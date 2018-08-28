May The Force Be With Zynga On Its Path To $5

Shares of Zynga (ZNGA) were up 8% last week on the news of a new licensing deal with Disney's (DIS) Star Wars. One day later, shares couldn't sustain the initial upwards push and were back down below $4. Over the last 52 weeks, shares of ZNGA have traded between $3.20 and $4.57. Investors have to go back to 2014 to see ZNGA shares close above $5. Investors are given an exciting opportunity here, as I believe the market is underestimating the impact the Star Wars deal could have. Taking over an existing Star Wars game, creating a new Star Wars mobile game, and the option to create a second Star Wars game are exciting catalysts for the company.

According to the press release, Zynga will develop a new mobile game with Disney. This will be a game "that brings to life the universe of Star Wars for players around the world". Zynga also has the option for creating a second game. Zynga assumes all operation of live services for Star Wars Commander, a free to play strategy game launched by Disney in 2014. Zynga says the new Star Wars franchise game "has the potential to be a future forever franchise for Zynga."

It is worth noting that two individuals at Zynga have a history with Star Wars and its mobile games. Zynga's CEO Frank Gibeau played a significant role in landing a Star Wars licensing deal for rival Electronic Arts when he was with the company prior. Gibeau was the executive vice president in charge of mobile while in his last position at Electronic Arts. It is quite possible Gibeau is the reason the Star Wars deal came to Zynga. I have to say that this could be just another example of Disney spreading out its content across developers, but could also be considered a blow to EA with their success of Galaxy of Heroes to not get this deal Zynga landed. Chris Petrovic headed Kabam's licensing business back when Kabam made a Star Wars mobile game. Petrovic is now the head of corporate strategy and development for Zynga.

Zynga will take over the Star Wars Commander game as part of this deal. This game may not be as familiar to Star Wars fans and has gone widely ignored by the developers for several years. Several opportunities are present for Zynga here. The company has the chance to turnaround the game and gain additional players by cross-promoting it to its huge user base, and also through adding additional content, something the game has lacked for awhile. The game was released in 2014 and centers on events from the original Star Wars movie trilogy. A cool feature is the fact that players of the game can pick their side by joining either the rebel alliance or the galactic empire. A quick visit to the company's website shows no news updates since March 2017. Brief mentions are made of Rogue One and The Force Awakens updates for the games that included characters and storylines. SensorTower estimates that Star Wars Commander has made more than $80 million in its lifetime, a significantly low amount for a highly anticipated game that also was downloaded 32 million times.

This game was billed as a Clash of Clans style game that involved strategy and teaming up with in-game friends. The game operates with a freemium model, allowing players the chance to finish the game for free or spend money to complete levels at a quicker pace and also enjoy unlockable content. Zynga also has a chance to increase monetization of the game through its advertising network. Despite Disney being one of the largest media companies in the world, it had shied away from video games, and is likely pulling in less in advertising revenue than it could be. This is a neglected game that has the chance to gain users and monetize better. These are both specialties of Zynga when it acquires other mobile game companies. CSRacing and Words With Friends are examples of franchises that have been able to grow and monetize better when added to Zynga's stable of games.

Zynga had 23 million daily active users across its games in the second quarter. That was an increase from the second quarter of 2017 (19 million). Monthly active users came in at 88 million users, up from the 80 million seen in last year's second quarter. Average booking per daily active user was $0.11, an increase from both the prior year ($0.109) and the first quarter ($0.096).

Electronic Arts (EA) has a Star Wars hit on their hands with Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes. The company, which is one of the top grossing mobile game creators in the world, has kept players around and revenue coming in by adding updates constantly. Over the last three years, EA has added elements from different Star Wars movies and also creates special days and events to keep engagement up. Even in July, the game was ranked in the top 50 for grossing games.

In the recent second quarter, EA generated $54.8 million from Galaxy of Heroes. SensorTower reports that around 29% of EA's mobile revenue comes from Galaxy of Heroes. SensorTower estimates Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes has made $640 million in its lifetime and amassed more than 63 million downloads. That is significantly more than Star Wars Commander has made despite being downloaded close to half the amount of Galaxy of Heroes.

If Zynga could get $54.8 million in revenue each quarter from Star Wars Commander and its yet to be unreleased Star Wars title, it would make the franchise its highest grossing property, passing Slots and Poker for the revenue title. While it will take a highly successful game to equal the monetization Galaxy of Heroes has seen, the fact that Zynga gains an existing game and will have the rights to one or two new games, could make this amount obtainable. Simply put, Star Wars could be the top franchise for Zynga a year or two down the road, passing Slots, Poker, CSRacing, and Farmville.

Simply gaining a Star Wars license is not a guaranteed windfall of revenue or profits. Several gaming companies have gained a licensing right and produced a game that was not commercially successful. Kabam's Star Wars Uprising is considered by many to be a commercial failure, despite Kabam being a top mobile game creator at the time. Even Star Wars Commander, which Zynga is taking over, has been considered a failure, which may explain why Disney is ready to put it in more capable hands.

Zynga reported a strong second quarter recently. Revenue of $217.0 million was above guidance and a 4% increase from the prior year. Bookings, a more common metric for gaming companies, rose 12% from the prior year to $233.9 million and also came in above guidance. Mobile revenue was $192.7 million in the quarter. Mobile bookings of $211.6 million increased 17% from the prior year.

Another strong metric was advertising revenue. Advertising revenue was up 18% in the second quarter. Advertising bookings increased 22% from the prior year to $53.0 million. If Zynga can continue to increase its active user base and amount of time spent on apps through new content, this figure can continue to rise in the back half of the year.

Zynga also announced strong third quarter guidance. The company expects third quarter revenue to come in at $218 million. Booking are expected to come in at $248 million for the third quarter. I would guess there will be some updates on how Star Wars Commander is progressing and also perhaps some timeline for the new game, which makes third quarter earnings a huge catalyst for shares.

Aside from the Star Wars news, there are several other reasons to be excited about Zynga and its continued momentum from second quarter earnings. The second quarter saw the best quarter for CSRacing in terms of bookings. Thanks to partnerships with leading auto manufacturers and a license partnership with Universal's Fast and Furious brand, the game continues to see increased gameplay and monetization.

Later this year, Zynga will introduce a new World Poker Tour theme in its popular Zynga Poker game. New in game tournaments will also be introduced toward the end of the third quarter. The company is hoping the partnership with the World Poker Tour brand will bring some new players to the game and increase overall users.

Zynga acquired Gram Games, a private game marker back in May. This $250 million purchase gives the company more games to add to its arsenal, including Merge Dragons, a current top 50 grossing game. Gram Games has released nine titles that have been downloaded 170 times. Zynga adds more than three million daily active users and a portfolio and pipeline of games. Zynga has proven successful at integrating other gaming companies and this one seems like another good purchase. Merge Dragons was highlighted as a potential forever franchise on the recent earnings call.

Zynga has several "forever franchises" in its library. The company continues to put out games that gain strong audiences and have strong monetization rates. Advertising revenue continues to increase, which is a positive sign for the company. As the company already seems to be heading in the right direction, I believe this Star Wars news is the catalyst that can take shares over $5. The question of course is when, as it could be some time before the new Star Wars game is produced.

