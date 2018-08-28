DSM, Protecting Life And Our Planet

This solid company, focused on sustainability, was off my radar until I saw it on Fortune’s “Change the World List”.

I’m drawn to environmental causes as my followers well know; I have written a lot about climate change, global warming, related events, and renewable energy. A material percentage of our holdings are devoted to these areas that I consider to be one of the most important investment themes today and looking into the future.

However, I have never written about one environmental challenge that concerns me and that is the immense amount of plastics that have accumulated in our oceans. For those who haven’t seen the descriptions and images, it’s not an overstatement to say that they are horrifying. Before reading further, check out these four links:

From The New York Times – “Wave After Wave of Garbage Hits the Dominican Republic”

From the National Geographic – “Plastic Garbage Patch Bigger than Mexico Found in Pacific”

Again, from the National Geographic – “Huge Garbage Patch Found in Atlantic Too”

From The Guardian – “Whale Dies from Eating More than 80 Plastic Bags.”

If you get the chance, put on some heavy footwear, or goggles and flippers, and go for a walk or swim as my wife and I have west of Cabarete. In addition to standard trash – cellophane wrap, yogurt cups, soda bottles, plastic spoons, Styrofoam containers, etc. – the garbage contains the nastiest of stuff including diapers, syringes, and condoms. (I’ve done land-based clean-up and retrieving these things is simply gross.) Ships and garage scows have been responsible for most of this dumping.

A Corporate Leader

In addition to the environment, I also like lists. I resonate to the notion that reputable analysts and journalists would take time to think through rankings especially where they have commercial / investment appeal. Therefore, I had to look at every name on Fortune’s recently published, “Change the World List”. A few of our holdings made the grade but I blew right past them and immediately connected with a company that was not familiar to me, Koninklijke DSM (OTCQX:RDSMY).

No enterprise should be dismissed out of hand but certainly not when “Koninklijke”, meaning “Royal”, fronts its name. Those in the Netherlands carrying the word or its English translation include Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG). DSM is not as large but still it ranks #703 on Forbes’ list of the world’s largest public companies.

DSM is a long-established and substantial firm with its roots dating to 1902 and currently employing 23,000 worldwide. Around its core value of sustainability, this is a global science-based company active in health, nutrition, and materials. The company’s ingredients and products find use in many industries including agribusiness, automotives, construction, energy, marine, manufacturing, medical, personal care, sports, and textiles.

Cleaning Up Our Oceans

Fortune recognized DSM both for its overall dedication to sustainability as well as for its efforts to rid our oceans of plastics by supplying its registered product Dyneema® to “The Ocean Cleanup”. Dyneema, represented to be the “world’s strongest fiber”, can be anchored to the ocean floor to depths of 4 miles to help trap drifting debris for retrieval and recycling. This passive system has been prototyped off the coast of the Netherlands and in the North Sea with additional trials to start this year off California. If all goes well, The Ocean Cleanup estimates that full-scale deployment could remove 50 percent of the “Great Pacific Garbage Patch” in just 5 years. That would be a very big deal, if….

Of course, this leaves open the question of how to make money from clean-up technologies recognizing that it’s a lot easier to monetize pollution because historically we have simply assumed it away. Profiting from trash is especially dicey when it is dispersed in international waters. However, given the enormity of the problem, I could imagine that a combination of tax revenues from polluters, government / inter-agency grants, and support of non-profits may get the job done.

Attributes of Real Companies

Among DSM’s other products that are drawing attention are Alpha Elite ballistics vests made by Point Blank (private) again using the Dyneema fiber (also known as UHMWPE). In addition to its strength – 15 times stronger than steel and 40% stronger than Kevlar (a.k.a. Aramid fiber) – Dyneema floats, and is significantly lighter, more water resistant, breathable, and flexible than rival products.

I am also drawn to DSM's fermentation-produced Stevia, a natural, non-caloric sweetener [my personal favorite] that could find use including with Coca-Cola (KO) and PepsiCo (PEP). And then there's PreventASe XR that thwarts the formation of cancer-linked acrylamide in the production of fries, chips and crackers. Soda pop and snacks; highly consumed products.

DSM is a real company on a promising trajectory. When I scan for “real”, I first look for a strategic and/or event-driven growth rationale. Such was the case when I first wrote about military defense contractors in 2016 and, just two weeks ago, when I published an extended update to my initial articles about the promise of IBM (IBM) with respect to cybersecurity and blockchain. In DSM I may have found a similar opportunity in terms of their timely focus on sustainability and progressive portfolio of relevant products / ingredients including the few mentioned above.

But, I also look for a few things financially, including:

P&L strength where top-line revenues, right on down to bottom-line EPS, are arcing up.

A rock-solid capital structure including realistic financial leverage and strong liquidity.

Where dividends are concerned, low payout and high coverage ratios, and evidence of increases.

A high-value firm and reasonably-priced stock measured by ROA / ROE and P/E, respectively.

2017 DSM Sales Growth - 1 Year 9.58% Sales Growth - 5 Years 0.10% EPS Growth - 1 Year 186.57% EPS Growth - 5 Years 41.60% Total Debt to Capital 26.39% Current Ratio 2.45x Quick / Acid-Test Ratio 1.61x Dividend Payout Ratio 16.94% Dividend Coverage Ratio 590.20% Dividend Yield 2.29% Dividend Growth - 3 Years 3.90% Return on Assets 7.51% Return on Equity 32.02% Price-to-Earnings 7.45x

These annual numbers – as well as those for Q1 and Q2 – demonstrate that DSM is delivering. I’m somewhat concerned that the company is over-diversified but their capital, liquidity, and payout / coverage ratios all suggest that DSM's executives are in control and managing innovatively and conservatively. In addition, I see evidence that the company is not afraid to divest assets and pull-back from ventures when appropriate, with the relationships to do so.

Demand-Pull / Supply-Push

It’s gratifying to know that other companies are working to prevent and clean-up our mess. For example, McDonald’s (MCD) recently pledged, by 2025, to use renewable, recyclable or certified materials in all its packaging. Over the same time frame, supermarket giant Kroger’s (KR) plans to eliminate plastic bags. And already, Seattle has barred restaurants from providing customers plastic straws, cocktail picks, or utensils unless someone specifically requests one in which case, the customer should be given a compostable option.

All this reminded me of an old management paradigm – demand-pull vs. supply-push – wherein product is “pulled” into the market when customers demand it, or “pushed” / supplied in anticipation of projected and developing demand. It just might be that DSM is positioned to benefit from both these forces.

To round this out, I'd only add that of the 25 analysts that cover RDSMY, 15 have it as a "buy", 2 as an "overweight", 6 as a "hold", and 2 as a "sell". Their median price target is $28.89 which, against Friday's close of $26.12, represents appreciation of just over 10%. My days as an internal financial analyst are well behind me but my sense is that the CFA's have the recommendation right but are low on the target. If so, investors, pay heed.

