Aurora Cannabis Seems Very Expensive

With 24,058 new patients added in Q3 2018 after the acquisition of CanniMed (OTC:CMMDF) and reporting 211% revenue growth in Q3 2018, Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF) is growing its business at a high pace. Additionally, the financial position seems very stable, which the market seems to appreciate. With that, the main issue on this name is the valuation. The company is trading at 92x sales, which seems expensive as compared to other peers. In addition, the marijuana industry also trades at very high valuations of 25-92x forward sales. For how long can investors justify such high multiples?

Business

With over 45,000 active registered patients, 750 employees, and selling 430,000 kilograms of cannabis per year, Aurora Cannabis Inc. is one of the biggest players in the growing cannabis industry. Incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and with shares trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange as well as the OTCQX, the company produces and distributes dried medical cannabis internationally operating in the EU, Canada, Australia, South Africa, and some other countries.

With a large amount of countries adopting a new medical cannabis legislation, Aurora seems to have both the know-how and the capacity to capitalize on this new profitable industry. The table below provided by Aurora includes different facilities owned as of March 31, 2018. Please note that many of these facilities have been acquired in 2017 and 2018 through the acquisition of other smaller international competitors.

Organic Growth, But Also Growth Through Acquisitions

The company has recently increased the amount of facilities thanks to the acquisition of other operators. Additionally, it is also acquiring stakes in public competitors. The following are the most recent investments made:

On March 15, 2018, Aurora acquired 87.2% of CanniMed. On March 26, 2018, the company issued 6,495,679 common shares and paid $12,559 increasing its ownership interest in CanniMed to 95.9%.

On May 2, 2018, Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) executed an IPO and Aurora acquired 17.62% stake. TGODF is a Canadian company licensed under the ACMPR to cultivate medical cannabis.

On February 14, 2018, Aurora made an investment in Liquor Stores representing 19.9% ownership interest.

With that, Aurora is also building new facilities, Aurora Sky and Aurora Vie facilities and commencing construction of the new 1,000,000 square foot Aurora Nordic facility in Denmark and Aurora Sun, a 1,200,000 square foot facility. Taking into account this ambitious plan, the investors should, first of all, expect the capacity to increase at a large pace in the following years. Additionally, if the company is able to successfully integrate the new businesses acquired, the market should expect profitability enhancement driven by synergies.

211% Revenue Growth In Q3 2018 And Strong Patient Growth

The 2018 increase in revenues has been impressive. The company has experienced 211% revenue increase in Q3 2018 as compared to Q3 2017, amounting to $16.1 million. Both the sale of dried cannabis in Europe and cannabis oils have been responsible for the good results:

In addition, Aurora has been able to increase the number of registered patients in 2018 after the acquisition of CanniMed. With 24,058 new patients added in Q3 2018, the number of patients is now equal to more than 45,000 registered patients. The lines below provide further information in this regard:

With that about the top line, the gross profit has also increased recently. For the year ended June 30, 2017, the gross profit was equal to $12.36 million, 631% more than that of the same period in 2017. The net income has not been positive so far. It was -$8.6 million in 2017 and -$3.53 million in 2016 due to large selling, general, and administrative expenses. However, the market will not really care about the losses if the business keeps growing like it did in 2017 and 2018. The most significant figure is the 1,155% revenue growth y/y shown in the last annual report. Profitability is not that important since this is a growth stock:

The assessment of each quarter in 2018 and 2017 also shows beneficial margins, but significant operating losses and negative EBITDA. As said, it is not worrying the investors:

Balance Sheet On March 31, 2018

The balance sheet does not seem worrying with asset/liability ratio of 5x. With that, Aurora shows $684 million in goodwill, which comprises of 52% of the total amount of assets. This item may be a bit risky. Bear in mind that accountants will need to assess whether the assets acquired are really worth $684 million. If Aurora needs to impair these assets, the total amount of assets could diminish, which may lead to share price depreciation.

On the liability front, the debt does not seem significant. It is equal to $179 million, which is approximately the amount of cash in hand, $179 million.

Additionally, the list of contractual obligations will not worry investors either. The total amount of obligations equals $333 million, which is less than one-third of the total amount of assets. Investors will need to remember that Aurora will have to make payments of about $240 million in one to three years. If the company needs liquidity in that time period, equity transactions could happen, which could push the share price down.

For those interested in the type of debt signed by Aurora, the following lines provide further information. In order to acquire CanniMed and other businesses, Aurora sold convertible debt bearing 6% and 5% per annum and convertible at $6.5 and $13.05 per share. With this information in mind, please note that these are convertible securities. They may increase dilution risk of the shareholders.

Valuation: 92x Forward Sales Seems Expensive

With 561 million shares outstanding at $6.59 per share, the market capitalization equals $3,696 million. Taking into account long-term debt of $179 million, minority interest of $8 million, and cash of $179 million, the enterprise value equals $3,704 million.

Taking into account revenues of $12.4 million made in the quarter ended March 31, 2018, forward sales of $40 million for 2018 seem conservative. Using this figure, the EV/2018 forward sales equal 92x, which seems expensive even in the marijuana sector. The following are companies that compete with Aurora:

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) with 1,000 employees returned $20.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Thus, assuming 2018 forward revenues of $80 million and with enterprise value of $5,800, the EV/revenues equal 72.5x.

Cronos Group, Inc. (CRON) with 107 employees reported $2.3 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2018. Assuming 2018 forward revenues of $12 million and with enterprise value of $1,003 billion, the EV/forward revenues equal 83x.

Aphria Inc. (OTCQB:APHQF) with 300 employees and $9.36 million in revenues for the quarter ended April 31, 2018, could report revenues of $37 million in 2018. Using enterprise value of $1,820 million, the EV/forward revenues equal 49x.

Medreleaf Corp. (OTCPK:MEDFF), which employs 220 workers, reported revenues of $9.5 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2018. With 2018 forward revenues of $42 million and enterprise revenue of $1,080 million, the EV/forward revenues equal 25x.

Adding that most marijuana companies have similar amount of debt, MEDFF, APHQF, CRON, and CGC seem good comparable peers of Aurora. With the forward sales assumption noted, their EV/sales multiples seem cheaper as compared to that of Aurora. Aurora is not massively overvalued as compared to these peers. However, there are other companies operating at smaller multiples.

Short Sellers Are Piling

With that about the stock price, assessing the amount of short sellers on the stock seems interesting. The short interest has increased 192% from 10.8 million shares to 31.8 million from March to July 2018. Are short sellers right about the current valuation of Aurora Cannabis?

Conclusion

Aurora seems a brilliant business, growing at a large pace but with several caveats. First of all, the company's total goodwill seems very significant. It makes the company a bit risky. Bear in mind that if the assets recently acquired are impaired, the number of assets could diminish leading to share price depreciation. Additionally, the industry is trading at many times forward sales, which is a bit risky too. If the margins decrease in 2018, the investors may sell stock punishing Aurora's share price. Finally, the investors need to take into account that Aurora is an expensive stock as compared to other peers. APHQF and MEDFF are trading at 25-49x forward sales, which are almost half the multiple of Aurora.

