense to buy. In my view, on a risk-adjusted basis, it doesn't.

One of the ways I use to determine whether to buy a stock is how much investors are currently paying for a dollar of future cash flow. Although the shares are less expensive on a price to free cash flow basis, they remain quite expensive relative to other investments freely available to us.

Source: Gurufocus

At the same time, though, the stock is obviously popular with those who know most about it. For instance, insider ownership is trending bullish:

Source: Gurufocus

Although it's more volatile, institutional support is also fairly bullish.

Source: Gurufocus

This puts investors on the horns of a dilemma in my view. The shares are, relative to the overall market, objectively expensive. The company itself seems to be in a state of needing to invest massively to sell massively. This is wonderful for the health of the enterprise, and rewarding to employees, but it may not serve the interests of owners. I think call options are called for as a tool to solve this problem.

Call Options To The Rescue

The game of investing involves making purchases in the market with the aim of achieving an outsized gain on a risk-adjusted basis. We want to get more (return) for less risk. In my view, call options are an excellent proxy for outright share ownership at these levels because they provide investors with most of the upside, at far less risk. Specifically, the bid-ask spread on the January calls with a strike price of $5 is between $.30 and $.70. I consider this to be a reasonable proxy for share ownership, and I recommend that investors sell their shares and buy the January call option with a strike price of $5. If they do so, they will take approximately 85% of the risk of this trade off the table and will achieve most of the same gains that would be enjoyed by a shareholder. If the shares tank, as I believe they inevitably will, far less capital will be exposed. Thus, this is an asymmetric risk-reward payoff.

Conclusion

I don't believe investors would be wise to own shares at these levels. MobileIron continues to be an unprofitable enterprise, and the company itself states that to remain relevant, investments will continue to be made. Also, the shares themselves are expensive relative to the overall market. In the relativistic game of investing, this makes no sense. At the same time, though, the shares have risen nicely, supported by the people who seem to know the enterprise best. In my view, this isn't a compelling enough case, and I think investors would be wise to avoid the name. For those who insist on remaining long, though, I strongly suggest that they switch from outright share ownership to call ownership. The risk is much lower given the reduced need for capital, and manic driven upside would be as great. My concluding message to MobileIron investors would be this: I don't like the shares at these levels, but if you're going to stay long, you may as well do so as safely as possible.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.