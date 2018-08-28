Weekly Fund Wrap: Long Lived Bull

Last week, the current bull market became the longest on record, surpassing the 1990-2000 bull market record of 3,452 days. In the same week, the S&P 500 and three other US equity indices rose above their January 26th record close. There is, not surprisingly, lots of hand-wringing in the financial commentariat about the precise definition of a "bull market" that has to do with bear-market-lows vs all-time-highs that we will not review here. Suffice it to say, the new record high itself tells us very little about where we are or where we are going simply because 1) it is a single data point and 2) the world itself has changed by the time the new record has arrived. However, it does make a good talking point!

Source: WSJ

Macro

All eyes were on Jackson Hole this week and, particularly, Jerome Powell's speech which the market interpreted as fairly dovish. This good result capped off a great week for investors week as yields fell, crude advanced, equities rose and the USD declined, supporting Emerging Markets assets. In his speech, Powell cited the strength of the current cycle, specifically, "solid household and business confidence, healthy levels of job creation, rising incomes, and fiscal stimulus arriving" as well as the difficulty in policy-making at the time of real-time uncertainty and unreliability of traditional macro indicators like inflation in gauging the tightness of the labor market. This suggests the committee may lean against the rally in financial assets even in an environment of benign traditional metrics.

Markets

It was a picture perfect week in markets as the vast majority of assets rallied. Even the lower dollar was a boost to the previously hard-hit Emerging Market assets.

Source: ADS Analytics, FRED

Checking in on the month-to-date performance of the 60/40 portfolio, with another week to go August, is nearly the best-performing month in the last 18 months.

Source: ADS Analytics, Bloomberg

The shape of the yield curve continues to receive attention as it continues to grind lower. Our view remains that the curve itself is not as impressive a recession indicator as it is typically understood to be given: 1) it actually does not have an ironclad predictive power in the US market, 2) it is completely useless outside of the US, 3) adjusted for the term premium it is not particularly flat right now and 4) the link between the economic cycle, inflation and bond yields is more tenuous than it was historically making the curve's predictive power less powerful

Source: FRED

Fund Space

We see a similar picture in the closed-end fund space, with nearly all sectors finishing higher. MLP and Loan funds saw increased discounts despite good NAV performance.

Checking in on our weekly table below, we see that despite the strong rally in MLPs and a stable oil price, the sector discount has increased and stands at -5.2% for the sector with a -1.4 Z-Score (which we measure from year 2000).

Taking a closer look at the last 10-year window in the chart below, the sector discount is still not quite at the 2015 lows which saw the energy price crash. The discount price action is somewhat unusual because we tend to see an increase in the discount whenever the sector price action is poor. The MLP sector has been on a tear, however, albeit from a low base. Some of the sell-off is due to the discount cuts, no doubt, but we think the current undervaluation looks attractive. With a 1-year Alpha (defined as the difference between highest and lowest 1-year price returns in the sector), it's worth diversifying to avoid the sector lemons, however.

As a way to mitigate the high volatility of the MLP sector, we think the Limited Duration sector is beginning to look appealing. Firstly, the flattening of the yield curve has boosted front-end yields. Secondly, longer yields have retraced to the lower part of their recent range, suggesting longer-duration fixed-income assets are relatively rich. Thirdly, the discount valuation and Z-Score is attractive and fourthly, the 1-year drawdown of 4.6% is a sign of relatively low volatility of the sector, making it deserving of a portfolio allocation.

Good Luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not a guarantee and may not be repeated. Investment strategies are not suitable for everyone and you should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor. Although information in this document has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness and accept no liability for any direct or consequential losses arising from its use. ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not provide tax or legal advice. Any such taxpayer should seek advice based on the taxpayer’s particular circumstances from an independent tax advisor.