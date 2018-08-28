Double Whammy For Ichor Bears

Bear slayer punch, Hajime no Ippo episode 66

On 20 August 2018, Ichor Holdings (ICHR) announced the launch of another $50 million share buyback. The previous one was launched in February and completed in July. And then on 23 August, the S&P Dow Jones Indices revealed that the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 index before the start of trading on 27 August. Ichor will replace Super Micro Computer, which has been suspended from trading on the Nasdaq due to late filings. The inclusion of Ichor in the index sent its shares flying by 9.27% on 24 August alone and the company is up by more than 13% since the share buyback announcement.

Considering that Ichor's shares have experienced heavy short selling activity over the past months due to concerns of a trough in business in the second half of 2018, these two announcements in less than a week could results in a short squeeze: Source: Short Pain Bot

Two share buyback programs

Ichor has just completed a $50 million share buyback program that was approved in February. The company bought 1,257,605 shares at an average price of $23.83 apiece in the first half of 2018 and another 936,092 shares at an average price of $21.37 per share in July. In total, Ichor has repurchased close to 2.2 million shares at an average price of $22.78 per share. Following the share buybacks, the company estimates that its weighted-average fully-diluted share count stands at 24.7 million shares for the third quarter of 2018. Ichor has thus reduced its share count by more than 8% in less than six months.

The new share buyback program will allow the company to acquire just above 2 million more shares at current market prices which means that Ichor can slash its share count by almost 16% compared to the beginning of the year. This is some serious confidence for a company, which expects its sales and margins to significantly compress during the third quarter of the year:

If we take the middle point of the guidance, revenues are expected to decrease by 28% Q/Q while EPS are down by 48%.

The S&P SmallCap 600 index and Ichor’s ownership structure

The addition of Ichor into the S&P SmallCap 600 index will bring several ETFs on board as shareholders but investors need to keep in mind that this index isn't nearly as closely followed as the S&P 500 index. For example, The Vanguard fund that tracks the S&P SmallCap 600 (VIOO) has only $2 billion of net assets, compared to more than $400 billion for the fund that tracks the S&P 500. The iShares S&P SmallCap 600 UCITS ETF, in turn, has a net asset value of just $1.32bn. This ETF had already accumulated 36,933 Ichor shares as of 24 August. According to ETF Channel, there are currently a total of 13 ETFs which together account for just above 4% of Ichor’s shares: As a whole, there is very strong institutional ownership at Ichor with 274 institutional investors and shareholders holding more than 21.2 million shares as of the end of June 2018, which is over 84% of all shares. The trend since Ichor’s IPO in December 2016 seems to be for institutional ownership of between 18.5 million and 23 million shares: Source: Fintel.io

According to data from Nasdaq, short interest stood at 7,419,521 shares as of 15 August, which requires over nine days to cover. This is a massive contrast compared to a year ago when the short interest was just 499,705 shares. I think that short interest of this magnitude presents a very real possibility for a short squeeze.

As a whole, the bear case for Ichor can be summed up in a popular saying that goes like this – if semi OEMs catch a cold, then suppliers will catch pneumonia. I disagree with this as Ichor and other companies in the sector have a highly variable manufacturing cost structure, which means they can quickly align their cost structure to the revenue outlook. This is reflected in the guidance for the third quarter of 2018 - Ichor sees revenues going down by 28% Q/Q and EPS dropping by 48% while Lam Research (LRCX), its largest customer, expects revenues to drop by 26.5% Q/Q and EPS to decrease by close to 40% Q/Q.

And EPS for Ichor would be down 41% if R&D and marketing was downsized. As you can see, there is a very close correlation between the results of Ichor and its largest client, which begs the question, why is Lam Research currently trading at a TTM P/E ratio of 12.97 while Ichor's is at 8.69?

Conclusion

Short interest in Ichor has ballooned over the past 12 months and currently accounts for over 30% of the share float and over the course of just a week, there have been two announcements that could lead to a short squeeze – another $50 million of share buybacks and an inclusion in a major index. As a whole, I think that the bear case for Ichor is unjustified and the company should be trading at multiples much closer to those of its main clients like Lam Research, which would imply an upside of close to 50%. Ichor's management seems to agree on this, as the company is on track to reduce its share count by over 15% in less than a year.

