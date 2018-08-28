Bilibili: Beware The Recovery Rally

Bilibili (BILI), the Chinese gaming company and live streaming provider that went public earlier this year at $11.50, has just posted stellar Q2 results that sent shares roaring higher.

A bit of background on where Bilibili had been trading prior to this sharp upward reversal: in recent months, Bilibili has taken a beating following its much larger rival in Chinese gaming, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). Tencent, one of China's largest companies and the owner of not only a massive gaming portfolio, but popular messaging apps such as QQ and WeChat, has been hit after a Chinese regulator blocked one of its upcoming games and suffered a huge earnings downturn. Though it's true that many of Tencent's woes are company-specific, its fall from grace has heavily affected sentiment in the Chinese gaming sector overall.

Bilibili dropped to the low $10s before its Q2 release sent shares on its first attempt at a bounce:

There are certainly many things for investors to celebrate about Bilibili's quarter. I'm impressed, in particular, by the company's user growth, which we'll discuss shortly. However, I remain skeptical of Bilibili and the gaming space in general, and doubt the company will be a long-term success.

One of the main drivers for my concern - Bilibili proudly caters to what it refers to as China's "Generation Z", a demographic group consisting of people in their late teens and early 20s (the official Generation Z years of birth are 1990-2000). Bilibili reported in Q2 that a whopping 82% of its users belonged to Generation Z. This is a large (24%) slice of China's overall population, but nevertheless, this demographic is hardly the most stable fan base to be catering to. Teens are notoriously prone to switching from fad to fad. And as Generation Z moves into their 20s and 30s and slows down their gaming habits, will Bilibili be able to cater to the next generation of super-users - or will the younger generation move on to the next fad?

A gaming company like Tencent, at the very least, has its cross-generational and nearly universal messaging platforms to lean on. Bilibili, however, has a more niche set of products. In my view, though Bilibili shares might stage a near-term rebound, I wouldn't stake a claim in the stock for the long haul. Among recent Chinese Internet IPOs, I'm more partial to iQIYI (IQ) - the on-demand streaming company that is trading at much lower valuation multiples relative to Netflix (NFLX) and has far more potential for sustained growth.

Stellar user numbers - but is it enough to justify a recovery?

The following slide, taken from Bilibili's Q2 earnings presentation, shows the trend in its user count over the past several quarters:

Figure 1. Bilibili user trends

Source: Bilibili investor relations

In the last quarter alone, Bilibili added 13 million new MAUs, representing 30% y/y growth. Note also that this is the strongest quarter in terms of net user additions since 3Q16.

Paying users (Bilibili relies almost exclusively on in-game purchases, so it's this user number that counts) also maintained their seismic lift from last quarter, growing to nearly 3 million. Unfortunately, it does seem that average spend per user has cooled off since Q1.

Other usage metrics also trended well. The company saw 318 million average daily video views in the quarter, up 123% y/y (recall that another big element of Bilibili's business is a streaming platform for user-generated content), while interactions (chats, comments, and virtual gifts from which Bilibili takes a commission) grew 232% y/y.

Despite the strengths in the user base, however, is it enough to justify a rebound for the stock? Unlike enterprise companies, there's nothing preventing Bilibili's paid user base from jumping ship to the next game or streaming platform. The risk of decelerating user growth numbers becomes much more of a threat to Bilibili's stock when recent performance and expectations are so high.

Q2 recap

Here's a glance at Bilibili's full Q2 results:

Figure 2. Bilibili 2Q18 results

Source: Bilibili investor relations

Total revenues grew 76% y/y in the quarter to ¥1.03 billion, up from ¥583 million in 2Q17. As you can see above, growth is being driven by two relatively new monetization channels for Bilibili. Live broadcasting revenues (where, for example, a user sings live online and fans give a "virtual gift", from which Bilibili takes a cut) have soared in particular, benefiting from Bilibili's huge growth in MAUs. Advertising revenues have also begun to take off, more than doubling from the year-ago quarter as Bilibili continues to monetize its non-paid gamer base as well.

Note that while Bilibili's growth is still impressive, this is also the first quarter that revenue growth has fallen below 2x. Last quarter, Bilibili's revenues of ¥868 million grew 105% y/y versus the year-ago quarter; exiting Q4, Bilibili had grown at 237% y/y, or more than 3x. Part of this is due to the fact that Bilibili's monetization strategy has really only taken off in recent quarters, and as time passes by, Bilibili will no longer be up against "easy" comps. Still, however, the deceleration is notable. If Bilibili's growth slows down to ~50% or lower, investors' enthusiasm for the stock may cool off dramatically - especially as Bilibili is nowhere near hitting operating profitability.

On the profit side, Bilibili's operating losses doubled to ¥107 million - which represents an operating loss margin of -10.4%, 100 bps worse than -9.4% in the year-ago quarter. As seen in the chart below, Bilibili's spending efficiency worsened versus the year-ago quarter. A one-point increase in gross margin (and note, for an internet company a 25% gross margin is still very poor) was outweighed by a two-point increase in R&D as a percentage of revenues, as well as a 3-point increase in sales and marketing as a percentage of revenues. Bilbili's growth is expensive to achieve.

Figure 3. Bilibili margin walkdown

Source: Bilibili investor relations

Bilibili's pro forma EPS of -¥0.07 (the equivalent of a penny loss) marginally beat analysts' expectations of -¥0.06, but the beat margin is far too close for comfort.

Key takeaways

While Bilibili certainly achieved commendable growth in revenues and its user base this quarter, I'd still err on the side of caution for this volatile stock. Looking longer term, it's unclear that Bilibili can sustain its current growth trajectory. Revenue growth has already slowed down markedly from previous quarters, and in the future, Bilibili might struggle to retain the attention and loyalty of its young fan base. In my view, there are much better internet stocks to invest in.

