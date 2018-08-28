Crude Tanker Supply Side Outlook (Summer 2018)

A seemingly small increase or decrease in vessel availability can often have a large impact on the market.

Shipping often rides boom and bust cycles, and much of that can be traced to the supply side.

What is the Supply Side? Why is it Important?

The supply side is composed of vessels that are on the water and, when speaking about the future, can include vessel contracts on order. Those contracts, or "newbuilds", are collectively referred to as the "orderbook".

As with any market, "price" is determined by a combination of supply and demand. In this case, charter rates for these vessels are the "prices" we concern ourselves with when talking about shipping markets.

Charter rates are negotiated through brokers attempting to balance the available supply of vessels with current demand. If demand outpaces supply, charter rates increase. If demand falls short of vessel availability, rates decline. Charter rates are important for companies, as they compose the operating revenue stream.

In a perfect world, supply growth would keep pace with demand increases for each respective segment, thus ensuring market equilibrium. However, the shipping market is anything but perfect. Much of the volatility in the shipping market, historically and currently, can be traced to the supply side.

For this reason, it is important to keep track of vessel supply which will be a determining factor in how future markets shape up. If you would like a more detailed analysis on the inner workings of the supply side, please click the link for my Supply Side 101 which covers all the basics.

Here, we take a look at the crude tanker market supply side to gain a better understanding of where we are exactly in this cycle. Companies engaged in the ownership of crude tankers include DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT), Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT), Euronav (NYSE:EURN), Frontline (NYSE:FRO), Gener8 Maritime (NYSE:GNRT), Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NAP), Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL), Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK), Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP), and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA).

One other important note here about the supply side for crude tankers in particular. Demand growth for crude has been a fairly predictable affair. But as you will see in the first chart rates for crude tankers have been anything but stable. These charter rate swings can be greatly attributed to significant supply side changes as opposed to shifts in a stable and predictable demand backdrop for a highly inelastic product. Therefore, it can be argued that vessel supply is perhaps the most important part of the equation when it comes to determining charter rates for crude tankers.

Overview/Background

In the last full crude tanker supply side outlook, we predicted a "bad" 2017 with "a major hangover for 2018."

Unfortunately, that proved to be true, and the impact of that hangover is still being felt in charter rates.

Source: Value Investor's Edge

Since the last update, there were a couple major developments. Several orders placed during the back half of 2017 and into 2018 particularly in the VLCC class significantly impacted the orderbook.

Personally, I believe this was the result of attractive newbuild prices enticing owners to place orders out of a justified fear that this window may be closing.

A while back, I wrote an article entitled Will Low Ship Prices Sink A Maritime Recovery? The article detailed how shipyards plagued by massive overcapacity and a lack of work have cut prices for newbuilds. I argued that the limited window for these low prices might be too tempting for owners to resist and many would take advantage of them, leading to a prolonged or greater supply side driven market imbalance. I believe this explanation goes a long way in explaining the unnecessary orders for not only VLCCs, but in other segments as well such as ULCVs, VLGCs, and even Capesize and larger classes for drybulk.

Another key development is that the Newbuild prices stabilized in 2017 and have now started to rise.

For example, in the back-half of 2017, we saw VLCC newbuild prices dip to a low at $78-80 million per vessel. The most recent sales are coming in at $92 million. That's a 15% gain in less than one year.

But the fact that second hand prices haven't moved in tandem could suggest that perhaps the recent uptick in newbuild prices could be attributed to shipyard economics.

Source: Allied

The potential good news is that if newbuild prices are able to maintain their upward climb, as second hand prices remain stable, this could lure some buyers to the S&P market. Consequently, newbuild orders could slow lessening the amount of new tonnage eventually hitting the water.

The one bright side has been the exceptional amount of demolition activity in 2018. Across all classes, demolition rates are up significantly with VLCCs leading the way.

In early June, the total for ships sent in for demo over the course of 2017 was matched. But what that number didn't show is that 2017 saw 11,619,261 dwt sent in for demo from 140 vessels, whereas, in 2018, that same number of ships accounted for 14,009,386 dwt, representing far greater capacity. That's nearly 25% more dwt in just the first half of 2018 compared to full year 2017.

The high degree of newbuild orders, coupled with intense scrapping activity, has made for quite a shift in the current fleet as well as the orderbook from last year.

Current Fleet

The crude tanker fleet has three main vessel classes, Very Large Crude Carriers or VLCCs, Suezmaxes and Aframaxes capable of carrying 2m, 1m, and 750k of barrels, respectively. There are roughly 740 VLCCs, 554 Suezmax vessels, and 656 Aframax tankers on the water.

VLCCs

Let's start with an overview of all the VLCC vessels on the water and include the orderbook.

Source: Data Courtesy of VesselsValue - Chart by Value Investor's Edge

From 2016 to 2019, approximately 211 newbuilds are projected to be delivered with the greatest concentration coming in 2019.

The current influx of vessels is similar to that of 2009-2012 when approximately 225 vessels were delivered over that time. This gives us a recent historic example as to how charter rates responded.

Source: Data Courtesy VesselsValue

Looking at the two charts, notice the relationship between vessel deliveries and charter rates. The impact of oversupply is felt fairly soon in charter rates while the recovery needs more time in order to digest the recently added excess tonnage.

After the vessel influx in 2009-2012, the market didn't see the beginning of what could have been a sustainable recovery until the back half of 2014. Of course, that recovery proved to be short as owners piled up newbuild orders at the first signs of a market upswing, dealing themselves an oversupplied market yet again.

The current VLCC orderbook stands at 15.7%, which in a healthy market would be acceptable. However, the current VLCC market is anything but healthy.

The only thing that has kept VLCC rates from totally collapsing is the negative net fleet growth to date, thanks to an unprecedented flurry of scrapping activity. So far in 2018, we have had 21 vessels hit the water, but there have been 26 deletions from the fleet making for a net decrease of 5 vessels. Last year, there were just 15 demolitions, and the year before that, a paltry four.

There are still ample scrapping candidates with 32% of the VLCC fleet built in 2005 or before.

Source: Data Courtesy of VesselsValue - Chart by Value Investor's Edge

There have been some suggestions that the upcoming 2020 sulfur cap would basically put everything 15 years or older at risk. I think there might be some odd demos here and there at that range but find it unlikely that a large portion of vessels that old will be scrapped - even in the VLCC segment, which has a much shorter lifespan. Personally, I'm more in the 17.5 to 20 year old camp for VLCCs.

It is noteworthy that only 15 vessels built in 2000 or before have a special survey due prior to January 1st, 2020. But, by the end of 2020, that number jumps to 48 vessels. These costly surveys can play a role in demolition decisions.

Maybe you're of the opinion that the 17.5 year survey could be potential cutoff point for some VLCCs - well then, throw another 27 vessels into the mix by the end of 2020.

For those with high hopes that 15 years will be the magic number for owners to consider scrapping instead of submitting to these costly inspections, add on 57 more special surveys due by the end of 2020.

Those special survey numbers due before the end of 2020 are good news for those looking to see tonnage deleted. But the bad news is that, over the course of the next year, there are practically no special surveys due for vessels that fall into the age group of potential demo candidates.

While not a make or break factor, the expense certainly plays into the equation. This equation also should include the fact that in 2020 older tonnage will be at an even greater disadvantage as increasing bunker costs are magnified by inefficient designs and engines.

Even though the VLCC segment is clearly oversupplied, it hasn't stopped owners from placing orders. About 67 orders and options for VLCCs have materialized since July of 2017, representing 9% of the current fleet. You would think owners would be backing off, but May was the second busiest month in 2018 for VLCC newbuild orders.

Already some analysts have come out proclaiming that the bearish crude tanker market will be ending soon. For example, Morgan Stanley analyst Fotis Giannakoulis recently upgraded a few tanker stocks noting:

We expect crude tanker rates to stay robust next year as a result of high OPEC output, low crude prices driving oil demand higher and fuel cost lower, and muted near-term fleet supply.

Personally, I think this assessment is a tad off base. First, crude charter rates are anything but robust now and if they stay at these levels, companies will continue to lose money, especially ones with high degrees of spot exposure. Second, crude prices are not low in a recent historic sense and minor price cuts are unlikely to inspire major demand shifts at these levels. Third, if OPEC does increase production it would be primarily in response to other members faltering output, so that's kind of a wash. Finally, there is no muted near-term fleet supply. Through 2019, we are expecting a total of 93 vessels to hit the water, resulting in gross fleet growth of about 12.5% for the VLCC class.

To put it in perspective, in order to just maintain this dismal market, we would need to see approximately 30-32 demolitions through 2019 in order to see net fleet growth approximate recent historic ton mile demand growth for crude tankers.

A recent article of mine noted that not all orderbooks are the same, and crude tankers are no exception. The VLCC has the most bearish orderbook among the three classes. So, let's turn now to the Suezmax class, which has a seemingly better outlook.

Suezmax

Just a few years ago, the Suezmax class found itself in the unenviable position of having the worst outlook. Today, it has a much better outlook with its single-digit orderbook and fair amount of demolition candidates.

Back in 2015, the industry was widely aware of an exceptionally thick orderbook for the Suezmax class, noting that the level of deliveries expected in 2017 would likely set a record. Well, it did with 55 vessels entering the fleet that year. Remember, this is a fleet that only has 554 vessels on the water currently. This followed a fairly busy delivery year in 2016, when 25 vessels hit the water. Both years saw the level of fleet growth surpass demand, and charter rates responded as one might expect.

Source: VesselsValue

The current fleet and orderbook for the Suezmax class is below.

Source: Data Courtesy of VesselsValue - Chart by Value Investor's Edge

Notice that, while peak deliveries were in 2017, we still have a significant amount scheduled for 2018. With 44 vessels set to hit the water, that comes out to gross fleet growth well over 8%.

But even though previous years have been dismal for Suezmax demolition numbers, 2018 is also looking like the busiest year in quite some time. 2014 saw only six demos, 2015 saw zero, and 2016 witnessed a single demo. But as rates plummeted in 2017, demos picked up pace with 12 vessels sent in for scrap. 2018 has seen an extension of that activity with 14 vessels already hitting the beaches.

The good news here is that this brings down net fleet growth in 2018 to potentially around 5.5% even if no more demos come to fruition. Another 6-8 demos, this year could see net fleet growth match recent historic ton mile demand growth maintaining a balance for 2018. With deliveries for 2019 set to drop significantly, this means that IF supply does match up to demand this year, it would represent a turning point for the class.

However, it's important to point something out here. For a little over one year, ton mile demand has not matched recent history. It has surpassed it.

Source: VesselsValue

Even though Q2 isn't in the books quite yet, ton mile demand for the Suezmax class has already come in a whopping 9% greater than that of Q2 2017.

Much of this is due to increasing imports by India, which is likely to be a long-term trend. If this sort of demand growth can be sustained, we are looking at 2018 being the year where demand could potentially outpace net fleet growth.

On the newbuilding front, things have been very quiet for the Suezmax class. After 31 orders were placed in 2017, just a handful of orders in 2018 have materialized so far with those being in the Suezmax Shuttle class. These shuttles can operate as typical crude tankers but due to their high level of sophistication and significant demand for shuttles they will likely stick to their niche. Interestingly, while shuttles can operate as traditional tankers, it does not work the other way around.

The Suezmax fleet has an average age of 8 years. One year older than that of VLCC's and one year younger than that of the Aframax class.

Source: Data Courtesy of VesselsValue - Chart by Value Investor's Edge

Prior to 2020, there are 27 vessels which will be 20 years or older that require special surveys. Those represent likely scrapping candidates. If we throw in those built before 2005, we come up with 38 more.

Suezmax vessels recently sold for scrap come in around 20-22 years of age with a few anomalies. This is a bit younger than we have seen in years past. Lately, Nordic American Tankers (NAT), which often espouses the benefits of older tonnage from an economic standpoint, has sent several of their vessels to the scrapyard. This is a solid indicator that even the most staunch supporters of aging vessels are succumbing to the pressure to scrap.

Come 2020, there are 74 vessels currently on the water that will be 20 years of age or older. It is also likely that we will see some younger vessels scrapped around the 18 year or so mark. This means that we have well over 100 potential demolition candidates in the next couple years, which is more than double the 49 vessels expected to hit the water through 2020.

Overall, there are some positive signs emerging in the Suezmax class. Fleet growth peaked last year, and 2018 may actually see a balance between incoming tonnage and growing demand if we can maintain either the robust ton mile gains or if demos continue to materialize at a decent pace.

There are plenty of scrap candidates going forward and with only 16 deliveries scheduled in 2019, there is a possibility that demand could outpace gross fleet growth. Now, throw in another heavy year for demos, and we could actually see negative net fleet growth.

Finally, interest in newbuild orders for the class has collapsed. Newbuild prices might have something to do with that as they have risen to approximately $60 million, well off the October level which saw vessels contracted for $52.5 million.

Aframax

The Aframax class is currently in the midst of its peak delivery year.

Source: Data Courtesy of VesselsValue - Chart by Value Investor's Edge

48 vessels are scheduled to hit the water in 2018 making for 7.2% gross fleet growth.

But the great news here has been the high level of demolitions, which have already taken 22 Aframax Crude Tankers off the water YTD. If you count LRs, which typically transport chemicals or crude products but can also transport crude, that number comes out to 31. Mind you, this typically doesn't work the other way around as product tankers have specially coated tanks.

Even if we were to see no more demos through 2018, these 22 demos, coupled with expected deliveries, represent approximately 3.6% net fleet growth.

A few years ago, this 3.6% net fleet growth would have still been too high as the Aframax class suffered from stagnating ton mile demand.

Source: VesselsValue

But, recently, we have seen quite a shift with decent gains. In fact, Q2 of 2018, though not all the way in the books yet, has already logged 3% more ton miles that the whole of Q2 2017.

Some expect the increases to keep coming as Russia, a major user of Aframax vessels for crude exports, plans to increase output in the coming months. In terms of Aframax trading routes, five of the top ten greatest contributors to ton mile demand for the past month originate from Russia, making any changes there key to this class.

Orders for newbuilds remain at acceptable levels. 2016 saw just 16 orders placed, 2017 saw a total of 24 orders, and this year, we have sealed only eleven. The majority of the damage to the orderbook came in 2015 when 74 orders were placed. If it wasn't for the robust level of demolition over the course of 2017 and 2018, things would have been in far worse shape.

In 2018, vessels sent in for demo have ranged in age between 18 and 26 years. Typically, smaller vessels have a bit of a longer life expectancy which is why it was a bit surprising to see six vessels under 20 years sent in for demolition so far this year.

The Aframax class still has plenty of potential scrapping candidates.

Source: Data Courtesy of VesselsValue - Chart by Value Investor's Edge

Prior to 2020, special surveys are due for 31 vessels built in 2000 or before. If we were to look at vessels built in 2005 or before, that number would come out to 88. The Aframax class has the highest number of older vessels facing special surveys prior to 2020, which should play into scrapping trends over the next couple years.

One final item of interest is the fact that Aframax tankers have seen quite a bit of activity on the S&P (Sales & Purchase) front. So far in 2018, there have been 29 reported transactions totaling $548.8 million which is on pace to eclipse 2017's total of 46. Neither Suezmaxes or VLCCs are on pace to do this volume, which indicates that owners have become particularly interested in Aframax prospects this year.

Conclusion

An analysis of the supply side is crucial in determining the short and long term trends, which will impact charter rates and therefore, the operating revenue of most companies.

But not all companies are the same. All have different mixes of vessels and various charter structures.

Some operate on long-term time charters, but most crude tanker companies typically have some degree of spot market exposure meaning they are subjected to current market conditions. Knowing which way the market is headed, coupled with an understanding of a company's charter structure, will go a long way in proper decision making.

Just a few years ago, the Suezmax class found itself in the unenviable position of having the worst outlook. Today, it has what is arguably the best outlook in the crude tanker segment with peak deliver year behind us, its single-digit orderbook, fair amount of demolition candidates, lack of interest in newbuild orders, and finally, recent robust ton mile demand gains. The potential exists for ton mile demand growth to outpace net fleet growth in 2018 which would be a step in the right direction. Of course, the drop in deliveries expected in 2019 will almost assuredly produce that result.

The VLCC class appears to be challenged by a hefty orderbook with the peak year for deliveries still ahead of us. While the class has benefited from extremely aggressive scrapping in 2018, it remains to be seen just how much further that can go, especially with no special surveys for older vessels due in the next year.

Though VLCC ton mile demand wasn't discussed till now, it presents yet another headwind for the class. Q1 2018 saw ton mile demand reductions of approximately 3% over Q1 2017. Q2 of 2018 looks to be heading in that same direction with declining exports out of Venezuela playing a role.

The Aframax class looks to be in a position similar to that of the Suezmax though trailing behind just a bit with regard to the timeline. Newbuild orders have been kept in check since 2015, demolition candidates abound, the peak delivery cycle will soon be behind us, and we are seeing some decent ton mile demand gains. 2018 could mark a year where net fleet growth and ton mile demand gains come close to one another and with 2019 seeing a drop in expected deliveries it seems likely that could be the year where demand exceeds supply.

Overall, I do see some signs of crude tankers turning a corner very slowly, but not all in unison. Though substitution will likely play a role in helping to balance out demand for the global fleet, it looks as though the VLCC class will experience a bit more turmoil thanks to the recent orders which grew the orderbook and, therefore, prolonged the duration of this bearish cycle.

This sort of dynamic makes it a stock pickers market, which plays into recent themes we've covered. Are you armed with the best research and company-specific data sets?

Thank You

If you found this article helpful and/or would like to easily refer back to it in the future, please click the "Like" button and it will be saved to your favorites.

If you would like to stay up to date on my latest analysis, I invite you to follow me on Seeking Alpha (click the "Follow" button next to my profile picture at the top) as I continue to cover all aspects of maritime trade.

Finally, if you are wondering what is the best way to invest in maritime trade please visit Value Investor's Edge.

Value Investor's Edge

Value Investor's Edge is a top-rated research service dedicated to offering actionable trades and strategic income opportunities. We now cover a variety of deep value and income-driven sectors, while maintaining our focus and very profitable record of shipping industry coverage. Members receive exclusive access to over a dozen reports per month, including regular shipping and commodity macro analysis from James Catlin, exclusive content by top-tier deep value analyst J Mintzmyer, industrial and MLP ideas from Michael Boyd and international insights from Ian Bezek. This winning team has developed a dedicated following of highly knowledgeable investors and industry professionals who also share their own thoughts and ideas.

Note: This article was originally published June 24th on Value Investor's Edge, a Seeking Alpha subscription service.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.