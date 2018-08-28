Visa Continuously Evolves

Visa's continual development and support of new payment methods will make the company relevant for many years into the future.

I see Visa (V) as one of those stocks that most investors should own. The company is a steady growth machine with above average revenue and earnings growth. The reason for that is because Visa constantly develops and supports new payment methods. That will make the company relevant for the foreseeable future. Of course, Visa also benefits from economic growth as the company collects fees for the use of the payment methods bearing their name.

I expect Visa to continually develop and invest in new payment systems to remain on the cutting edge of payment services. I expect the combination of economic growth and these investments to drive above average growth for Visa over multiple years. Above average growth is likely to drive above average stock gains over the long term.

Strategic Investment

Visa's strategic investment in Paidy is a great example of how Visa evolves for future growth. Paidy is Japan's first instantly-issued post-pay credit provider with over 1.5 million users. That means Paidy does not require pre-registration or a credit card to use the service. The service allows consumers to make online purchases with a mobile number and an email address. Then, payments are made via monthly bills.

Paidy is an important investment for Visa because Japan is one of the world's fastest growing e-commerce markets. Japan's e-commerce market increased 9% to 16.5 trillion yen in 2017. The partnership between Visa and Paidy will help bring new payment services for Japan's consumers.

There is a lot of potential for new services since Japan's economy relies to a large degree on using cash. The growth of e-commerce creates the need for better payment methods. So, Visa can offer Paidy their expertise, while Visa benefits from payments for their knowledge and guidance (specific terms of the partnership were not disclosed).

Visa finds ways to get involved with popular payment solutions. This shows that the company is likely to remain a driving force even with new technology being developed now and into the future. For example, Visa is set-up as a payment option on PayPal (PYPL). Visa is also used for Apple (AAPL) Pay and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) Wallet.

Visa also bought nearly 4.19 million shares of payment solutions company, Square (SQ) in 2016. Square's technology allows smartphones and other mobile devices to be used for payment processing. Visa benefits from Square even without their stake in the company's outperforming stock.

Square's technology accepts credit cards. Therefore, Visa benefits from Square as the cards bearing the Visa name are used for purchases using Square's technology. Visa's stake in Square raises speculation that Visa might eventually purchase the company in its entirety. Of course, that is just speculation at this point.

I think this trend will continue as consumers may be more inclined to link payment services with their credit card accounts rather than their bank accounts. The credit cards tend to have more protection over debit cards for fraudulent purchases. This can encourage consumers to link credit card accounts over bank-related accounts to minimize potential losses.

Visa's Innovations For Future Payment Solutions

One common misconception among investors who are skeptical of Visa's future business is that new technology could replace the company's services. However, I don't see this happening. Visa has plans for innovations in payment processing in addition to their partnerships that I already mentioned. I expect Visa to remain on the cutting edge of new payment solutions.

Visa realizes that there is a shift from using cards to using the cloud for payments. The company also realizes that payments can be made:

within messaging apps

digitally using blockchain

with mobile devices being used for point-of-sale purchases anywhere

with the use of application programming interfaces [APIs] to build on other's innovations

Visa researched all of these scenarios to see how they can adapt to be a part of each trend. With the shift to the cloud, Visa's mindset shifts from just being a plastic card to a credit card account mindset. The account information can be stored securely and ready to be used as consumers spend an average of 11 hours a day online. So, by making Visa accounts available quickly for online payments, the company can still be relevant in the cloud environment, while making transactions convenient for consumers.

Messaging apps such as Facebook (FB) Messenger, WeChat, WhatsApp, and Line have the ability to allow users to make purchases without leaving the app. For example, you could text "I need a flight from NY to Boston tomorrow." A messenger app would then reply with a flight option with a price that the user could agree to or decline. Linked Visa accounts are used to make the purchase through Visa Direct. Visa Direct can also be used for person-to-person [P2P] transactions to transfer funds between bank accounts that are linked to debit cards (this even includes payments to non-Visa branded cards).

Visa partnered with a blockchain enterprise company called Chain. The Chain partnership was made to develop Visa B2B Connect, which is a real-time transaction system for the exchange of high-value international payments between banks for their corporate clients. Visa B2B Connect aims to make international business-to-business payments with improved delivery time and good visibility with the transactions. This is aimed to reduce the resources and investments made by banks and their business clients for transferring funds.

As I mentioned earlier, mobile devices can be used for point of sale purchases. Square technology is one example of this. The way Apple stores operate is another example. Apple uses their devices in place of cash registers to handle purchases. So, every sales associate with a device can handle sales transactions. This eliminates checkout lines when executed properly. Amazon's (AMZN) Go grocery store in Seattle is another example as they use cameras, sensors, and Amazon Prime memberships to allow customers to pick up products, pay automatically, and walk out the door. All of this technology still uses credit card and debit card accounts. So, Visa collects their fees for their respective account holders with these transactions.

APIs are a unique type of innovation. APIs can be considered the joints & tendons that connect the bones of the digital world. Instead of owning the entire value chain, companies can focus on one part of the chain and tap into existing APIs to add value for consumers. For example, banks and merchants can use Visa's Developer Platform to build out their own solutions.

An example of API usage is Visa's effort to expand MVisa in Nigeria. People in Nigeria tend to have a lack of trust or misunderstanding of electronic payment systems. That has been a barrier for using mobile payments in Nigeria. The MVisa system is designed to help consumers feel more in control of their money and the payment process. This is done by allowing users to scan a QR code at the time of the sale with their smartphones. Then the consumer enters the amount to be deducted.

The MVisa system also saves merchants money because they don't have to spend $400 on point-of-sale systems. The merchants also don't have to pass transaction fees on to their customers. So, it is a win-win situation for merchants and consumers.

Another example of API usage is how the National Bank of Australia built an interface within their mobile app that allows Visa account holders to set card controls. For example, account holders could set their travel schedules in the app to avoid fraud and unnecessary declines. By working with the Visa Developer Platform, it was estimated that the bank was able to eliminate 6 months of development time. Therefore, companies are able to save time/money while providing consumers with more user-friendly options.

Long-Term Outlook For Visa

Visa's relevance in the world of payments is likely to last for many years. The company has a way of participating in every new payment technology that comes along. This makes it likely that Visa will be able to increase payment volume and transactions, leading to strong above-average revenue and earnings growth.

Whether it is another company developing new payment technology or Visa developing new payment solutions, the company is likely to be involved and to continue to grow. With the current global population at 7.6 billion with expectations of growth to 8.6 billion by 2030, the amount of new account holders can grow. Global GDP growth through 2030 is also expected to increase, which is likely to allow more consumers to become Visa account holders or to have debit accounts bearing the Visa brand.

The Visa Developer Platform through APIs will encourage new partnerships with banks and merchants. This will make new systems more convenient for consumers while solving payment execution issues for banks/merchants. This means that Visa is likely to remain relevant for the foreseeable future.

Visa sustained average earnings growth of about 19% annually for the past five years. They are expected to average about 19% annual earnings growth over the next five years (consensus). This is likely to be achieved as Visa grows revenue at strong double-digit rates and as the company achieves an ROE of 34% and an ROIC of 23%. With above average earnings growth expected to continue, I expect Visa's stock to increase at a market-outperforming pace over multiple years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V, FB, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). I am not a registered investment advisor. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial advisor to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.