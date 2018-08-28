Micron Looks Massively Mispriced

Shares look very inexpensive and have a lot of upside potential even under bearish assumptions.

Micron is part of an oligopoly that is not interested in price wars any longer.

The semiconductor industry has been very cyclical in the past. The companies that are active in the space sometimes made it difficult for themselves when they built out capacity too fast.

Due to growing demand from long-term megatrends such as the IoT, autonomous driving, etc., it is likely that demand for memory and other semiconductor products will be less cyclical in the future.

Thesis

Micron (MU) should be able to benefit from strong demand for memory chips, while at the same time the less severe cyclicality of the semiconductor industry will allow for more consistent profitability.

Shares trade at extremely low valuations, and in this article, I will show that Micron's shares are underpriced even in a bearish scenario.

In Micron's history, there were several times when revenues declined substantially. This was, partially, during times of broader economic downturns, but not in every case.

There are two main reasons for the cyclical results we have seen in the past:

- Demand was somewhat cyclical, as demand for memory chips that Micron produced was dependent on purchasing decisions by consumers and corporate customers.

- Supply was cyclical as well. As soon as prices for memory rose, the industry ramped up capital expenditures, and capacity rose significantly. This led to supply-demand imbalances, which were responsible for declining memory prices. This resulted in lower capex spending, which, in turn, constrained supply growth, which made memory prices rise again.

Both of these reasons for Micron's cyclical results in the past will be less prominent in the future.

At first, demand for memory chips will be rising substantially in the coming years, and there will very likely not be any major downwards variations to the market's demand. There are several reasons for this. Among them are the megatrends Internet of Things and autonomous driving.

Both of these lead to a massive increase in the amount of data that has to be recorded, saved, transmitted, and processed. The global memory chip market is forecasted to hit $248 billion by 2023, representing a growth rate of more than 12% annually over the coming five years.

More automation in industrial as well as office jobs will also be a major trend over the coming decades, one that is only about to accelerate in the coming years. This will drive demand for memory products such as the ones offered by Micron even further.

On the other side, supply will, in all likelihood, become less cyclical as well. The memory industry has consolidated a lot over the last couple of years. There are, essentially, only 3 relevant DRAM players left: Micron, Samsung (OTC:SSNNF) (OTC:SSNLF), and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL) (OTC:HXSCF):

This consolidation has made each remaining participant less focused on gaining market share, which is a big plus for the whole industry. The focus has shifted towards profits, which means that none of the remaining 3 companies is interested in building out capacity for the sake of doing so. It looks like all 3 companies are relatively happy with their respective market shares, and supply growth has been relatively in line with market growth during the last couple of quarters.

This means that a supply glut is highly unlikely, which should help keep the price per chip up. This, in turn, means that margins for Micron (and the other 2 companies) will most likely be a lot more stable going forward.

Due to high and steadily growing demand and somewhat more constrained supply growth, it is unlikely that Micron will be forced to sell its products at substantially lower margins in the future.

MU Gross Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

The big swings in Micron's gross margin, and therefore, by extension, in its net profits, are likely a thing of the past. This is not only a positive for Micron - the same principles will also be beneficial for Samsung and SK Hynix, too.

Micron Looks Massively Mispriced

Based on the positive long-term outlook for Micron, it is surprising that shares of the company are trading for a very inexpensive valuation of just above five times trailing earnings:

MU PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Based on analyst estimates for the current year, Micron looks even less expensive, as shares can be bought for 4.4 times this year's earnings. This leads to a forward earnings yield of 23%.

It is likely that profitability will remain high due to the positive long-term trends laid out above. Further growth in Micron's earnings per share seems realistic.

I nevertheless will look at a quite bearish scenario to show that Micron would be undervalued even if things go south. For the following calculation, I discounted future earnings at a rate of 11.2%.

This was derived through the CAPM, using a risk-free rate of 3%, an equity risk premium of 5%, and Micron's beta of 1.64. Since Micron has no net-debt, I calculated with its cost of equity as its cost of capital.

For this model, my starting point was Micron's most recent quarter. I used the revenue, gross margin, and operating margin number from the most recent 10-Q. I calculated with a net profit to operating profit ratio of 0.864, the same as during 2017.

We see that Micron's shares look substantially undervalued even if we assume that revenues will only grow by 2% a year, in line with inflation. On top of that, I assumed that gross margins would decline by 200 basis points annually and that operating margins would take an even bigger hit of 250 basis points annually.

The scenario laid out above also does not calculate with any value beyond 2030. This is, overall, a very bearish scenario. Even in this scenario, Micron would be undervalued significantly, though, as its current market capitalization is only $58 billion. Shares would have upside potential of ~47% to a market cap of $85.5 billion.

One way for Micron's management to reduce the unjustified discount are share buybacks. Micron will start buying back its own shares in September, under its $10 billion buyback authorization. This program, which is large enough to cover 17% of Micron's shares, will lead to a lot of additional demand for Micron's shares, as the company will buy back a meaningful amount of shares every quarter. This additional demand for Micron's shares has the potential to shift the supply-demand situation in bulls' favor, which could make Micron's shares break out above this year's highs easily.

Since Micron has a very strong balance sheet, and since the company generates very high free cash flows ($5.6 billion during the first three quarters of the current year), Micron could continue to buy back its own shares at a steady pace for a long time.

Bottom Line

Micron's shares are trading at a very inexpensive valuation right now. Based on positive long-term trends for the memory industry, coupled with the fact that Micron operates in an oligopoly that is not interested in price wars, the outlook is quite favorable.

Even under very bearish assumptions, shares look significantly underpriced right now. Capital gains are to be expected for long-term focused investors who enter a position right here. Micron's buyback program, which will start in a couple of days, could be a catalyst for shareholders.

