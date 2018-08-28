Geron (GERN) is a sprightly thirty-year-old biotech that is awaiting big news. Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) subsidiary Janssen is giving its imetelstat pipedot (Geron's pipeline has but this single therapy) a thorough review preparatory to making a key continuation decision under its 2014 collaboration agreement with Geron.

Imetelstat is undergoing two clinical trials of which we know, IMerge for Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) and IMbark for Myelofibrosis (MF). For reasons I will explain, I am expecting a positive decision. I expect this decision to dramatically and positively impact Geron's stock price.

Geron's data desert is proving remarkably fruitful.

With Geron, just when you think you have your bearings straight, it turns out you were wrong. Such has certainly been the case with the vaunted data desert that I so confidently postulated in "Geron: Decision Next In Line."

I addressed the first unexpected blossoming in "Geron: Shifting Sands On The High Dunes." At that time, the data point of interest was Johnson & Johnson's newly announced CC, "Johnson & Johnson to update on pharma business September 13."

One of the first comments to my article addressing the brouhaha generated by this CC news, "Geron: Short Stew Brewing," caused even more rapid pulses; it turned out that more unexpected news was popping up in the supposed desert.

Johnson & Johnson's job posting excited investors.

Early on the morning after the Short Stew article's appearance, (8/24/18) WeLoveGreen posted a link to a Janssen LinkedIn job notice. The notice included the following:

This is a highly strategic role within the EMEA HEMAR team that will be responsible for managing a cutting-edge portfolio of products that can transform the lives of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia, Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL), Graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), Follicular Lymphoma (FL), Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). As well as leading pricing for Imbruvica, one of Janssen’s key growth drivers over the coming years, the role will also be accountable for shaping our pricing approach for Imetelstat. [emphasis added]

If this notice was real, it was highly suggestive of two key points. First, that Janssen was not about to drop imetelstat and second, that Janssen was evaluating imetelstat not just for MDS and MF, but also for AML. Within hours another poster, BumbleBean posted a link to an analogous job notice on Johnson & Johnson's website, thereby confirming the validity of the LinkedIn posting.

The impact of this sleuthing on Geron's shares was remarkable per the chart below:

GERN Price data by YCharts

Wow, our (Geron longs') ship had finally come in. Experienced Geron hands hoped that "This was the big one" as the inimitable Red Foxx used to say. Somehow they knew that another shoe would drop.

Geron's insider sale aggravated and perplexed investors.

In this case, the other shoe came in the guise of a form 4 included on Geron's website dated 8/24/18. The form announced the sale of ~$1.3 million shares of Geron stock by Stephen Rosenfield, Geron's corporate secretary, executive vice president and general counsel. The sale took place at a share price of $4.51 per share and was conducted pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on July 13, 2018.

These were option shares Rosenfield acquired at substantially lower prices as an officer of Geron. The gutpunch for Geron longs was the sales price. Hundreds of comments went back and forth evaluating possible reasons that Geron's general counsel would submit a plan to sell such a large stake at such a key point in Geron's history for "only" $4.51.

On 7/13/18, Geron sold ~$3.7 a share. Geron longs like to think that it will go much higher following a positive continuation decision before 9/30/18. In their view, $4.51 is far too low. A sale of such a trove of shares for less than half of $10 suggests there is a problem somewhere. What was going on? Was the man undergoing a divorce? Was a mafioso at his door demanding payment? Speculation abounded.

Perhaps we should just chalk it up to the old saw that there are many reasons an insider might sell stock.

Summary

The Geron saga has more twists and turns than one might imagine. Who would have thought that JNJ would post its enigmatic CC notice for 9/13/18 just weeks before the expected continuation decision is due?

Who would have thought that a job posting would cause a gap up to Geron's stock on huge volume. Who knew that this run-up in turn would trigger a sale by an insider that would tend to knock the price back. As I write midmorning on 8/27/18, Geron is trading down ~$0.50 to $4.70 on heavy volume.

This data desert is remarkably fecund. Sprouts are springing up all over. I am remaining true to my swami's crystal ball. The action from 8/24/18 proves that Geron is spring-loaded. I am becoming increasingly confident that the spring will take Geron to at least $10 by 10/10 as swami said.

Nonetheless, I will again remind readers that this is a highly speculative stock. Its price can yo-yo up and down on a dime. Do not invest more in Geron than you can afford to lose. If nothing else, Mr. Rosenfield's sale shows that one must take great care with this name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GERN JNJ.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares in GERN or JNJ over the next 72 hours.