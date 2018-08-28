Conatus And Emricasan: The Countdown Begins

Conatus’s Q2 financial and program updates revealed that the next 12 months will be an eventful year for the company.

Investment Thesis

In the last week, the stock price of CNAT has appreciated from $3.99 on August 20th to $5.20 on August 26th due to the anticipation in the top-line data readout for NASH Cirrhotic Severe Portal hypertension (PH) in Q4/2018. Significant interests from investors in NASH related diseases contributed to this momentum. Emricasan is the lead anti-NASH drug candidate from Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) in clinical evaluation for therapeutic efficacy in NASH Fibrosis, NASH Cirrhosis and severe PH.

As one of the only two dual anti-apoptotic and anti-inflammatory drug candidates in clinical development for NASH, Emricasan should benefit from significant clinical differentiation in an otherwise crowded NASH space. Apoptosis, a mechanism of cell death that is associated with an inflammatory response, has been implicated in chronic liver diseases including NASH fibrosis and cirrhosis.

Apoptosis is a highly coordinated programmed cell death that maintains normal liver health by the swift removal of unwanted cells comparable to the amount of cells generated. In pathophysiological settings, variation/change in the balance between cell increase and apoptotic cell death results in loss of tissue homeostasis and the inception of several liver diseases including NASH. Emricasan’s functional goal is to prevent the dysregulation of normal apoptosis and subsequent hepatic inflammatory responses that alter normal liver homeostasis and liver health.

Conatus imminent catalyst is the Phase 2b/3 top-line data for severe PH. PH is a complication of advanced chronic liver diseases (including NASH cirrhosis, Alcohol cirrhosis, Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis, HBV and HCV infections) caused by elevated pressures within the portal vein due to increased intrahepatic resistance to portal flow. Conatus hypothesis is that Emricasan, an anti-apoptotic/anti-inflammatory investigative drug, improves severe cirrhotic PH by limiting/inhibiting apoptotic-mediated pathogenic effector responses in NASH cirrhosis that trigger the development of severe cirrhotic PH.

Emricasan has been partially clinically de-risked for severe PH since a Phase 2a exploratory study showed significantly decreased portal pressure in severe PH patients (hepatic C virus and NASH cirrhosis) treated with Emricasan. The CEO, Dr. Mento, stated that if the phase 2b/3 study is successful, hepatic vein pressure gradient (HVPG; clinical measurement of portal pressure gradient) will serve as a surrogate endpoint for accelerated approval bypassing the need for a Phase 3 trial.

I believe that Emricasan will likely be clinically successful in severe PH. A positive clinical efficacy is highly needed since FDA approved pharmacological therapies for severe PH have provided limited therapeutic benefit. Moreover, Emricasan could also have broad therapeutic application in severe PH mediated by other liver diseases such as HCV infection. Anti-HCV therapies are not always associated with reduction in severe PH even if virus is cleared. If endorsed by the FDA, Emricasan should have an addressable market of 230,000 severe PH patients in Europe/US.

A positive efficacy in severe cirrhotic PH could be a forecast of Emricasan’s potential hepatoprotective benefits in NASH cirrhosis and fibrosis. In this article, I will also briefly highlight the development goal and FDA guideline that will be used to validate the clinical success of Emricasan in NASH fibrosis and cirrhosis.

Background

Conatus is a small-cap ($143M) liver therapeutics Pharmaceuticals founded in 2005 by Drs. Steven Mento and Alfred Spada. Emricasan (IDN-6556, PF-03491390) is an oral irreversible pan-caspase inhibitor and lead investigational drug for Conatus that was invented and developed by Drs. Mento and Spada in 1998. In December 2016, Conatus signed an exclusive option, collaboration and license agreement with Novartis.

Under the terms of the deal, Conatus will conduct Phase 2b trials with Emricasan in NASH with advanced fibrosis (scarring) and cirrhosis and if positive efficacy is achieved, Novartis will take over Phase 3 development of the drug both as a single treatment and in combination with its FXR agonist, Tropifexor (currently in development-see my article for in depth review).

Under the terms of this agreement, Novartis will make an upfront payment to Conatus of $50 million. Any additional exercise fee will be paid to Conatus following achievement of certain criteria as defined in the option, collaboration and license agreement, including required anti-trust approvals. The significance of this agreement reveals the immense value that Novartis has placed on this anti-NASH drug candidate, Emricasan.

Market Assessment & Risks

Conatus’s lead drug candidate, Emricasan, is being evaluated for clinical efficacy in multiple clinical trials for liver diseases as alluded to previously. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $57.7 million at June 30, 2018 and a projected year-end 2018 balance of between $35 million and $40 million. The company believes that current financial resources, together with the anticipated reimbursements for 50% of the costs for the ongoing clinical trials, without including any potential milestone payments under the Novartis collaboration, are sufficient to maintain operations through top-line results from the three ENCORE Phase 2b clinical trials by the end of 2019, as well as to fund initial pipeline expansion activities.

Risks for the company include setbacks in clinical trials including delays, serious adverse events, negative clinical outcomes constitute the most significant downside risk as this could lead to downward pressure, possible sells off and also uncertainty with regards to the scientific integrity/validity of Emricasan. Current price represents a good buying opportunity.

Portal Hypertension

I have discussed PH in detail in a recent article and only a brief overview will be provided. PH also known as portal venous hypertension is simply defined as a pathological increase of pressure in the portal vein. PH is associated with vascular resistance that is caused by architectural modifications of the liver that leads to an alteration in the dynamics of blood flow. PH may result in complications leading to death or liver transplantation in patients with cirrhotic liver, bleeding from esophageal or gastric varices, ascites and renal dysfunction, sepsis and hepatic encephalopathy.

Measurement of portal pressure in patients with PH is important in the evaluation of the efficacy of different anti-PH pharmacologic therapies. The most widely used method to assess portal pressure is the catheterization of the hepatic vein to determine the HVPG. Normal pressure in the portal vein is between 1 and 5 mmHg. PH is defined as pressures above these limits (i.e. greater than 5 mmHg) and a gradient of ≥ 10 mmHg defines clinically significant severe PH.

Severe PH is associated with life-threatening medical conditions of liver failure, oesophageal and gastric varices, ascites and hepatic encephalopathy. FDA approved pharmacological therapies for PH include drugs that reduce blood flow such as non-selective beta blockers, vasopressin analogues and somatostatin analogues (Schwabl et. al. Gastroenterology Report, 2017; Minano et. al. Gastroenterol Clin North Am. 2010) are widely used with limited clinical success.

Rationale For PH Clinical Trial

A 4 week Phase 2a exploratory clinical study of Emricasan (25 mg/twice day) in patients with severe cirrhotic PH mediated by NASH and HCV infection demonstrated a 92% response rate in 11 out of 12 patients. The fact that clinical benefit was seen in these patients after only 4 weeks of Emricasan therapy is very promising and remarkable. This data was the basis for proceeding with the current Phase 2b/3 trial.

The ENCORE-PH Phase 2b/3 global trial was initiated in Q4/2016 in 240 patients with compensated or early decompensated NASH cirrhosis and severe PH. Patients will be treated with 5mg/twice day, 25mg/twice day, 50mg/twice day or placebo over 24-week period. Top-line results are expected in Q4/2018. The primary endpoint is the mean change from baseline in HVPG at 24 weeks for each emricasan dosing group compared with placebo. Patients completing the 24 weeks can continue on blinded treatment or placebo in an extension for an additional 24 weeks. The CEO, Dr. Mento, stated that if the phase 2b/3 study is successful, HVPG will serve as a surrogate endpoint for accelerated approval bypassing the need for a Phase 3 trial.

FDA Guideline For Emricasan’s Clinical Validation in NASH Fibrosis

The top-line data for NASH fibrosis and NASH cirrhosis are expected in H1/2019 and H2/2019, respectively. Conatus and FDA have both agreed on a developmental goal that will be used to validate the clinical success of Emricasan in these diseases. The developmental goal of Conatus is that it focuses on NASH fibrosis as a measure of progression to cirrhosis. What this means is that for Conatus’s data on NASH fibrosis to be defined as clinically successful, the clinical outcome and endpointsdata in H1/2019 has to demonstrate histological fibrosis improvement without worsening of NASH. The reasoning is that by improving NASH fibrosis, progression of the disease to cirrhosis is halted or suppressed.

Each companythat is developing an anti-NASH drug candidate has a developmental goal. For example, Genfit’s elafibranor has to show histological improvement in NASH resolution without worsening of NASH fibrosis because its developmental goal is focused on NASH as the primary cause of fibrosis. Allergan/cenicriviroc, Gilead/selonsertib and ICPT/ocaliva all have similar developmental goals as Conatus.

